Gamma Trend AI

The Gamma-Trend indicator is a technical trading tool used to identify trend direction and potential reversal points. Its ultimate aim is simple: to clearly identify entry and exit signals.

On the chart, the Gamma-Trend indicator appears as colored lines that change based on the trend direction: one color indicates an uptrend, and another shows a downtrend. It features trailing levels that follow price movement, providing continuous guidance for position management. The indicator includes a convenient panel that displays current signal status and trend information at a glance.

This simplicity, perhaps, is why its fans swear by it. You simply enter long when the indicator signal turns bullish and go short when the indicator signal turns bearish. The indicator's signals come in the form of blue and red arrows. The blue arrow tells you when to enter long, and the red arrow tells you when to enter short. However, it's important to remember that, like most trend indicators, the Gamma-Trend performs best in clear trending markets and may produce false signals in sideways or highly volatile markets.

It shows true trend direction by ignoring small price fluctuation.





