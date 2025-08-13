HedgeGrid EA

Unlock the power of smart hedging and precision pending orders with HedgeGrid Pro!
This Expert Advisor is designed for traders who want flexible risk control and adaptive market entry without being tied to the screen.

⚙ Key Features:

  • 🔄 True Hedging Support – Trade in both directions to balance risk and capture profit opportunities.

  • Advanced Pending Orders – Set Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit, and Sell Limit orders with fully customizable parameters.

  • 🛡 Dynamic Risk Management – Adjustable lot sizing, stop loss, and take profit for each order type.

  • 🎯 Smart Grid Placement – Automatically places a sequence of pending orders at calculated price intervals.

  • 📈 Trend & Range Friendly – Works effectively in trending markets or sideways conditions.

  • 🕒 Time-based Order Activation – Schedule your pending orders for key market sessions or news events.

  • 🔔 Real-time Alerts – Get instant notifications for order placements, modifications, and executions.

🚀 Why Choose HedgeGrid Pro?
This EA combines the stability of hedging with the precision of pending orders, ensuring you never miss a profitable setup while keeping your risk controlled. Whether you’re trading Forex, commodities, or indices, HedgeGrid Pro adapts to your strategy.


Risk Warning:
Trading Forex and CFDs involves significant risk and may result in loss of capital. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. This EA does not guarantee profits.
