Highest High and Lowest Low indicator

📢 Indicator Update: HH LL Ultimate Multi-TF V.0 I am excited to announce a major update to the HH LL Breakout Indicator. This version is more robust, flexible, and tailored for professional price action trading.

🔄 What’s New in V6.0? Customizable Timeframes: You can now toggle individual timeframes ON/OFF. Focus only on the levels that matter to your strategy.

M15 Integration: Replaced M30 with M15 (21-period lookback) for better intraday precision and entry timing.

High TF Structural Levels: Added D1, D2, W1, W2, MN1, and MN2 Standard TFs (D1, W1, MN1) use a 1-candle lookback.

Extended TFs (D2, W2, MN2) use a 2-candle lookback to capture broader cyclical highs and lows.

Smart Object Management: Fixed the "ghost lines" bug. The indicator now performs a clean sweep of old objects when switching timeframes or changing settings.

Real-Time Breakout Alerts: Instant alerts when the current price breaks through any active HH or LL level.

🛠 Technical Specifications Intraday (M15, H1, H4): 21-candle lookback range to identify local supply/demand zones.

Swing/Position (D1 to MN2): 1-2 candle lookback to identify major structural breakouts.

Auto-Anchor Labels: Labels now dynamically track the latest bar on the right side of your chart for maximum visibility.

💡 How to use: Open the Inputs tab.

Select the specific Timeframes you want to focus on (True/False).

Set your preferred colors and text size.

Watch for the Breakout Alert to catch high-momentum moves!

Happy Trading!