Trade Like Pro

A Smart Price Imbalance Tool with Arrows, Labels, and FVG Zones

  • The Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator is designed to automatically detect price imbalance zones on the chart – a widely used concept in Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Institutional Trading Models (ICT).
  • These gaps, also known as imbalances or inefficiencies, often highlight areas where price may return to "rebalance" liquidity. Many professional traders consider these levels as high-probability zones for potential reversals, retracements, or continuations.
  • This indicator makes the process effortless by scanning charts automatically, marking Bullish and Bearish FVGs, and adding arrows and text labels for quick trade interpretation.

🔹 Key Features

Automatic Detection – Finds Bullish and Bearish FVGs without manual drawing.
Customizable Zones – Adjustable colors for bullish and bearish boxes.
Visual Signals – Arrows and BUY/SELL labels plotted directly on chart.
Lookback Control – Limit how many historical bars are scanned.
Lightweight & Fast – Optimized for minimal CPU usage, even on multiple charts.
Backtesting Friendly – Perfect for studying price reaction to historical FVGs.

🔹 How It Works

  • Bullish FVG: Detected when a gap exists between the high of Candle 1 and the low of Candle 3, with Candle 2 being bullish.

  • Bearish FVG: Detected when a gap exists between the low of Candle 1 and the high of Candle 3, with Candle 2 being bearish.

  • The indicator highlights these zones with colored rectangles and adds directional arrows and labels (BUY/SELL) for easy identification.

🔹 Input Parameters

  • 📌 Lookback Bars – Number of candles to scan for FVGs.

  • 🎨 Bullish / Bearish Box Colors – Custom zone highlight colors.

  • 🎯 Arrow Settings – Size and color customization for bullish/bearish arrows.

  • 📝 Text Label Settings – Font size, color, and option to enable/disable text labels.

🔹 Use Cases

  • Identify institutional entry zones in Smart Money Concepts (SMC) trading.

  • Confirm setups with liquidity sweeps, BOS/CHOCH, or order blocks.

  • Study how price reacts to inefficiencies for strategy development.

  • Combine with your trading system for precision entries and exits.

⚠️ Disclaimer

  • This indicator is a technical analysis tool, not a trading system by itself.

  • It does not generate buy/sell signals with guaranteed profitability.

  • Past performance of FVGs does not guarantee future results.

  • Always use proper risk management and combine with your own strategy.

  • The author is not responsible for financial losses incurred from using this tool.

🔹 Why Choose This Tool?

This FVG Indicator was built for traders who want clarity, precision, and professional-level charting tools. Instead of manually drawing imbalance zones, let this tool do the hard work – allowing you to focus on execution and decision-making.

📊 Perfect for:

  • Smart Money / ICT Traders

  • Price Action Traders

  • Forex, Indices, Metals, Crypto

Upgrade your charting with the FVG Indicator and see market imbalances like the professionals.


