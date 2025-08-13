HedgeGrid EA

Unlock the power of smart hedging and precision pending orders with HedgeGrid Pro!
This Expert Advisor is designed for traders who want flexible risk control and adaptive market entry without being tied to the screen.

⚙ Key Features:

  • 🔄 True Hedging Support – Trade in both directions to balance risk and capture profit opportunities.

  • Advanced Pending Orders – Set Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit, and Sell Limit orders with fully customizable parameters.

  • 🛡 Dynamic Risk Management – Adjustable lot sizing, stop loss, and take profit for each order type.

  • 🎯 Smart Grid Placement – Automatically places a sequence of pending orders at calculated price intervals.

  • 📈 Trend & Range Friendly – Works effectively in trending markets or sideways conditions.

  • 🕒 Time-based Order Activation – Schedule your pending orders for key market sessions or news events.

  • 🔔 Real-time Alerts – Get instant notifications for order placements, modifications, and executions.

🚀 Why Choose HedgeGrid Pro?
This EA combines the stability of hedging with the precision of pending orders, ensuring you never miss a profitable setup while keeping your risk controlled. Whether you’re trading Forex, commodities, or indices, HedgeGrid Pro adapts to your strategy.


Risk Warning:
Trading Forex and CFDs involves significant risk and may result in loss of capital. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. This EA does not guarantee profits.
Рекомендуем также
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
5 (1)
Эксперты
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and netting accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL e
FREE
One Click Close Pro
Naveen Raj R
1 (3)
Утилиты
OneClickClose-Pro EA allow users to easily close all positions at once with multiple options with simple UI. Options Includes::         1. Close All Positions         2. Close All Buy Positions         3. Close All Sell Positions         4. Close All Position GreaterThan or Equal to Profit         5. Close All Position LessThan or Equal to Profit         6. Close All Position By Symbol         7. Option to Set Deviation         8. Option to Set Maximum Retry (If position close fails) MT4 Versio
FREE
FOZ OneShot Sessions
Morgana Brol Mendonca
Эксперты
FOZ One Shot Sessions — One Trade. One Opportunity. Every Day. Discipline beats noise. Simplicity beats complexity. The FOZ One Shot Sessions EA is built for traders who want clarity, robustness, and long-term discipline. Instead of chasing signals all day, it takes just one precise trade per session — clean, controlled, and fully transparent. Key Highlights One trade per day per enabled session (default = London) Safe by design — No Grid, No Martingale, No Arbitrage, No tricks
FREE
MAM White
Matei-Alexandru Mihai
4 (1)
Эксперты
Осталось только 7/10 копий по стартовой цене $85! Философия — «Строить только тогда, когда рынок говорит "да".» Большинство сеток просто расставляют уровни и надеются. MAM White сначала спрашивает разрешение — у тренда, у волатильности и у вашего брокера. Она строит одностороннюю LIMIT-сетку только тогда, когда быстрая EMA совпадает с сильным медленным EMA-трендом, а цена находится на правильном расстоянии от центра. Нет тренда? Нет построения. Новый разворот? Период охлаждения. Слишком шир
FREE
Management position light ea
Cristian Baglini
Эксперты
Position Management EA Light (FREE) The Position Management EA Light is a simplified and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) designed to automate basic trade management functions effectively on MetaTrader 5. This free version is perfect for traders who want automated market or stop order execution with straightforward risk management features. Main Features: Order Types Supported: Market Orders (Buy & Sell) Stop Orders (Buy Stop & Sell Stop) Static Stop Loss & Take Profit: Predefined SL and TP val
FREE
GridWeaverFX
Watcharapon Sangkaew
Эксперты
Introducing GridWeaverFX  - A Grid/Martingale EA for XAUUSD | Free Download! Hello, fellow traders of the MQL5 community! I am excited to share an Expert Advisor (EA) that I have developed and refined, and I'm making it available for everyone to use and build upon. It's called GridWeaverFX , and most importantly, it is completely FREE! This EA was designed to manage volatile market conditions using a well-known strategy, but with enhanced and clear safety features. It is particularly suited fo
