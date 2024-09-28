Highest High and Lowest Low indicator
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Indicators
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Version:
3.0
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Updated:
24 March 2026
📢 Indicator Update: HH LL Ultimate Multi-TF V.0
I am excited to announce a major update to the HH LL Breakout Indicator. This version is more robust, flexible, and tailored for professional price action trading.
🔄 What’s New in V6.0?
Customizable Timeframes: You can now toggle individual timeframes ON/OFF. Focus only on the levels that matter to your strategy.
M15 Integration: Replaced M30 with M15 (21-period lookback) for better intraday precision and entry timing.
High TF Structural Levels: Added D1, D2, W1, W2, MN1, and MN2
Standard TFs (D1, W1, MN1) use a 1-candle lookback.
Extended TFs (D2, W2, MN2) use a 2-candle lookback to capture broader cyclical highs and lows.
Smart Object Management: Fixed the "ghost lines" bug. The indicator now performs a clean sweep of old objects when switching timeframes or changing settings.
Real-Time Breakout Alerts: Instant alerts when the current price breaks through any active HH or LL level.
🛠 Technical Specifications
Intraday (M15, H1, H4): 21-candle lookback range to identify local supply/demand zones.
Swing/Position (D1 to MN2): 1-2 candle lookback to identify major structural breakouts.
Auto-Anchor Labels: Labels now dynamically track the latest bar on the right side of your chart for maximum visibility.
💡 How to use:
Open the Inputs tab.
Select the specific Timeframes you want to focus on (True/False).
Set your preferred colors and text size.
Watch for the Breakout Alert to catch high-momentum moves!
Happy Trading!
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