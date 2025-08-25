Gamma Trend AI

5

The Gamma-Trend indicator is a technical trading tool used to identify trend direction and potential reversal points. Its ultimate aim is simple: to clearly identify entry and exit signals.

On the chart, the Gamma-Trend indicator appears as colored lines that change based on the trend direction: one color indicates an uptrend, and another shows a downtrend. It features trailing levels that follow price movement, providing continuous guidance for position management. The indicator includes a convenient panel that displays current signal status and trend information at a glance.

This simplicity, perhaps, is why its fans swear by it. You simply enter long when the indicator signal turns bullish and go short when the indicator signal turns bearish. The indicator's signals come in the form of blue and red arrows. The blue arrow tells you when to enter long, and the red arrow tells you when to enter short. However, it's important to remember that, like most trend indicators, the Gamma-Trend performs best in clear trending markets and may produce false signals in sideways or highly volatile markets.

It shows true trend direction by ignoring small price fluctuation.


GTS AI Assistant

GTS AI Assistant delivers intelligent multi-timeframe forex analysis powered by 5+ AI providers (DeepSeek, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, Mistral). Monitor 6 currency pairs across 5 timeframes with 21+ technical indicators. Features conversation history retention, real-time market assessment, and comprehensive technical analysis for informed trading decisions.


Each Buyer Of Indicator Also gets.

  • The custom ML Filter.

  • Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets.

  • A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and start using this trading strategy.

    To receive all the listed bonuses, contact the seller via the MQL5 private messaging system.

    Reviews 1
    Alex074179
    408
    Alex074179 2025.09.22 20:08 
     

    Awesome indicator, the best so far.