おすすめのプロダクト
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
インディケータ
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
TRI Visualizer
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
インディケータ
TRI Visualizer Enhanced - 熱力学的市場分析の革命 概要 TRI（Thermal Range Indicator）Visualizer Enhanced は、従来のテクニカル分析を超越した、物理学の熱力学理論を応用した革新的なマーケット分析インジケーターです。市場の価格変動を「熱力学的エネルギー」として捉え、これまで見落とされていた市場の微細な変化を高精度で検出します。 革新的な仕組み 1. デュアル計算エンジン クラシックTRIモード 基本公式： |終値-始値| + (高値-安値) ローソク足の実体とヒゲを統合した純粋なボラティリティ測定 シンプルで直感的、あらゆる市場環境で安定動作 熱力学的TRIモード（独自開発） 価格加速度 ：2次微分による価格変化の勢いを測定 出来高変化率 ：相対的な出来高の変化を動的に評価 ポジションエネルギー ：正規化された価格変動エネルギーを計算 熱力学的係数 ：物理学の熱力学法則を市場分析に応用 2. 高度な平滑化システム SMA（単純移動平均） ：基本的なノイズ除去 EMA（指数移動平均） ：最新データ重視の平滑化
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
インディケータ
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Drawdown indicator
Pascal Marmugi
インディケータ
# DRAWDOWN INDICATOR V4.0 - The Essential Tool to Master Your Trading ## Transform Your Trading with a Complete Real-Time Performance Overview In the demanding world of Forex and CFD trading, **knowing your real-time performance** isn't a luxury—it's an **absolute necessity**. The **Drawdown Indicator V4.0** is much more than a simple indicator: it's your **professional dashboard** that gives you a clear, precise, and instant view of your trading account status. --- ## Why This Indicator
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
インディケータ
MT4版  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator は、 Bill Williams の高度なフラクタル、市場の正しい波構造を構築する Valable ZigZag、エントリの正確なレベルをマークする Fibonacci レベルなどの一般的な市場分析ツールを含む 1 つのインジケーター内の完全な取引システムです。 利益を得るために市場と場所に。 戦略の詳細な説明 インジケータを操作するための指示 顧問-取引助手 プライベートユーザーチャット ->購入後に私に書いて、私はプライベートチャットにあなたを追加し、あなたはそこにすべてのボーナスをダウンロードすることができます 力はシンプルさにあります！ Owl Smart Levels 取引システムは非常に使いやすいので、専門家にも、市場を勉強し始めて自分で取引戦略を選択し始めたばかりの人にも適しています。 戦略と指標に秘密の数式や計算方法が隠されているわけではなく、すべての戦略指標は公開されています。 Owl Smart Levels を使用すると、取引を開始するためのシグナルをすばやく確認し、注文を出すための
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
インディケータ
インディケータは現在のクオートを作成し、これを過去のものと比較して、これに基づいて価格変動予測を行います。インジケータには、目的の日付にすばやく移動するためのテキスト フィールドがあります。 オプション: シンボル - インジケーターが表示するシンボルの選択; SymbolPeriod - 指標がデータを取る期間の選択; IndicatorColor - インジケータの色; HorisontalShift - 指定されたバー数だけインディケータによって描画されたクオートのシフト; Inverse - true は引用符を逆にします。false - 元のビュー。 ChartVerticalShiftStep - チャートを垂直方向にシフトします (キーボードの上下矢印)。 次は日付を入力できるテキストフィールドの設定で、「Enter」を押すとすぐにジャンプできます。
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
インディケータ
プレミアムレベルは、正しい予測の精度が80％を超える独自の指標です。 この指標は、最高のトレーディングスペシャリストによって2か月以上テストされています。 あなたが他のどこにも見つけられない作者の指標！ スクリーンショットから、このツールの正確さを自分で確認できます。 1は、1キャンドルの有効期限を持つバイナリーオプションの取引に最適です。 2はすべての通貨ペア、株式、商品、暗号通貨で機能します 手順： 赤い矢印が表示されたらすぐにダウントレードを開き、青い矢印が表示されたら閉じます。青い矢印の後に開くこともできます。 試してテストしてください！推奨設定はデフォルトです！ 日足チャートで最高の精度を示します！ インディケータは、2600 Pipsの収益性に対して、約10Pipsという非常に小さなマージンを使用します。
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
インディケータ
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5
German Pablo Gori
インディケータ
Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5 - High-Frequency Precision Signals Accuracy M1 Scalper is a high-performance indicator developed specifically for traders operating on lower timeframes (M1 and M5). In the scalping environment, every second counts; therefore, this algorithm has been optimized to offer ultra-fast visual execution without overloading your terminal's CPU. The indicator uses a mathematical model based on price momentum and adaptive volatility, identifying micro-trends before the explosive m
FREE
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
ユーティリティ
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
ユーティリティ
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
VR Grid Mt5
Vladimir Pastushak
3.25 (8)
インディケータ
VR グリッド インジケーターは、ユーザー定義の設定を使用してグラフィカル グリッドを作成するように 設計 されています。 標準グリッド とは異なり、VR グリッドは 円形レベル を構築するために使用されます。ユーザーの選択に応じて、ラウンド レベル間のステップは任意に設定できます。さらに、他のインジケーターやユーティリティとは異なり、VR Grid は期間が変更されたり、端末が再起動されたりした場合でも、 グリッドの位置を維持 します。 設定、設定ファイル、デモ版、説明書、問題解決方法は、以下から入手できます。 [ブログ] レビューを読んだり書いたりすることができます。 [リンク] のバージョン [MetaTrader 4] 垂直レベル は実際の時間間隔に基づいており、 欠落している または存在しない期間は無視します。したがって、レベル間のステップは、ユーザーが選択した値に厳密に対応します。 VR グリッド インジケーターを使用すると、トレーダーは任意のレベルで 垂直線と水平線のスタイル 、色、太さを変更できます。これにより、金融商品の ラウンドレベル を制御できます。 ラウンド
FREE
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
インディケータ
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
インディケータ
これはほぼ間違いなく、MetaTraderプラットフォームで見つけることができる最も完全な調和価格形成自動認識インジケーターです。 19種類のパターンを検出し、フィボナッチプロジェクションをあなたと同じように真剣に受け止め、潜在的逆転ゾーン（PRZ）を表示し、適切なストップロスとテイクプロフィットレベルを見つけます。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 19の異なる調和価格形成を検出します プライマリ、派生および補完フィボナッチ投影（PRZ）をプロットします 過去の価格行動を評価し、過去のすべてのパターンを表示します この指標は、独自の品質とパフォーマンスを分析します 適切なストップロスとテイクプロフィットのレベルを表示します ブレイクアウトを使用して適切な取引を通知します すべてのパターン比をグラフにプロットします 電子メール/音声/視覚アラートを実装します スコット・M・カーニーの本に着想を得て、この指標は最も純粋で急を要するトレーダーのニーズを満たすように設計されています。ただし、トレードを容易にする
Trend Reversal Scanner MT5
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (8)
インディケータ
**   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $39, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Trend Reversal group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Trendlines are the most famous technical analysis in trading . Trendlines continually form on the charts of markets across all the different timeframes providing huge opportunities for traders
Harmonic Pattern Suite Pro
Patricia Manzano Gomez
インディケータ
Harmonic Pattern Suite Pro Introduction Harmonic Pattern Suite Pro is an indicator designed to identify and display harmonic structures on the chart based on X-A-B-C-D sequences. Its purpose is to present pattern formations that meet geometric and proportional criteria, providing a clear visual representation directly on the chart. The indicator automates the detection process, removing the need for manual measurement of ratios and allowing the user to review the structural configuration withou
FREE
Magic Finger Singal
Hui Zhao
5 (1)
インディケータ
Magic Finger can help you identify trends and trading opportunities clearly. The finger points to the open position signal, and the discoloration line is confirmed by the trend. If you are a day trader, you can choose to trade during a period of active trading, referring to the discoloration line as the basis for the next order, finger signal as a filter. If you are a trend trader, you can choose a period above H1, wait for the appearance of the finger signal in the key price area, and enter th
FDP Strong Point new
Yauheni Dashevich
インディケータ
This indicator shows a candle combination based on dodge, dodge and pin bar. The logic of the pattern is to stand on the side of strength, after uncertainty. The indicator is universal and is useful for trading binary options, forex, ETFs, cryptocurrency, stocks. The indicator supports timeframes from M5 to MN, including non-standard TF presented in MT5. (М5,М6,М10,M12, M15, M20, M30, H1, H2, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12, D1, W1, MN). The ability to enable and disable TF is implemented. Sound alerts and
