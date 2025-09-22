TelegramTrades

TelegramTrades is an Expert Advisor which listens to Telegram channels for trade signals and converts the signals into valid trades. Following seven channels are being listened and as soon as signals for trade arrive on those channels, the pyrogram script that is constantly running on a server will parse the signal to valid trade signal and forward the signal to my telegram bot. And once there is a valid signal with stop loss, take profit, price, trade type and symbol, it is read by the EA to execute trades on the charts. 

You don't need to run all the charts mentioned below. You just need to open one chart and run the EA on that chart. If a trade signal for the chart that is not open arrives then the EA will open the chart for you and alerts you about the trade and you will have to drag and drop the EA on that chart. Since the missed trades are written on a file with {symbol}.txt file and is valid for five minutes, the missed trades get executed as soon as you drag and drop EA on that chart. And the file is deleted.

Telegram channels used are

1. World’s Most Profitable Forex Signals 🔥📈
2. VASILY TRADER
3. FREE SIGNALS
4. FX GOAT TRADING (Signals Free)🐐
5. SureShot FX (Gold Signals) ®️
6. Forex GDP - Free Signals

7. Kara Trading

symbols supported:

"AUDUSD", "AUDJPY", "CADJPY", "CHFJPY""EURUSD", "EURJPY", "EURGBP", "EURCAD", "EURAUD", "EURNZD", "EURCHF", "GBPUSD", "GBPJPY", "GBPCAD", "GBPAUD", "GBPNZD", GBPCHF", "NZDCAD", "NZDUSD", "NZDJPY", "USDCHF", "USDJPY", "USDCAD", "XAUUSD"


Notes: 

1 MAKE SURE https://lazymesh.pythonanywhere.com/get_updates is added in Tools->Options->Expert Advisors->Allow WebRequest for listed URL

2 free demo download will not work in strategy tester as it is dependent on WebRequest call.

3 make sure you update the downloaded version to the latest as new api to get updates of trade signals is changed in 1.7