    Recommended products
    Aklamavo Pivot Points
    Sylvester Aklamavo
    Indicators
    If you like this product, please give it a  5 star rating as a token of appreciation. This indicator calculates and draws pivot points and support/resistance levels for both daily and weekly timeframes: Pivot (central) level Support levels S1, S2, S3 Resistance levels R1, R2, R3 It allows showing daily, weekly, or both sets of pivots , giving traders visual references for potential support/resistance areas. Pivot mode: Choose which pivots to display (weekly, daily, or both). Colors and style: C
    FREE
    BoS CHoCH Indicator
    Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
    Indicators
    The Expert Advisor for this Indicator can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115445 The Break of Structure (BoS) and Change of Character indicator is a powerful tool designed to identify key turning points in price movements on financial charts. By analyzing price action, this indicator highlights instances where the market shifts from a trend to a potential reversal or consolidation phase. Utilizing sophisticated algorithms, the indicator identifies breakouts where the stru
    MTF Levels And Moving Averages
    Arinze Michael Ejike
    Indicators
    MTF Levels And Moving Averages is a professional indicator designed to identify key support and resistance levels across multiple timeframes. The tool helps traders locate precise entry and exit points by analyzing market structure and price action patterns. Key Features The indicator provides multi-timeframe analysis covering H1, H4, D1, and W1 periods simultaneously. It identifies supply and demand zones where price typically reacts, using color-coded visualization to distinguish between dif
    AutoChannels
    Thekeunpie
    Indicators
    "Manual channel drawing? Not anymore. Let the market structure reveal itself automatically." "Track long-term price zones 24/7, in real-time." Real Trader Pain Points Identifying pivot points manually takes   huge time   and   effort Difficult to adapt to   high volatility   and pinpoint   reliable channels Copy Ideas "Markets never sleep. Why should your analysis stop?" "Dozens of assets a day—how do you keep up?" Core Claim AutoChannels   automatically reads market structure , reducin
    MasterCharts
    Alexander Berger
    Indicators
    You can think of these indicators as moving pivot points. MasterChartsTrading Price Action Indicators show good price levels to enter or exit a trade. The Blue indicator line serves as a Bullish Trend setter. If your instrument closes above the Blue line, we think about going Long (buying). When your trading instrument closes below the Red line, we think about Shorting (selling). It is very easy to read price action if you have a reference point. These support/resistance lines are there to help
    Aklamavo ICT Silver Bullet Zones
    Sylvester Aklamavo
    Indicators
    If you like this product, please give it a  5 star rating as a token of appreciation. This indicator draws vertical lines marking key Forex trading sessions (Asian, London, New York) for a configurable number of past days. These “Silver Bullet” lines help traders quickly visualize session start and end times on the chart. DaysToDisplay: How many previous days’ session lines to show. Session colors: Customizable line colors for each session. Session start hours: Local server hours for each sessi
    FREE
    Highest High and Lowest Low indicator
    Seti Gautama Adi Nugroho
    Indicators
    Highest High and Lowest Low (HH_LL) Indicator Description: The HH_LL Indicator is a trading tool designed to help traders identify key market points by automatically drawing Higher High (HH) and Lower Low (LL) lines across multiple timeframes. This indicator allows traders to easily spot significant levels on the chart, facilitating more accurate trading decisions. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Analysis: The indicator supports various timeframes, including M30, H1, and H4. This enables traders t
    FREE
    TMA Centered Bands Indicator
    Irina Cherkashina
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    The TMA Centered Bands Indicator for MT5 draws bands on the chart and shows the overall price trend. It displays three bands - the lower and upper boundaries of the channel and the median.   The bands are made up of moving averages, and each of them has an MA period. The name TMA comes from triangular moving averages, as the indicator draws triangular bands.   The price will fluctuate between these ranges whenever the trend changes direction, thus creating entry and exit points.   How to trade
    FREE
    GoldenKeyTrendTrackerV1
    Hicham Ait Taleb
    Indicators
    A top and bottom indicator that can intuitively identify the trend of the band. It is the best choice for manual trading, without redrawing or drifting. Price increase of $20 every 3 days, price increase process: 79-->   99 --> 119...... Up to a target price of $1000. For any novice and programming trading friend, you can write the signal into the EA to play freely. Array 3 and array 4, for example, 3>4 turns green, 3<4 turns red. If you don't understand, please contact me. ====================P
    Slope MA with Tester
    Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
    Indicators
    Rule-compliant Description Category: Trend Indicator Platform: MetaTrader 5 Type: Level Indicator Timeframes: All Trader Styles: Scalping, Day Trading, Swing Trading Markets: All Description The Slope MA With Tester is a technical indicator that evaluates the slope of a moving average relative to volatility (ATR). It highlights directional bias through a color-coded slope line and plots entry arrows when slope conditions change. Main features: Slope-based Calculation – The slope of an EMA is nor