Pro Gold System Indicator
PEDRO JOAQUIM GONCALVES GOMES
インディケータ
ADVANCED FUNCTIONALITIES: Trend Score (0-100) with visual bar Intelligent signals with adjustable strength (1-10) Risk management with automatic TP/SL Audible and visual alerts Price zones with smooth filling Multi-indicator analysis (RSI, ATR, BB, EMAs) DESIGN FEATURES Modern Visual: Smooth and well-spaced lines (EMA with 2-3px width) Vibrant and professional colors (Sky Blue, Orange, Gold) Modern arrows (code 233/234) for buy/sell signals Configurable dark/light theme Adjustable transparency f
OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
インディケータ
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The indicator OrderBook Cumulative Indicator accumulates market book data online and visualizes them on the chart. In addition, the indicator can show the market
HMA Trend Professional MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.25 (4)
インディケータ
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
No Demand No Supply MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
インディケータ
No Demand No Supply   This indicator identifies   No Demand –No Supply candles to your chart and plots volume bars colored according to the signal. It can be applied to all timeframes or to a specific one only. It can also be used as regular volume indicator  with exceptional future of WEIGHTED VOLUME. Furthermore is has an alert notification, sound and email when a signals occurs. The indicator does not repaint but the alert will come on two candles back due to the definition of No Demand No Su
THV Mtf FVGs MT5
Trong Khanh Phan
インディケータ
Hi Traders, MTF FVGs (Extend) – Smart Supply & Demand Zones. This indicator automatically identifies bullish (demand) and bearish (supply) FVG zones on your chart using multi-timeframe analysis . Zones are displayed as rectangles with optional midlines, helping you visualize key support and resistance levels more clearly. Key Features: Multi-timeframe support: detect zones on the current or higher timeframe Adjustable lookback period and minimum zone size Limit the number of visible bullish and
SimSim Arrow Momentum MT5
Aleksandr Tyunev
インディケータ
SimSim Arrow Momentum は、標準的な「Momentum」インジケーターですが、矢印バージョンです。 MetaTrader 4 用バージョン インジケータ パラメータは標準のパラメータと同様ですが、さらに Delta というパラメータが 1 つ追加されています。 Delta = 0 - 100 100 値を基準とした偏差。 100インジケーターのレベルを変更し、プラスとマイナスが可能です。 このインジケーターは、価格がレベル ライン = 100 +- Delta を横切るとシグナルを生成します。 操作に対して「CONTROL DEAL」を有効にすると、インジケーター信号に基づいた取引が自動的に開始されます。 インジケーターは、信頼性の高い信号装置として本来の目的に使用できます。 ただし、その二次的な目的は、「 CONTROL DEAL 」ユーティリティのシグナルプロバイダーとして機能することです。 インジケーターとこのユーティリティの共生により、シグナルを確認するだけでなく、それに応じて取引を行うこともできます。 これらのシグナルを効果的に活用したい場合は、無料ユ
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
インディケータ
SMC Venom Model BPR インジケーターは、スマート マネー (SMC) コンセプトで取引するトレーダー向けのプロフェッショナル ツールです。価格チャート上の 2 つの主要なパターンを自動的に識別します。 FVG   (フェアバリューギャップ) は、3 本のローソク足の組み合わせで、最初のローソク足と 3 番目のローソク足の間にギャップがあります。ボリュームサポートのないレベル間のゾーンを形成し、価格修正につながることがよくあります。 BPR   (バランス価格範囲) は、2 つの FVG パターンの組み合わせで、「ブリッジ」を形成します。これは、価格がボリュームアクティビティの少ない動きで動くときに、ブレイクアウトしてレベルに戻るゾーンで、ローソク足の間にギャップを作成します。 これらのパターンは、大規模な市場プレーヤーと一般参加者の相互作用が発生するチャート上のボリュームと価格動向の分析に基づいて、トレーダーが主要なサポート/レジスタンス レベル、ブレイクアウト ゾーン、エントリ ポイントを識別するのに役立ちます。 インジケーターは、長方形と矢印の形でパターンを視覚
Crash index scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
インディケータ
Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator for the Crash 1000 Deriv Synthetic Index. Introduction The Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator is a specialized tool designed for the Crash 1000 index on the Deriv Synthetic market. This indicator is particularly useful for scalping on the M1 timeframe, helping traders to identify precise entry and exit points for buy positions. It is designed to be non-repainting, providing clear signals with audible alerts and push notifications, and is compatible with mobile devices th
Max Min Delta Indicator
TitanScalper
インディケータ
Max Min Delta Indicator - Market Volume Imbalance Analysis Gain Deeper Insights into Market Volume Imbalance with Delta Analysis What is the Max Min Delta Indicator? The Max Min Delta Indicator is a powerful market volume analysis tool that visually represents maximum and minimum delta values using a histogram. It helps traders identify market strength, weakness, absorption, and aggressive buying/selling activity with precision. Key Features Histogram Visualization: Displays Max Delta (Green) an
Weis Wave Scouter
Jean Carlos Martins Roso
インディケータ
Weis Wave Scouterは、MetaTrader 5向けに開発された革新的なインジケーターであり、WyckoffメソッドとVSA（Volume Spread Analysis）の確立された原則を組み合わせています。精度と深みを求めるトレーダー向けに設計され、累積ボリューム波の分析を通じて市場を戦略的に読み取り、トレンドの反転ポイントや継続ポイントを特定する支援を行います。 Weis Wave Scouterは、クラシック、ナイトビジョン、オーシャンブリーズといったカスタマイズ可能なカラーテーマで、上昇波と下降波を色分けしたヒストグラムで明瞭に表示します。主な機能には、ボリュームピークの検出、低アクティビティゾーン（DeadZone）の識別、およびボリュームベースの波の反転に関するカスタマイズ可能なアラートが含まれます。また、エフォート対リザルト分析、因果関係、需給バランスといったWyckoffおよびVSA理論の基本概念をサポートしています。Brick Size、Volume Scale Factor、Pivot Lookbackといったパラメータで柔軟に調整でき、あらゆるスタ
Impulses and Corrections 5
Svetoslav Boyadzhiev
インディケータ
"Impulses and Corrections 5" is created to help traders navigate the market situation. The indicator shows multi-time frame upward and downward "Impulses" of price movements. These impulses are the basis for determining the "Base" , which is composed of zones of "Corrections" of price movements, as well as "Potential" zones for possible scenarios of price movement. Up and down impulses are determined based on a modified formula of Bill Williams' "Fractals" indicator. The last impulse is always
US30NinjaMT5
Satyaseelan Shankarananda Moodley
インディケータ
US30 Ninja is a 5 minute scalping indicator that will let know you when there is a trade set up (buy or sell). Once the indicator gives the trade direction, you can open a trade and use a 30 pip stop loss and a 30 pip to 50 pip take profit. Please trade at own own risk. This indicator has been created solely for the US30 market and may not yield positive results on any other pair. 
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.67 (58)
インディケータ
このインジケーターを購入すると、プロ仕様のトレードマネージャーを無料で差し上げます。 まず第一に、このトレーディングシステムがノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノンラグのインジケーターであることを強調する価値がある。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになっています。 オンラインコース、マニュアル、プリセットのダウンロード。 「スマートトレンドトレーディングシステム MT5」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的なトレーディングソリューションです。10以上のプレミアムインジケーターを組み合わせ、7つ以上の堅実なトレーディング戦略を備えており、多様な市場状況に対応する多目的な選択肢となっています。 トレンドフォロー戦略：トレンドを効果的に乗り越えるための正確なエントリーとストップロス管理を提供します。 リバーサル戦略：潜在的なトレンドの反転を特定し、トレーダーがレンジ相場を活用できるようにします。 スキャルピング戦略：高速で正確なデイトレードおよび短期取引のために設計されています。 安定性：すべてのインジケーターはノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノ
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (78)
インディケータ
