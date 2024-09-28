Highest High and Lowest Low indicator

📢 Indicator Update: HH LL Ultimate Multi-TF V.0

I am excited to announce a major update to the HH LL Breakout Indicator. This version is more robust, flexible, and tailored for professional price action trading.


🔄 What’s New in V6.0?

Customizable Timeframes: You can now toggle individual timeframes ON/OFF. Focus only on the levels that matter to your strategy.


M15 Integration: Replaced M30 with M15 (21-period lookback) for better intraday precision and entry timing.


High TF Structural Levels: Added D1, D2, W1, W2, MN1, and MN2

Standard TFs (D1, W1, MN1) use a 1-candle lookback.


Extended TFs (D2, W2, MN2) use a 2-candle lookback to capture broader cyclical highs and lows.


Smart Object Management: Fixed the "ghost lines" bug. The indicator now performs a clean sweep of old objects when switching timeframes or changing settings.


Real-Time Breakout Alerts: Instant alerts when the current price breaks through any active HH or LL level.


🛠 Technical Specifications

Intraday (M15, H1, H4): 21-candle lookback range to identify local supply/demand zones.


Swing/Position (D1 to MN2): 1-2 candle lookback to identify major structural breakouts.


Auto-Anchor Labels: Labels now dynamically track the latest bar on the right side of your chart for maximum visibility.


💡 How to use:

Open the Inputs tab.


Select the specific Timeframes you want to focus on (True/False).


Set your preferred colors and text size.


Watch for the Breakout Alert to catch high-momentum moves!


Happy Trading!

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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
Axiom Matrix
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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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FullMargin RiskGuard - Advanced Risk Management for New Traders Unlock the power of full margin trading with confidence using FullMargin RiskGuard , a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for beginner traders on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Inspired by the renowned trading style of Papip Celebes, this EA empowers users to execute full trade strategies while safeguarding their capital with advanced risk management features. Key Features: MaxFloatingLoss Protection: Set your maxim
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Identify key support/resistance levels and potential breakouts with the HighestOpenIndicator! Based on daily, weekly, and monthly high/low/open prices, it provides clear signals for informed trading decisions. Featuring the iconic "HO" from the logo, this MT5 version is ported from the original MT4 indicator by TooSlow on ForexFactory, with contributions from Dave (4xtrader2009). Disclaimer: This indicator is provided for educational purposes only. The author is not responsible for any losses in
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it is hard to do full margin strategy in MT4, because you cannot close all orders easily. Unlock the power of full margin trading with confidence using   FullMargin RiskGuard , a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for beginner traders on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Inspired by the renowned trading style of Papip Celebes, this EA empowers users to execute full trade strategies while safeguarding their capital with advanced risk management features. Key Features: MaxFloatingLos
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️ GOOD SIMPLE RISK MANAGER The Ultimate Utility for Precise Trading & Risk Management in MetaTrader 5. Are you tired of manual lot calculations and slow executions? GOOD SIMPLE RISK MANAGER is a powerful all-in-one execution panel designed for professional traders who prioritize risk control and speed. Key Features: Dynamic Auto-Lot Calculation : Never calculate lots manually again. Simply enter your Risk % and Stop Loss , and the tool instantly calculates the appropriate lot size based on
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Jacryptoking
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Jacryptoking 2026.03.08 09:43 
 

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Phúc Lê
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Phúc Lê 2024.10.31 10:48 
 

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Seti Gautama Adi Nugroho
1710
Reply from developer Seti Gautama Adi Nugroho 2024.10.31 17:52
thank you.. it help me to find out where is the strong position
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