    Bid Price Timer Indicator
    Md Amzad Hossain
    Indicators
    Bid Price Timer Indicator — Precision Timing Meets Smart Price Tracking! Take your trading accuracy to the next level with the Bid Price Timer Indicator — a powerful tool designed for traders who value timing, precision, and clarity in every move. Key Features: Fixed Timer Display – Always visible on the right side of your chart (customizable X_Offset). Dynamic Price Tracking – The timer smoothly moves up and down following the Bid price in real time. Auto Repositioning – As
    FIBO Trend PRO mt5
    Evgenii Aksenov
    4.5 (2)
    Indicators
    The indicator allows you to instantly determine the current trend by color and FIBO levels. Higher Timeframe the panel shows the current trend of higher periods, helping to determine the strength of the trend. Trade according to the trend when changing the color of candles or trade against the trend when the price hit the extreme levels of the FIBO Trend PRO  indicator   Advantages of the FIBO Trend PRO Indicator never repaint and does not change their values Very easy to use and intuitive Appl
    Jabidabi Bias
    Attila Csenge
    Indicators
    Indicator Description This indicator displays the highest and lowest prices for the previous day, week, and month. Additionally, it shows pivot levels calculated using different methods: Standard, Fibonacci, Woodie, Camarilla, and Floor pivots. Features: Previous Day High/Low: Indicates the highest and lowest prices of the previous trading day. Previous Week High/Low: Indicates the highest and lowest prices of the previous trading week. Previous Month High/Low: Indicates the highest and lowest p
    Dynamoc SR Trend Channel
    JEREMIAH AREKHANDIA
    Indicators
    DYNAMIC SR TREND CHANNEL Dynamic SR Trend Channel is a simple indicator for trend detection as well as resistance/support levels on the current timeframe. It shows you areas where to expect possible change in trend direction and trend continuation. It works with any trading system (both price action and other trading system that use indicators) and is also very good for renko charting system as well. In an uptrend, the red line (main line) serves as the support and the blue line serves as the r
    Supreme OBV Divergence Indicator
    Eveline Van Neyghem
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    A lot of professional traders use high quality divergence signals as a part of their strategy to enter a position. Spotting correct divergences quickly can often be hard, especially if your eye isn’t trained for it yet. For this reason we’ve created a series of easy to use professional oscillator divergence indicators that are very customisable so you get only the signals you want to trade. We have this divergence indicator for RSI, MACD, Stochastics, CCI and OBV. RSI:   https://www.mql5.com/en/
    First Dawn MT5
    Innovicient Limited
    Indicators
    The First Dawn indicator uses a unique mechanism to search and plot signals. This keeps searching for signals, making it a great indicator for scaping and identification of changes in direction, swing trading and trend trading. The    First Dawn     helps you get early signals. The backtest gives the true picture of how the indicator works with real/demo accounts. Although this is a tiny indicator it is packed with advantageous settings that will help you whether you desire to: Snap the Peaks a
    Wall of worry MT5
    Illia Zhavarankau
    Indicators
    Description: The Wall of Worry indicator allows you to assess market sentiment and possible reversals. The indicator represents three lines that are displayed in a separate window. Black line (trend) - the amount of volumes in the candle body. Red line (bears) - the amount of volumes in the upper shadow of the candlestick. Blue line (bulls) - the amount of volumes in the lower shadow of the candle. The idea is based on "Wall of Worry" - this is the periodic tendency of financial markets to
    MT5 TD Sequential Scanner
    George Njau Ngugi
    Indicators
    If you are unsure how to use this indicator, please feel free to reach out to me. I will explain it to you and provide reading materials to help you make the most of it. TD Sequential Scanner: An Overview The TD Sequential scanner is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to identify potential price exhaustion points and trend reversals in financial markets. Developed by Tom DeMark, this method is widely used by traders to gauge market cycles and potential turning points with precision. Ho
    ROC acceleration deceleration indicator
    Ekaterina Saltykova
    Indicators
    ROC acceleration-deceleration is the manual system for medium-term scalping. Indicator based on custom ROC system which defines bullish/bearish market and especially  acceleration-deceleration of tendention in the market's main direction. Buy arrow is plotted during bearish market when current trend decelerates and sell  arrow is plotted during bullish market when current trend decelerates. Main Indicator's Features Signals are not repaint,non-late or disappear(exept cases when system recalculat
    Visual Dragon Cloud Indicator
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Indicators
    The Visual Dragon Cloud Indicator is a powerful and unique tool designed to provide traders with deep insights into market behavior. Priced at $65, it offers a robust framework for understanding price dynamics through its sophisticated strategy, while allowing users to optimize and customize it to fit their unique trading styles. Please note: this indicator is not optimized and is intentionally crafted for you to fine-tune it for your personal trading approach. Strategy and Logic Behind the Ind