このインジケーターを購入された方には、以下の特典を 無料 で提供しています： 各トレードを自動で管理し、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットを設定し、戦略ルールに基づいてポジションを決済する補助ツール 「Bomber Utility」 様々な銘柄に合わせたインジケーターの設定ファイル（セットファイル） 「最小リスク」、「バランスリスク」、「待機戦略」 の3つのモードで使用できる Bomber Utility 用の設定ファイル このトレーディング戦略をすぐに導入・設定・開始できる ステップバイステップのビデオマニュアル ご注意： 上記の特典を受け取るには、MQL5のプライベートメッセージシステムを通じて販売者にご連絡ください。 オリジナルのカスタムインジケーター 「Divergence Bomber（ダイバージェンス・ボンバー）」 をご紹介します。これは、MACDのダイバージェンス（乖離）戦略に基づいた 「オールインワン」型のトレーディングシステム です。 このテクニカルインジケーターの主な目的は、価格とMACDインジケーターの間に発生するダイバージェンスを検出 し、将来の価格の動きを示す
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
インディケータ
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
インディケータ
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
インディケータ
まず第一に、この取引インジケーターは再描画されず、再描画されず、遅延しないことを強調する価値があります。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになります。 ユーザーマニュアル：設定、入力、戦略。 アトミックアナリストは、価格の強さとモメンタムを利用して市場でより良いエッジを見つけるためのPA価格アクションインジケーターです。ノイズや誤ったシグナルを除去し、取引ポテンシャルを高めるための高度なフィルターを備えています。複雑なインジケーターの複数のレイヤーを使用して、アトミックアナリストはチャートをスキャンし、複雑な数学的計算をシンプルなシグナルと色に変換します。これにより、どのような初心者トレーダーでも理解して使用し、一貫した取引の決定を行うことができます。 「アトミックアナリスト」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的な取引ソリューションです。プレミアムインジケーターとトップノッチの機能を1つの取引戦略に組み合わせ、すべてのタイプのトレーダーにとって汎用性のある選択肢にします。 デイリートレーディングとスキャルピング戦略：高速で正確なデイ
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
インディケータ
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
インディケータ
発売プロモーション Azimuth Proは先着100名様限定で 299ドル でご提供します。最終価格は 499ドル となります。 リテールとインスティテューショナルのエントリーの違いはインジケーターではなく、ロケーションにあります。 多くのトレーダーは、モメンタムを追いかけたり、遅行シグナルに反応して、任意の価格レベルでエントリーします。機関投資家は、需給が実際にシフトする構造的なレベルに価格が到達するのを待ちます。 Azimuth Proはこれらのレベルを自動的にマッピングします：スイングアンカーVWAP、マルチタイムフレーム構造ライン、高確率ロケーションにのみ出現するABCパターン。 Azimuth Proは、構造分析とインテリジェントな自動化の両方を求めるプロフェッショナルトレーダー向けに構築されています。 Azimuthが外科的精度で市場構造をマッピングする一方、Azimuth Proはインテリジェンスレイヤーを追加します：トレーディングスタイルの自動検出、スマート設定された移動平均線、20年のデータでバックテストされた最適化パラメータ。その結果、お使いの銘柄と
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
インディケータ
Gold Sniper Scalper Proは、MetaTrader 5向けのプロフェッショナルなindicatorで、トレーダーがエントリーポイントを特定し、リスクを効果的に管理するために設計されています。 このindicatorは、シグナル検出システム、Entry/SL/TPの自動管理、ボリューム分析、リアルタイムパフォーマンス統計を含む包括的な分析ツールセットを提供します。 システムを理解するためのユーザーガイド   |   他の言語のユーザーガイド 主な機能 シグナル検出システム このindicatorは、price actionと市場構造の分析に基づいて潜在的なエントリーポイントを自動検出します。トレード機会を検出すると: - BUY（青）またはSELL（赤）の矢印がchart上に表示されます - ローソク足が色付けされ、シグナルゾーンが識別されます - Entry/SL/TPレベルが自動計算されます シグナルは価格がEntryレベルに触れた時のみ発動し、市場に確認されていないシグナルをフィルタリングします。 インテリジェントなEntry/SL/TP管理 - Ent
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
インディケータ
トレンド スクリーナー インジケーターでトレンド取引の力を解き放ちます。ファジー ロジックと複数通貨システムを活用した究極のトレンド取引ソリューションです。 ファジー ロジックを活用した革新的なトレンド インジケーターである Trend Screener を使用して、トレンド取引を向上させます。 これは、13 を超えるプレミアム ツールと機能、および 3 つの取引戦略を組み合わせた強力なトレンド追跡インジケーターであり、Metatrader をトレンド アナライザーにする多用途の選択肢となります。 期間限定オファー : トレンド スクリーナー インジケーターは、わずか 100 ドルで生涯ご利用いただけます。 (元の価格 50$ ) (オファー延長) Trend Screener の 100% 非再描画精度の揺るぎない精度を体験して、取引の決定が過去の価格変動の影響を受けないようにしてください。 マルチタイムフレームおよびマルチ通貨機能の多用途性を解放し、比類のない自信を持って外国為替、商品、暗号通貨、インデックスの世界を取引できるようにします。 Trend Screener の包括的な
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
インディケータ
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
インディケータ
まず第一に、この取引ツールはノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノンラグの指標であり、プロの取引に理想的ですことを強調する価値があります。 オンラインコース、ユーザーマニュアル、デモ。 スマートプライスアクションコンセプトインジケーターは、新米から経験豊富なトレーダーまで、非常 に強力なツールです。Inner Circle Trader AnalysisやSmart Money Concepts Trading Strategiesなど、20以上の有用な指標を1つに組み合わせています。このインジケーターはスマートマネーコンセプトに焦点を当て、大手機関の取引方法を提供し、彼らの動きを予測するのに役立ちます。 特に、流動性分析に優れており、機関がどのように取引しているかを理解しやすくしています。市場のトレンドを予測し、価格の動きを慎重に分析するのに優れています。機関の戦略とトレードを合わせることで、市場の動向についてより正確な予測ができます。このインジケーターは多目的であり、市場構造を分析し、重要な注文ブロックを特定し、さまざまなパターンを認識するのに優れています。 このインジケーター
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
インディケータ
Berma Bands (BBs) インジケーターは、市場のトレンドを特定して活用したいトレーダーにとって貴重なツールです。価格と BBs の関係を分析することで、トレーダーは市場がトレンド段階にあるか、レンジ段階にあるかを判断できます。 詳細については、[ Berma Home Blog ] をご覧ください。 バーマ バンドは、上部バーマ バンド、中部バーマ バンド、下部バーマ バンドの 3 つの異なる線で構成されています。これらの線は価格の周りにプロットされ、全体的な傾向に対する価格の動きを視覚的に表します。これらのバンド間の距離から、ボラティリティや潜在的な傾向の反転についての洞察を得ることができます。 バーマ バンドの線がそれぞれ離れると、市場が横ばいまたはレンジ相場の期間に入っていることを示すことがよくあります。これは、明確な方向性の偏りがないことを示しています。トレーダーは、これらの期間中にトレンドを特定するのが難しいと感じる可能性があり、より明確なトレンドが出現するまで待つ場合があります。 バーマ バンドの線が 1 本の線に収束すると、強いトレンド環境の兆候となること
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
インディケータ
優れたテクニカルインジケーター「Grabber」をご紹介します。これは、すぐに使える「オールインワン」トレーディング戦略として機能します。 ひとつのコードに、市場のテクニカル分析ツール、取引シグナル（矢印）、アラート機能、プッシュ通知が強力に統合されています。 このインジケーターを購入された方には、以下の特典を無料で提供します： Grabberユーティリティ：オープンポジションを自動で管理するツール ステップバイステップのビデオマニュアル：インジケーターのインストール、設定、取引方法を解説 カスタムセットファイル：インジケーターをすばやく自動設定し、最大限の成果を出すための設定ファイル 他の戦略はもう忘れてください！Grabberだけが、あなたを新たなトレードの高みへと導いてくれるのです。 Grabber戦略の主な特徴： 推奨タイムフレーム：M5〜H4 対応通貨ペア・資産：どれでも使用可能ですが、私が実際に検証した以下を推奨します（GBPUSD、GBPCAD、GBPCHF、AUDCAD、AUDUSD、AUDSGD、AUDCHF、NZDUSD、NZDCAD、EURCAD、EURUSD、E
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
インディケータ
MetaForecastは、価格データのハーモニクスに基づいて、どんな市場の未来を予測し視覚化します。市場が常に予測可能ではありませんが、価格にパターンがある場合、MetaForecastは可能な限り正確な未来を予測できます。他の類似製品と比較して、MetaForecastは市場のトレンドを分析することでより正確な結果を生成することができます。 入力パラメータ Past size (過去のサイズ) MetaForecastが将来の予測を生成するために使用するバーの数を指定します。モデルは選択したバー上に描かれた黄色の線で表されます。 Future size (将来のサイズ) 予測すべき将来のバーの数を指定します。予測された将来は、ピンクの線で表示され、その上に青い回帰線が描かれます。 Degree (程度) この入力は、MetaForecastが市場で行う分析のレベルを決定します。 Degree 説明  0 Degree 0の場合、価格の全てのピークや谷、そして詳細をカバーするために、「Past size」の入力に大きな値を使用することが推奨されています。  1 (推奨) Degre
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
インディケータ
サポート線と抵抗線のプロットにうんざりしていませんか？ サポートレジスタンス は、非常に興味深いひねりを加えてチャート内のサポートとレジスタンスラインを自動検出およびプロットするマルチタイムフレームインジケーターです。価格レベルは時間とともにテストされ、その重要性が高まるにつれて、ラインは太くなり、暗くなります。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 一晩でテクニカル分析を強化 チャートを閲覧せずに重要な価格レベルを検出 一目ですべての価格レベルの相対的な強さを認識する すべての取引で最大30時間のプロットラインを節約 インジケーターは、すべての価格レベルの年齢を表示します インジケーターは再描画されていません 過去および現在の価格レベルは近接によって崩壊し、現在の市場行動に合わせて調整されます。動作は、必ずしもピークではない場所に線が引かれます。 価格レベルは、時間とともに拒否されるにつれて、より暗く、より広くなります ノイズを避けるために、重要でない価格レベルは定期的にクリアされます カスタマイズ可能な時間枠の
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
インディケータ
Quantum TrendPulse を ご紹介します。これは、   SuperTrend   、   RSI   、および Stochastic のパワーを 1 つの包括的なインジケーターに組み合わせて、取引の可能性を最大限に引き出す究極の取引ツールです。精度と効率を求めるトレーダー向けに設計されたこのインジケーターは、市場のトレンド、勢いの変化、最適なエントリー ポイントとエグジット ポイントを自信を持って特定するのに役立ちます。 主な特徴: SuperTrend 統合: 現在の市場動向に簡単に追従し、収益性の波に乗ることができます。 RSI精度: 買われすぎと売られすぎのレベルを検出し、市場の反転のタイミングに最適で、SuperTrendのフィルターとして使用されます。 確率的精度: 確率的振動を活用して、変動の激しい市場で隠れたチャンスを見つけます。SuperTrend のフィルターとして使用されます。 マルチタイムフレーム分析:   M5 から H1 または H4 まで、さまざまなタイムフレームで市場を常に把握します。 カスタマイズ可能なアラート: カスタム取引条件が満たされ
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
インディケータ
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
インディケータ
これまでに、 素晴らしいバックテスト結果、 驚くべき数値を持つ ライブ口座のパフォーマンス証明 、そして あらゆる場所での統計情報 がある取引インジケーターを購入し、しかし使用後に 口座を破綻させてしまった ことは何度ありますか？ シグナル単独を信用すべきではありません。そもそもなぜそれが表示されたのかを知る必要があります。そして、それこそがRelicusRoad Proの得意とすることです！ ユーザーマニュアル + 戦略 + トレーニングビデオ + VIPアクセス付きプライベートグループ + モバイル版利用可能 市場の見方を変える新しい方法 RelicusRoadは、FX、先物、仮想通貨、株式、指数に対応する、 世界で最も強力で最高の取引インジケーター であり、トレーダーが口座を 成長させる ために必要なすべての情報とツールを提供します。 初心者 から 上級者 まで、 すべてのトレーダー が成功できるよう、 テクニカル分析 と 取引計画 を提供します。 これは、将来の市場を 予測する のに十分な情報を提供する 主要な取引インジケーター です。私たちは、チャート上で意味をなさない複
Max Ribbon Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
インディケータ