FREE
SMC Market Structure Pro
Twin Fitersya
Эксперты
What is SMC Market Structure Pro? SMC Market Structure Pro is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 , developed based on Smart Money Concept (SMC) and market structure analysis . The EA is designed to help traders follow the natural flow of the market , focusing on price structure instead of indicators or lagging signals. How Does the EA Work? The EA analyzes market structure changes using pure price action: Detects higher highs & higher lows for bullish structure Detects l
FREE
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP MT5
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (1)
Утилиты
Представляем NAS100 Auto SL и TP Maker для MT5: Никогда больше не пропустите установку StopLoss и TakeProfit с нашим NAS100 Auto SL и TP Maker, незаменимым помощником для трейдеров, работающих на рынке Nasdaq 100 в MetaTrader 5. Этот инструмент предназначен для тех, кто ищет беспроблемное решение для автоматизации управления уровнями StopLoss и TakeProfit. Ключевые особенности: Эффективная автоматизация: Автоматически отслеживает сделки Nasdaq 100 без StopLoss и/или TakeProfit. Динамически ре
FREE
Gap Catcher
Mikita Kurnevich
5 (4)
Эксперты
Read more about my products Gap Cather - is a fully automated trading algorithm based on the GAP (price gap) trading strategy. This phenomenon does not occur often, but on some currency pairs, such as AUDNZD, it happens more often than others. The strategy is based on the GAP pullback pattern. Recommendations:  AUDNZD  TF M1  leverage 1:100 or higher  minimum deposit 10 USD Parameters:  MinDistancePoints - minimum height of GAP  PercentProfit - percentage of profit relative to GAP level
FREE
Gold Blaster Smart Scalper EA
Himanshu Mukeshbhai Bhatt
Эксперты
Blaster Gold EA is a hybrid gold robot combining RSI-based precision entries with a smart scalper for extra profit. It opens controlled main trades with fixed DCA layers, auto-profit closing, gap protection and optional news filter. Ultra-safe with preset risk modes and strict 1-main + 1-scalper trade control. Designed for stable XAUUSD automation with strong recovery and consistent profit flow. How it work, RSI Two-Layer EA   is a refined, high-precision automated trading system built for tra
SwingTrade Candle Patterns
Dzintars Ansons
Эксперты
SwingTrade Candle Patterns EA uses Pin Bar, Engulfing, Morning/Evening Star and Hammer patterns with RSI confirmation and ATR-based money management. Stable swing trading with low drawdown and steady profit growth. Valid for Prop Firms. Strategy Recognizes   Pin Bar, Engulfing, Morning/Evening Star, Hammer   candlestick patterns. Confirms trades with   RSI trend filter . Uses   ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit   → adapts to volatility. Built-in   breakeven system   to protect profits. No m
FREE
UsdJpy RangeBot Pro
Kwaku Appenteng Wiredu
Эксперты
UsdJpy RangeBot Pro – Expert Advisor for Breakout Trading UsdJpy RangeBot Pro is a breakout-based Expert Advisor developed for the USDJPY pair. It identifies trading opportunities during the early hours of the London session by analyzing a defined range and executing pending orders above or below it. The EA applies fixed logic, clear visual elements, and built-in risk controls. This tool is designed for disciplined breakout trading without the use of breakeven, martingale, or grid systems.
FREE
Triple Indicator Pro
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Эксперты
Triple Indicator Pro: ADX, BB & MA Powered Trading Expert Unlock precision trading with Triple Indicator Pro, an advanced Expert Advisor designed to maximize your market edge. Combining the power of the ADX (trend strength), Bollinger Bands (market volatility), and Moving Average (trend direction), this EA opens trades only when all three indicators align 1 - ADX (Average Directional Index) indicator – This indicator measures the strength of the trend, if the trend is weak, the expert avoids
FREE
Chart Patterns Builder Basic
Florea E. Sorin-Mihai Persoana Fizica Autorizata
Эксперты