    Probability Range Bands
    Florian Nuebling
    Indicators
    The indicator ‘Probability Range Bands’ gives a prediction of the amount, how much the asset is moving from its current price. The range bands give probabilities, that the candle close will not exceed this certain price level. It is also called the expected move for the current candle close.   This Indicator is based on statistical methods, probabilities and volatility. Asset price is assumed to follow a log-normal distribution. Therefore, log returns are used in this indicator to determine the
    Symbol Changer Indicator
    Oladimeji Ogunseye
    Indicators
    Symbol Changer Indicator This is a simple yet intuitive indicator.  The indicator provide easy navigation across various symbols and across different time frames all in a chart. The buttons are displayed on the main chart. It is flexible and easy to use with fast response speed. FEATURES         Use Custom Pairs : If set to true, load all the available symbols in the Market Watch. No means it loads the pairs selected below.     Pairs (Separated by Comma) : This enables selected pairs
    SEER Spike Detector
    Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
    Indicators
    SEER SPIKE DETECTOR The Ultimate Market-Reversal & Spike Forecasting Tool for Crash & Boom Indices, Forex & Synthetic Markets SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································································•                                                                                          
    High And Low MT5
    Dmitriy Parfenovich
    Indicators
    On the current chart, this indicator displays candlestick highs and lows of another time frame. Input Parameters: TimeFrame - chart time frame whose data will be displayed on the current price chart (by default, H12). Time Zone - shift of the indicator by time zone relative to the broker's time (by default, Broker-1). If the broker's time zone is UTC+1 and the Time Zone parameter is set to Broker-1, the bends of the indicator will be plotted in multiples of Greenwich Time. Indicator buffer value
    Market session with fibonacci
    Batsukh Sumchin Khuyagbaatar
    Indicators
    This indicator is the most common indicator we use every day, including our most used strategies, ICT and SMC, Stop loss limits and liquidity limits that occur at the opening and closing hours of exchanges, as well as the volume of exchanges that have been worked on by Fibonacci and zooming in and out, and the most common actions you want to see automatically. Once you learn to analyze all types of trading with this indicator, I am 100% sure that you will not be able to work without this indicat
    Liquidity Map
    Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
    Indicators
    Liquidity Map  Overview The Liquidity Map indicator is an advanced visualization tool based on ICT Smart Money Concepts . It automatically identifies daily Buy Zones , Sell Zones , and Liquidity Levels , showing where price is likely to reverse or continue based on institutional order flow. It calculates key levels from the daily session — such as the previous day’s high, low, and midpoint — then derives a premium (sell bias) and discount (buy bias) structure. When price trades into these mapped
    SMA Fibonacci EA
    Christoph Kreher
    Experts
    Simple EA with 1 SMA and Fibonacci. The Expertadvisor opens positions in the direction of the trend when price levels have exceeded or fallen below the Fibonacci levels. It depends on the market in question and which parameters to use. The EA is programmed in such a way that optimization runs consume little time. A news filter and filter by day of the week are built in.
    Candle reversal and continue
    reza rahmad
    Indicators
    Candle Reversal , is designed to identify and highlight key candlestick patterns that signal potential trend reversals or continuations in the market. It focuses on two primary types of patterns: 3-Line Strike Patterns   (Bullish and Bearish) Engulfing Patterns   (Bullish and Bearish) The indicator provides visual cues (arrows and text labels) on the chart to help traders quickly identify these patterns, making it easier to make informed trading decisions.  use with MACD or awesome oscilator to
    Turtles Style Trend Following Trading System
    Luca Norfo
    Experts
    Most traders buy oversold and sell overbought. This system does the exact opposite — on purpose. In strong trending markets, price can stay overbought or oversold for a very long time. We deliberately enter when the market is already “stretched” because that is exactly when the trend is strongest and most likely to continue. We put a tight Stop Loss (eg. 3 ATR) and hold the position till the trend ends. This is the same style of the famous Turtles traders.
    Triplet Cloud MTF MT5
    Sopheak Khlot
    Indicators
    Triplet Cloud MTF is an indicator for trend-following strategy. It presents the trend in HTF from the LTF Chart that allows traders focus on looking for trade entry in the right direction and increase striking rate. It comes with simple input setup. You will only need to choose HTF you want to follow its trend and set the alert setup, then all is set. Here are the mostly selected HTF setup for each of entry timeframe: M1 Entry   : M15 Trend M5 Entry   : H1 Trend M15 Entry   : H4 Trend H1 Entry  
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Smart Trend Trading System MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.66 (56)
    Indicators
    New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