WARNING: This indicator is distributed EXCLUSIVELY on MQL5.com MT4 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160363 MT5 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160410 ============================================================================================= MAX RIBBON ver 1.00 The indicator that shows you the TREND clearly and unambiguously! ============================================================================================= DESCRIPTION MAX RIBBON is an advanced tre
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
インディケータ
次世代の自動化された需要と供給のゾーン。どのチャートでも機能する新しい革新的なアルゴリズム。すべてのゾーンは、市場の価格行動に従って動的に作成されています。 2種類のアラート --> 1) 価格がゾーンに達したとき 2) 新しいゾーンが形成されたとき もう 1 つの役に立たない指標はありません。実績のある完全な取引戦略を手に入れることができます。     新機能:     価格が需給ゾーンに達したときにアラートを出す     新しい需給ゾーンが作成されたときにアラートを発します     プッシュ通知アラート     ピップ単位のゾーン幅ラベル     MTF のもう 1 つのタイムフレーム。したがって、現在より 2 時間足高いのではなく、現在より 3 時間足し上に見えるようになります。     アラート/ゾーン/MTF 機能を有効/無効にするボタン あなたが得る利点:     取引から感情を取り除きます。     取引エントリをオブジェクト化します。     確率の高いセットアップで利益を上げましょう。     描画ゾーンから時間を節約します。
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
インディケータ
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Trend Flow PRO
Aliaksandr Alferchyk
インディケータ
TREND FLOW PRO TREND FLOW PRO は、市場の方向を表示するリペイントなしのインジケーターです。トレンドの反転だけでなく、大口市場参加者の初回および再エントリーを特定します。チャート上の BOS マークは、実際のトレンド転換と上位タイムフレームの重要なレベルを示します。データはリペイントされず、各バーの確定後もチャート上に残ります。 戦略例を含む詳細な PDF ガイド は、プライベートメッセージでリクエストして受け取ることができます。 インジケーターの主な要素： BOS FLOW ― トレンド波動と実際のトレンド転換。これは大口参加者のエントリーと、その存在の確認を示します（数字で表示）。 BOS FILL ― トレンド方向にローソク足を着色します。大口プレイヤーのエントリーポイントや、トレンドが変化するポイントを示します。 シグナルレベル： BOS ― 強さが未確定な参加者のエントリー（多くの場合、メイントレンド内の調整）。 Move SL ― 大口参加者がポジションをどのように移動させているかを視覚的に表示します。トレーダーはストップロス調整の参考として使用
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
インディケータ
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
インディケータ
現在33％オフ 初心者にもエキスパートトレーダーにも最適なソリューション このインジケーターは独自の機能と新しい公式を多数内蔵しており、ユニークで高品質かつ手頃な取引ツールです。このアップデートでは、2つの時間枠ゾーンを表示できるようになります。より長いTFだけでなく、チャートTFとより長いTF（ネストゾーンを表示）の両方を表示できます。すべてのSupply Demandトレーダーの皆さんのお気に召すはずです。:) 重要情報の公開 Advanced Supply Demandの可能性を最大化するには、 https://www.mql5.com/ja/blogs/post/720245 にアクセスしてください。   エントリーまたはターゲットの正確なトリガーポイントを正確に特定できれば取引がどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。新しい基盤となるアルゴリズムに基づいて構築されているため、買い手と売り手の間の潜在的な不均衡をさらに簡単に特定できます。これは、最も強い需要と供給のゾーンと、過去のパフォーマンス（古いゾーンを表示）がグラフィカルに表現されるためです。これらの機能は、最適な
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
インディケータ
スイングトレーディング は、トレンドの方向のスイングと可能な反転スイングを検出するように設計された最初のインジケーターです。トレーディングの文献で広く説明されているベースラインスイングトレーディングアプローチを使用します。インディケータは、いくつかの価格と時間のベクトルを調査して、全体的なトレンドの方向を追跡し、市場が売られ過ぎまたは買われ過ぎて修正の準備ができている状況を検出します。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] むち打ちを起こさずに市場スイングの利益 インジケーターは常にトレンドの方向を表示します 色付きの価格帯は機会のベースラインを表します 色付きのダッシュは、可能な反転スイングを表します この指標は、独自の品質とパフォーマンスを分析します 複数時間枠のダッシュボードを実装します カスタマイズ可能なトレンドおよびスイング期間 電子メール/サウンド/プッシュアラートを実装します インジケータは再描画またはバックペインティングではありません Swing Tradingとは Swing Tradingは
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
インディケータ
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
PZ Divergence Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
インディケータ
発見が困難で頻度が少ないため、分岐は最も信頼できる取引シナリオの1つです。このインジケーターは、お気に入りのオシレーターを使用して、通常の隠れた分岐点を自動的に見つけてスキャンします。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 取引が簡単 通常の隠れた発散を見つけます 多くのよく知られている発振器をサポート ブレイクアウトに基づいて取引シグナルを実装します 適切なストップロスおよび利益レベルを表示します 設定可能なオシレーターパラメーター カスタマイズ可能な色とサイズ バー単位でサイズ別に分岐をフィルタリング パフォーマンス統計を実装します 電子メール/音声/視覚アラートを実装します 幅広い市場の見通しを提供するために、異なるオシレーターを使用して、干渉なしで同じチャートにインジケーターを何度もロードできます。このインジケーターは、次のオシレーターをサポートしています。 RSI CCI MACD オスマ 確率的 勢い 素晴らしい発振器 加速器発振器 ウィリアムズパーセントレンジ 相対活力指数 特に外国為替市場では、
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
インディケータ
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
Market Structure Patterns
Samuel Manoel De Souza
4.47 (19)
インディケータ
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tra
FootprintOrderflow
Jingfeng Luo
5 (3)
インディケータ
FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW: The Authoritative Guide ( This indicator is also compatible with economic providers that do not offer DOM data and BID/ASK data， It also supports various foreign exchange transactions ) 1. Overview FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW  is an advanced Order Flow analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Unlike traditional candlestick charts that only show OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close), this indicator parses real-time Tick data to visualize the microstructure inside every candle. It helps y
作者のその他のプロダクト
Volume Profile Advance
Israr Hussain Shah
インディケータ
Daily & Composite Volume Profile   This is a professional-grade market profile tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It utilizes a   Dual-Profile System   to visualize supply, demand, and liquidity concentrations. Key Features Left Side: Daily Session Profiles Automatically identifies the start and end of every trading day. Generates a unique Volume Profile for each individual day. Allows you to see how value migrated from yesterday to today (e.g., Is today's volume higher or lower than yesterday?).
Trend Duration Forecast
Israr Hussain Shah
インディケータ
Trend Duration Forecast It utilizes a Hull Moving Average (HMA) to detect trend direction and statistically forecasts the probable duration of the current move based on historical market behavior. Key Features Smooth Trend Detection:   Uses the Hull Moving Average (HMA) to filter noise while minimizing lag, providing clean Bullish/Bearish signals. Real-Time Duration Counter:   Displays a dynamic label at the start of the current trend showing the   "Real Length"   (number of bars the trend has b
FREE
Buy Sell Range
Israr Hussain Shah
インディケータ
The Range Filter Buy and Sell indicator is a trend-following technical analysis tool designed to identify optimal entry and exit points in the market. It filters out market noise by creating dynamic bands around price movements, generating clear buy and sell signals when price breaks through these bands. Key Features Dynamic Range Filtering : Uses a sophisticated algorithm to calculate adaptive bands that adjust to market volatility Trend Identification : Clearly visualizes the current trend dir
FREE
Auto Fibonacci Analyzer
Israr Hussain Shah
インディケータ
Major Swing Fibonacci Indicator - Professional Trading Tool What It Does Automatically detects major swing points not internal noise Generates buy/sell signals at key Fibonacci levels Displays professional GUI panel with real-time analysis Marks major swings with visual indicators Trading Strategy BUY at 38.2%-61.8% Fibonacci support in uptrends SELL  Past performance is not indicative of future results. This indicator is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute in
FREE
Spike Box Mitigation
Israr Hussain Shah
インディケータ
