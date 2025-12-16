TelegramTrades is an Expert Advisor which listens to the following telegram channels for trade signals (trade signals made by experts) and converts the signals into valid trades. Following seven channels are being listened and as soon as signals for trade arrive on those channels, the pyrogram script that is constantly running on a server will parse the signal to valid trade signal and forward the signal to my telegram bot. And once there is a valid signal with stop loss, take profit, price, trade type and symbol, it is read by the EA to execute trades on the charts.

You don't need to run all the charts mentioned below. You just need to open one chart and run the EA on that chart. If a trade signal for the chart that is not open arrives then the EA will open the chart for you and alerts you about the trade and you will have to drag and drop the EA on that chart. Since the missed trades are written on a file with {symbol}.txt file and is valid for five minutes, the missed trades get executed as soon as you drag and drop EA on that chart if it is within five minutes of signal arrival. And then the file is deleted.

Features:

1 Can test in strategy tester with historical data

2 stop loss and take profit values are set using ATR indicator with size of 14 bars which can be adjusted by the user

3 trailing stoploss and TakeProfit are managed using above ATR based stop distance value calculated.

4 percentage profit stoppage is present with default 4% which can be adjusted by the user.

5 can change lot size

6 can filter the channels to be used.

Telegram channels used with historical data

1. World’s Most Profitable Forex Signals has data from 2024-06-27 to 2025-12-15 with 210 records. 2. VASILY TRADER has data from 2025-03-31 to 2025-12-15 with 132 records. 3. FREE SIGNALS has data from 2022-11-16 to 2025-12-05 with 365 records. 4. FX GOAT TRADING (Signals Free) has data from 2025-06-14 to 2025-12-15 with 543 records. 5. SureShot FX (Gold Signals) has data from 2025-03-20 to 2025-12-15 with 140 records. 6. Forex GDP - Free Signals has data from 2021-10-21 to 2025-12-08 with 376 records. 7. Kara Trading has data from 2024-10-02 to 2025-12-15 with 60 records.

symbols supported:

"AUDUSD" , "AUDJPY", "AUDNZD" , "CADJPY" , "CHFJPY" , "EURUSD", "EURJPY", "EURGBP", "EURCAD", "EURAUD", "EURNZD", "EURCHF", "GBPUSD", "GBPJPY", "GBPCAD", "GBPAUD", "GBPNZD", GBPCHF", "NZDCAD", "NZDUSD", "NZDJPY", "USDCHF", "USDJPY", "USDCAD", "XAUUSD"





Notes:

1 MAKE SURE https://lazymesh.pythonanywhere.com/get_updates is added in Tools->Options->Expert Advisors->Allow WebRequest for listed URL

2 make sure you update the downloaded version to the latest as new features and historical data are added from 2.0