    Power Candles MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    Power Candles – Strength-Based Entry Signals for Any Market Power Candles brings Stein Investments’ proven strength analysis directly onto your price chart. Instead of reacting to price alone, each candle is colored based on real market strength, allowing you to instantly identify momentum build-ups, strength acceleration, and clean trend transitions. One Logic for All Markets Power Candles works automatically on all trading symbols . The indicator detects whether the current symbol is a Forex p
    Divergence Bomber
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.96 (76)
    Indicators
    Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
    Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
    Sirikorn Rungsang
    4.91 (33)
    Indicators
    Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It is designed to help traders analyze market structure systematically and gain a clearer view of overall market direction. The system analyzes Reversal Points, Key Zones, and Market Structure across multiple timeframes, while displaying Point Of Interest (POI) , No Repaint Signals, and Auto Fibonacci Levels to help detect pullbacks and reversal points with precision. Real
    FX Power MT5 NG
    Daniel Stein
    5 (28)
    Indicators
    FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
    Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
    Ich Khiem Nguyen
    3.29 (7)
    Indicators
    Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5 For the serious trader: Approach Gold trading with a structured, data-driven methodology that combines multiple market analysis factors. This tool is built to support your Gold trading analysis. Limited Price Opportunity This is a chance to own Gold Sniper Scalper Pro before the price increases. The product price will increase by $50 after every 10 subsequent purchases. Final Price: $498 Features That Define Your Analytical
    Atomic Analyst MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.19 (27)
    Indicators
    New Update of   Atomic Analyst MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a bet
    Azimuth Pro
    Ottaviano De Cicco
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299 $ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499 $ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines,
    Trend Screener Pro MT5
    STE S.S.COMPANY
    4.84 (99)
    Indicators
    Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
    Quantum TrendPulse
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (20)
    Indicators
    Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
    Smart Stop Indicator MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    Smart Stop Indicator – Intelligent Stop-Loss Precision Directly on Your Chart Overview The Smart Stop Indicator is the tailored solution for traders who want to place their stop loss clearly and methodically instead of guessing or relying on gut feeling. This tool combines classic price-action logic (higher highs, lower lows) with modern breakout recognition to identify where the next logical stop level truly is. Whether in trending markets, ranges, or fast breakout phases, the indicator displ
    Trend indicator AI mt5
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    5 (13)
    Indicators
    Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
    FX Levels MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (12)
    Indicators
    FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets Quick Overview Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targe
    Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4 (14)
    Indicators
    First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . [Online course] ,   and   [manual] The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focuses
    IX Power MT5
    Daniel Stein
    4.92 (12)
    Indicators
    IX Power: Unlock Market Insights for Indices, Commodities, Cryptos, and Forex Overview IX Power is a versatile tool designed to analyze the strength of indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and forex symbols. While FX Power offers the highest precision for forex pairs by leveraging all available currency pair data, IX Power focuses exclusively on the underlying symbol’s market data. This makes IX Power an excellent choice for non-forex markets and a reliable option for forex charts when deta
    Grabber System MT5
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.81 (21)
    Indicators
    Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
    SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
    Devie Arevalo Montemayor
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
    M1 Scalper Pro MT5
    Elif Kaya
    5 (9)
    Indicators
    - Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
    ARIPoint
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    1 (1)
    Indicators
    ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
    Meravith AUTO
    Ivan Stefanov
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Meravith Auto is an automated version of the Meravith trading system. (The price is prоmotional) The indicator consists of: Trend line that changes its color. When bullish it is green, and when bearish it is red. This is the trend support line. Liquidity line, where bullish volume is equal to bearish volume. Triple bullish deviation line. Triple bearish deviation line.  Purple and blue dots that indicate high volume. The purple dot indicates volume greater by two deviations from the average volu
    Berma Bands
    Muhammad Elbermawi
    5 (7)
    Indicators
    The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
    FX Volume MT5
    Daniel Stein
    4.79 (24)
    Indicators
    FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
    ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    The ACB Breakout Arrows indicator provides a crucial entry signal in the market by detecting a special breakout pattern. The indicator constantly scans the chart for a settling momentum in one direction and provide the accurate entry signal right before the major move. Get multi-symbol and multi-timeframe scanner from here - Scanner for ACB Breakout Arrows MT 5 Key features Stoploss   and Take Profit levels are provided by the indicator. Comes with a MTF Scanner dashboard which tracks the brea
    Super Signal Skyblade Edition
    Shengzu Zhong
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does   not attempt to predict tops or bottoms . It only triggers signals when all three of the following conditions are met: Clea
    Atbot
    Zaha Feiz
    4.62 (55)
    Indicators
    ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
    TPSproTREND PrO MT5
    Roman Podpora
    4.74 (19)
    Indicators
    TPSproTrend PRO identifies the moment when the market actually changes direction and forms an entry point at the beginning of the move. You enter the market when the price is just starting to move, and not after the movement has already taken place.   Indicator       It doesn't redraw signals and automatically displays entry points, Stop Loss, and Take Profit, making trading clear, visual, and structured. INSTRUCTIONS RUS   -   MT4 VERSION Main advantages Signals without redrawing.   All signal
    Volatility Master MT5
    INTRAQUOTES
    Indicators
    Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Setup & Guide: 
    Elliott Wave Trend MT5
    Young Ho Seo
    4 (4)
    Indicators
    Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
    Trend Forecaster
    Alexey Minkov
    5 (7)
    Indicators
    The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
    RelicusRoad Pro MT5
    Relicus LLC
    5 (24)
    Indicators
    How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
    More from author
    LinearRegressionVolume Profile
    Arinze Michael Ejike
    Indicators
    The Linear Regression Volume Profile indicator combines linear regression analysis with volume distribution profiling to create a sophisticated market structure visualization tool. The foundation begins with linear regression calculation across a specified number of historical bars, computing both the slope (tilt) and y-intercept values that define the trend line's trajectory through price action. This regression line serves as the central axis around which volume distribution is analyzed, autom
    Gamma Buyers Sellers pressure
    Arinze Michael Ejike
    Indicators
    The Buyer-Seller Pressure Indicator displays market sentiment across multiple timeframes from M1 to D1. It calculates buying and selling pressure percentages using moving average momentum analysis over a configurable period. The visual panel shows progress bars with buyer strength in teal and seller dominance in red, alongside percentage values when significant. Each timeframe includes ADX trend strength measurement with directional indicators showing uptrends, downtrends, or ranging markets. Du
    Mean Reversion Indicator mt4
    Arinze Michael Ejike
    Indicators
    The High Low Cloud Trend indicator is a channel-based technical analysis tool that identifies trend direction and mean reversion opportunities through adaptive price boundaries. The system operates by calculating the highest high and lowest low over a specified lookback period, creating outer channel boundaries that define the overall price range. A secondary inner channel uses a shorter period (one-quarter of the main lookback) to capture more immediate price movements within the broader range.
    Elliot Wave Oscillator mql5
    Arinze Michael Ejike
    Indicators
    Elliott Oscillator - A momentum analysis tool that detects trend reversals through moving average convergence patterns. The indicator displays blue histograms for bullish momentum and red histograms for bearish conditions, while automatically drawing trend lines between significant peaks and valleys. Alert System : Choose between two modes - Current Bar Alerts (alertsOnCurrent = true) trigger immediately on developing bars but may repaint, while Confirmed Bar Alerts (alertsOnCurrent = false) wai
    FREE
    Solarwind No Repaint mt5
    Arinze Michael Ejike
    Indicators
    The Solarwind No Repaint is a technical oscillator that applies the Fisher Transform to normalized price data, creating a histogram-based indicator that identifies potential market turning points. This indicator converts price movements into a Gaussian normal distribution, making cyclical patterns and momentum shifts more visible to traders. How It Works The indicator processes price data through several computational steps: High-Low Analysis : Calculates the highest high and lowest low over the
    FREE
    FNCD mt5
    Arinze Michael Ejike
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Other profitable programs  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ifyjava/seller The FNCD indicator represents an advanced technical analysis tool that combines Fisher transformation with statistical price normalization to create a sophisticated oscillator. The foundation begins with Z-score normalization, where price data is standardized by calculating how many standard deviations the current price sits from its moving average over a specified period. This normalization process transforms raw price mov
    FREE
    FNCD Indicator
    Arinze Michael Ejike
    Indicators