boom Spike Mitigation Zone Pro A professional spike pattern indicator built for synthetic traders who scalp and swing Boom 500/300/1000/600/900with precision.  This indicator: Detects powerful 3-candle spike formations (Spike → Pullback → Spike) Automatically draws a clean box around the pattern Marks the entry price from the middle candle Extends a horizontal mitigation line to guide perfect sniper entries Automatically deletes & redraws the line once price touches it (mitiga
FREE
Super Trend Live
Israr Hussain Shah
インディケータ
super trend version is to help you to have real time view of market move it will help you to get a live view of current market  buy signal line and arrow to help you understand batter the direction sell signal line and arrow to help you understand batter the direction trade what you see not what you think this is an simple and best trading tool for our traders of any market crypto gold 
FREE
Auto Analysis
Israr Hussain Shah
5 (1)
インディケータ
FiboPivot TrendLines - Comprehensive Market Analysis Indicator This powerful indicator combines Fibonacci pivot point analysis with automatic trend line detection, providing traders with a complete technical analysis toolkit in a single tool. Key Features : - Fibonacci Pivot Points: Automatically calculates and displays R1-R3, Pivot, and S1-S3 levels using previous day's data - Fractal-Based Trend Lines: Automatically draws channel trend lines based on fractal patterns - Interactive
FREE
Strong Bull Spike Killer
Israr Hussain Shah
インディケータ
Strong Bull V7 B&C  The ultimate M5 indicator for Boom & Crash indices, providing clear, filtered buy/sell signals to eliminate market noise and enhance your trading precision. Benefit-Focused Master the volatile Boom & Crash markets with Strong Bull V7 B&C . This intelligent indicator provides clear visual arrows and text labels for high-probability setups on the M5 timeframe. Its unique symbol-filtering technology automatically hides conflicting signals (no buys on Crash, no sells on Boom), en
Crash spike mitigation zone pro
Israr Hussain Shah
インディケータ
Crash Spike Mitigation Zone Pro A professional spike pattern indicator built for synthetic traders who scalp and swing Crash 500/300/1000 with precision.  This indicator: Detects powerful 3-candle spike formations (Spike → Pullback → Spike) Automatically draws a clean box around the pattern Marks the entry price from the middle candle Extends a horizontal mitigation line to guide perfect sniper entries Automatically deletes & redraws the line once price touches it (mitigation)
FREE
Big Bull Scalper
Israr Hussain Shah
インディケータ
Big bull scalper Short Description Master market structure with the precision of the popular Big bull scalper  This tool automatically identifies key pivot highs and lows, plotting unique "angling" trend lines that dynamically define market context. It visually confirms Breaks of Structure (BOS) and Changes of Character (CHoCH), removing all guesswork from your analysis. Key Features:    Automatic Pivot Detection Instantly spots significant swing highs and lows.    Dynamic Angling Lines Visual
FREE
Deriv boom crash spike killer
Israr Hussain Shah
インディケータ
2025 Spike Killer Dashboard - Advanced Trading Signals & Market Analytics Transform Your Trading with Intelligent Market Insights! The 2025 Spike Killer Dashboard is a powerful MQL5 indicator that combines cutting-edge signal generation with an intuitive crystal dashboard for real-time market analysis. Designed for traders who demand precision and clarity, this all-in-one tool delivers actionable signals and comprehensive market metrics at a glance. Key Features: Dual Signal System Shved S
Smart trend pro
Israr Hussain Shah
インディケータ
Smart Trend pro New - Advanced Trend Indicator with Interactive GUI Professional trend-following indicator with comprehensive visualization and control panel Key Features: Advanced Trend Detection Reliable Half Trend algorithm for precise trend identification Color-coded trend lines (Blue for bullish, Orange for bearish) Customizable amplitude parameter for different trading styles Interactive GUI Panel Real-time market strength visualization (Bulls vs Bears) Current signal display (Buy/Se
FREE
Analysis Professor
Israr Hussain Shah
インディケータ
FiboPivot Dashboard - Professional Pivot Point Indicator What It Does FiboPivot Dashboard is a powerful technical analysis tool that automatically calculates and displays Fibonacci-based pivot points on your chart. It identifies key support and resistance levels based on the previous day's price action, helping traders anticipate potential price reversal points and breakout levels.   How to Use 1. **Install & Apply**: Simply attach the indicator to any chart (time frames below D1) 2. **
FREE
Ultimate Trading Psychology
Israr Hussain Shah
インディケータ
Trading Guide MT5 Indicator - Ultimate Trading Psychology Assistant Description The Trading Guide MT5 Indicator is a powerful psychological trading assistant designed to keep traders disciplined, focused, and emotionally balanced. This innovative indicator displays real-time motivational messages, trading rules, and analysis guidelines directly on your chart, with vibrant blinking colors to capture your attention and reinforce proper trading habits.  Key Features Real-Time Trading Psychology
FREE
Spike Blast Pro
Israr Hussain Shah
インディケータ
Spike Blaster Pro – The Ultimate Spike Detection Tool Spike Blaster Pro is a next-generation MT5 indicator designed specifically for synthetic markets. It works seamlessly on Boom Index and Weltrade Index , providing traders with sharp, reliable spike detection signals. What makes Spike Blaster Pro powerful is its 5 Core Strategies built into one system, giving traders a multi-layer confirmation before signals appear. This ensures high accuracy and reduces false alerts. 5 Core Strategies B
Market Profile With Dashboard
Israr Hussain Shah
インディケータ
Market Profile with Dashboard Indicator - Complete User Guide indicator Overview The Market Profile with Dashboard is a comprehensive trading analysis tool for MetaTrader 4 that displays market profile data, volume analysis, and key market structure information directly on your chart. This indicator helps traders identify significant price levels, market balance areas, and potential trading opportunities based on market profile theory. Core Components and Features Market Profile Display - Sh
Liquidity Strength pro
Israr Hussain Shah
インディケータ
Liquidity Channels Pro  MT5 VERSION HERE   Liquidity Channels  is a sophisticated Smart Money Concepts (SMC) tool designed to automate the identification of     Buy Side Liquidity (BSL)   and     Sell Side Liquidity (SSL) . Unlike standard support and resistance indicators, this tool doesn't just draw lines; it projects     dynamic expanding channels   based on volatility (ATR) from key pivot points. Crucially, it follows the "Mitigation" logic used by institutional traders:     once liquidity i
Risk Control Tool
Israr Hussain Shah
インディケータ
Smart Risk Manager – Risk/Reward Ratio & Position Sizing Tool for MT5 Overview (Short Description) A professional risk management indicator that helps traders calculate lot size, risk percentage, and reward ratio in real time. Perfect for Forex, Indices, Gold, and Synthetic Indices traders who want precise control over their capital. Full Description Trading without proper risk management is like driving without brakes. The Smart Risk Manager for MT5 gives you full control over your position siz
Volatility Fusion Analyst
Israr Hussain Shah
インディケータ
Bollinger Fibo Pro: The Ultimate Fusion of Volatility, Fibonacci, and Trend Analysis Short Description: Stop overloading your charts with dozens of indicators.   Bollinger Fibo  Pro   is a sophisticated, all-in-one trading system for MetaTrader 5 that merges two legendary concepts into a single, powerful tool. It enhances standard Bollinger Bands with precise Fibonacci extension levels and couples them with a non-repainting ZigZag to accurately identify trends, reversals, and key market structu
Deriv Intelligence Analyzer
Israr Hussain Shah
インディケータ
11 Modules Description & Final Analyzer Trading Guide 1. Reaction Engine 2.0 Purpose : Measures market pressure by analyzing tick movements, volume, and speed within a time window.   How it works : Calculates weighted price changes, considers tick velocity and volatility, and applies EMA smoothing.   Trading use : Strong positive values indicate buying pressure Strong negative values indicate selling pressure Use as confirmation for entry/exit signals 2. Flow Pattern Detector Purpose : Identifie
Color schemes
Israr Hussain Shah
ユーティリティ
Colors schemes powerful MetaTrader 5 script designed for traders who value speed and a personalized trading environment. With a single click, you can instantly transform your chart's appearance using one of several professional, pre-designed color schemes, including popular styles like ICT/SMC. How to Use: In your MetaTrader 5 terminal, open the Navigator window (Ctrl+N). Find the Colors schemes script under the "Scripts" section. Drag and drop the script onto the chart you want to customize. A
Binary Rise Fall
Israr Hussain Shah
インディケータ
Fractals_Price Indicator Description The Fractals_Price indicator is a technical analysis tool that identifies fractal patterns on price charts. Fractals are recurring patterns that signal potential trend reversals or continuation points. This indicator marks both upward and downward fractals with colored arrows and can display price labels at these points. Key Features  Identifies upward fractals (magenta arrows) marking potential resistance levels Identifies downward fractals (blue arrows)
Trend Analysis Dashboard
Israr Hussain Shah
インディケータ
The   Trend Analysis Dashboard   is a powerful, all-in-one technical analysis tool designed for traders who need a clear, consolidated view of market momentum across multiple timeframes. Instead of cluttering your chart with numerous separate indicators, this tool aggregates signals from four key oscillators (Stochastic, RSI, and dual CCI) into a single, easy-to-read panel. It calculates the directional bias (Buy, Sell, or Neutral) for each enabled timeframe and provides a visual summary of over
Trade Manger
Israr Hussain Shah
ユーティリティ
You Give an Instruction: When you run the script, a window pops up with a dropdown menu. You choose exactly what you want it to do from the list (e.g., "Close Profit Only" or "Delete Pending Orders"). It Scans Your Positions: The script then reads your instruction and systematically goes through your open trades and/or pending orders on the current chart. It Applies Your Rule: For each trade it finds, it checks if it matches the rule you selected. If you chose "Close Buy Only," it will only clo
Easy Chart Cleaner
Israr Hussain Shah
ユーティリティ
How the Chart Cleaner Script Works The Chart Cleaner is a one-click tool designed to instantly wipe your chart clean. When you drag and drop the script onto a chart, it scans for and removes all visual objects—including trend lines, horizontal lines, text labels, shapes, and any other drawings you have placed. The result is a completely clean, uncluttered chart, giving you a fresh workspace for your analysis. It's the fastest way to reset your chart to its default state.
Traders Master pack
Israr Hussain Shah
インディケータ
Comprehensive Trading Analysis Tool This tool has four main parts that help traders understand the market and manage risk in a simple way 1 Risk and Reward Visual Tool It shows two boxes on the chart a pink box for risk and a navy blue box for reward It shows the risk to reward ratio You can move and resize the boxes It shows pips and possible money for risk and reward It gives a clear picture of possible profit and loss It helps plan trades before entering It keeps risk levels consistent It hel
Order Blocks Trading
Israr Hussain Shah
インディケータ
What It Does Finds Order Blocks (ANN + SMC) on big and small timeframes. Marks them with clean bullish/bearish zones. Drops arrows (blue = BUY, red = SELL) right inside each block. Shows an info panel on the right with the exact high/low of the newest blocks. Lets you change chart colors (background, bull candle, bear candle) instantly. How To Use It Drop the indicator into MQL5/Indicators → restart MT5. Add it to your chart. In the settings: Pick your background , bull candle , and bear candle
FVG with Volume
Israr Hussain Shah
インディケータ
FVG Volume Profile (Institutional Price Action) Unlock the hidden liquidity inside Market Imbalances. The   FVG Volume Profile   is an advanced Price Action indicator that goes beyond standard Fair Value Gap detection. It looks inside the gap using lower timeframe data to construct a   Volume Profile   specifically for that imbalance. This helps you identify exactly where the "Smart Money" is defending positions. Key Features:   Internal Volume Profile:   Automatically scans lower timeframes
Breakout Boxes with Volume Pressure
Israr Hussain Shah
インディケータ
Breakout Boxes with Volume Pressure This indicator automates the identification of key consolidation zones (Supply and Demand) based on Market Pivots and Volatility (ATR). Unlike standard support/resistance tools, this indicator provides a unique   Volume Pressure Analysis   inside every box, giving you insight into the battle between Buyers and Sellers before a breakout occurs. Key Features Automated Supply & Demand Zones:   Automatically detects significant Pivot Highs and Lows to draw dyna
Liquidity HeatMap Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
インディケータ
1. Tool Description The   Dynamic Liquidity HeatMap Profile   is an advanced technical indicator originally designed by BigBeluga (Pine Script) and ported to MQL5. Unlike a standard Volume Profile which shows where volume   has   occurred, this tool attempts to visualize where liquidity (limit orders and stop losses) is   likely waiting   (resting liquidity). It works by identifying pivots (local highs and lows) weighted by volume and ATR.   Crucially, if price moves through a level, that liquid
フィルタ:
Blessing04
67
Blessing04 2025.08.27 18:45 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