    Other profitable programs  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ifyjava/seller The FNCD indicator represents an advanced technical analysis tool that combines Fisher transformation with statistical price normalization to create a sophisticated oscillator. The foundation begins with Z-score normalization, where price data is standardized by calculating how many standard deviations the current price sits from its moving average over a specified period. This normalization process transforms raw price mov
    FREE
    MTF Levels And Moving Averages
    Arinze Michael Ejike
    Indicators
    MTF Levels And Moving Averages is a professional indicator designed to identify key support and resistance levels across multiple timeframes. The tool helps traders locate precise entry and exit points by analyzing market structure and price action patterns. Key Features The indicator provides multi-timeframe analysis covering H1, H4, D1, and W1 periods simultaneously. It identifies supply and demand zones where price typically reacts, using color-coded visualization to distinguish between dif
    Solarwind No Repaint
    Arinze Michael Ejike
    Indicators
    Other profitable programs  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ifyjava/seller The Solarwind No Repaint is a technical oscillator that applies the Fisher Transform to normalized price data, creating a histogram-based indicator that identifies potential market turning points. This indicator converts price movements into a Gaussian normal distribution, making cyclical patterns and momentum shifts more visible to traders. How It Works   The indicator processes price data through several computational step
    FREE
    Moon Sniper
    Arinze Michael Ejike
    Indicators
    The MOON SNIPER indicator is a breakout detection tool that combines price action analysis with Gaussian Distribution mathematics to identify high-probability entry points in forex trading. Core Mechanism: The indicator calculates support and resistance levels using statistical price distribution rather than traditional pivot points. It applies Gaussian Distribution principles to determine where price is most likely to find equilibrium and where significant deviations may occur. Key Features: Id
    Bandana
    Arinze Michael Ejike
    Indicators
    Three separate RSI band systems displayed simultaneously on your chart for comprehensive market analysis. Each system calculates support and resistance levels based on RSI values with customizable periods and thresholds. The indicator provides visual trading signals through arrow markers when price breaks through the calculated bands. Long signals appear when price moves above the lower band after being below it, while short signals trigger when price drops below the upper band after being above
    Ashod Scalper
    Arinze Michael Ejike
    Indicators
    Ashod Scalper -  Oscillator of a Moving Average MACD Strategy This indicator calculates MACD from Oscillator of a Moving Average  values to identify precise scalping entry points. The system detects momentum shifts when the fast exponential moving average crosses the slow exponential moving average, then filters these signals through a secondary signal line smoothing. Arrows appear on the chart at the exact moment of crossover, with green arrows marking long entries below candles and red arrows
    MT5 Candles
    Arinze Michael Ejike
    Indicators
    Candles is a comprehensive chart visualization indicator for MetaTrader 5 that transforms how traders view price action. Instead of displaying standard candlesticks, this indicator plots price bars using over 34 different moving average calculations, along with the traditional Heiken Ashi chart and the renowned Kagi chart. This unique approach provides traders with smoothed price visualization that filters out market noise while maintaining critical trend information. What Makes Candles Differen
    Kagi Indicator
    Arinze Michael Ejike
    Indicators
    Advanced Kagi Chart Indicator with ATR Adaptation and Smart Alerts Transform your price analysis with this professional Kagi indicator that filters market noise and highlights genuine trend changes. Based on traditional Japanese charting methods from the 1870s rice markets, this tool focuses purely on significant price movements while ignoring time-based fluctuations. Core Features: Dual Reversal Methods Fixed Delta: Set a precise price threshold for reversal detection ATR-Based: Automatic adjus
    Volume FVG
    Arinze Michael Ejike
    Indicators
    Fair Value Gap Indicator This indicator identifies three-candle price imbalances where the middle candle's range is not fully overlapped by adjacent candles. These gaps reveal temporary order flow disruptions caused by sudden buying or selling pressure during volatile periods. Volume Filter The volume filter ensures gaps appear only when backed by meaningful trading activity. Bullish gaps require positive candle direction (close above open), bearish gaps require negative direction (close below o
    Simple And Unique Tool
    Arinze Michael Ejike
    Utilities
    Trading Utility with Integrated AI Demo In Comments. A comprehensive trading assistant that puts control at your fingertips. The tool streamlines order execution and position management while offering intelligent support through multiple AI providers. TRADE - Execute long and short positions with hedge capabilities. Configure stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) levels with precision. Place pending orders and manage volume settings. The interface supports both MARKET and HEDGE modes with adjusta
    Filter:
    Alex074179
    408
    Alex074179 2025.09.22 20:08 
     

    Awesome indicator, the best so far.

    Arinze Michael Ejike
    2807
    Reply from developer Arinze Michael Ejike 2025.09.23 17:46
    Wow, thank you for the 5 stars! Your kind words inspire us to keep delivering amazing experiences. We hope to see you
    again soon!
    Reply to review