Israr Hussain Shah
6797
開発者からの返信 Israr Hussain Shah 2025.08.27 18:51
Step 1: Login to MQL5 Community in MT5 1. Open MetaTrader 5. 2. In the menu, go to Tools → Options. 3. Click on the Community tab. 4. Enter the same MQL5 account credentials used to buy the product (email/username + password).
5. Click OK. (This step is required — otherwise the platform won’t recognize the purchase.) 📥 Step 2: Open the Market Tab and Download 1. In MT5, open the Navigator window (Ctrl + N). 2. Go to the Market tab. 3. At the bottom of the terminal, select Purchased. 4. Find your purchased system in the list. 5. Click Download (or Install if already downloaded). 👉 If the download button is greyed out, double-check that you logged in with the correct MQL5 account. 📂 Step 3: Verify Installation 1. After downloading, the system (EA or indicator) will appear in the Navigator → Expert Advisors (or Indicators) section. 2. If you don’t see it, right-click inside Navigator and select Refresh. 📊 Step 4: Attach to a Chart 1. Open the chart of the instrument you want to run the system on. 2. In Navigator, find the system under Expert Advisors. 3. Drag it onto the chart (or right-click → Attach to Chart). 4. Enable AutoTrading (button at the top of MT5). 5. In the EA’s settings, allow “Algo Trading” if prompted. ✅ Done! The system should now be active on the chart.
レビューに返信