The Chart Patterns Builder Basic expert advisor is a new addition to the automated trading strategies product family, which already contains the Price Action Builder Basic and the Bollinger Bands Builder Basic . While sharing general functionality with the other experts, this expert relies on the detection of some well-known trading chart patterns for identifying its buy/sell signals. Technical details: The following chart patterns are currently supported: - double top and double bottom patter
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.67 (15)
Эксперты
Суть системы заключается в идентификации момента формирования "разворотной" композитной свечи с заданными характеристиками (размер свечи в пунктах, структура теней). В анализе японских свечей аналогами подобных разворотных моделей являются "Молот" (Hammer) и "Повешенный" (Hanging Man), но в данной системе тело свечи не обязательно должно быть маленьким, а результирующая свеча строится из нескольких свечей. Входные параметры системы: Range - задает максимальное количество баров, которые будут уча
FREE
Bitbot V6 Ultimate Grid
Roelof Roy Methorst
Эксперты
30-DAY FULLY FUNCTIONAL TRIAL – EXPERIENCE THE POWER OF BITBOT V6 ULTIMATE GRID & NEURAL MODEL BRAIN! Bitbot V6 Ultimate Grid is the most advanced and flexible grid trading system for MetaTrader 5, now enhanced with our AI-driven Neural Model Brain for truly adaptive and intelligent trading decisions. Whether you’re a professional algorithmic trader or an ambitious newcomer, Bitbot V6 gives you the performance, safety and transparency you need to scale your results to the next level. Key Featur
FREE
Brent Trend Bot
Maksim Kononenko
4.46 (13)
Эксперты
Особенность советника — простые базовые инструменты и логика работы. Здесь нет множества стратегий и десятков настроек, как у другого EA, он работает по одному алгоритму. Принцип работы — стратегия следования за трендом с попыткой получить максимальную доходность с поправкой на риск. Поэтому его можно рекомендовать начинающим. Его сильная сторона — принцип закрытия сделок. Его цель — не погоня за прибылью, а минимизация количества убыточных сделок. Советник не может похвастаться высокой доходнос
FREE
MultiTrend Commander
Джованни Орсани
Эксперты
MultiTrend Commander — автоматическая торговая система Что это? Автоматизированное торговое программное обеспечение, которое: Интеллектуально определяет рыночные тренды Принимает решения на основе нескольких таймфреймов Автоматически управляет рисками Что оно делает? Определяет тренды Анализирует рынок в режиме реального времени Комбинирует сигналы с разных таймфреймов (15 мин, 1 час, 4 часа) Проверяет направление тренда перед входом Защищает ваш капитал Автоматически рассчитывает ст
FREE
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
4 (3)
Эксперты
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
Gold News and Swing Trading
Kashif Peter
Эксперты
Gold Swing Trader EA Advanced Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on Higher Timeframes The Gold News & Swing Trader EA is a specialized MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold). It operates on a swing trading strategy to capture medium- to long-term price movements on the H4 and Daily charts. Key Features: · Dedicated XAUUSD Strategy: Logic optimized for the unique volatility of Gold. · Swing Trading Focus: Aims to capture significant price swings over several days. · High
FREE
Long Waiting
Aleksandr Davydov
Эксперты
Описание эксперта Алгоритм оптимизирован для торговли Nasdaq Торговый эксперт основан на постоянном ведении длинных позиций с ежедневной фиксации прибыли, если такова имеется и временном прекращении работы при осуществлении длительных коррекций. Принцип торговли эксперта, основан на исторической волатильности, торгуемого актива. Значения Размера коррекции (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) и Максимального падения (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong), задаются вручную. Рекомендации по эксплуатации Р
FREE
Macd STO Forex by Gerega
Illia Hereha
5 (1)
Эксперты
Dual MACD & Stochastic Expert Advisor (EA)   – полностью автоматизированная торговая система, использующая два индикатора   MACD (Схождение/Расхождение скользящих средних)   в сочетании с   Стохастическим осциллятором   для поиска высокоточных торговых сигналов. Этот советник сочетает трендовый анализ MACD с импульсным анализом Stochastic, что обеспечивает точные точки входа и выхода. Основные особенности: •   Двойная стратегия MACD   – использует два MACD с разными настройками для подтвержден
FREE
Break Runner
Damaso Perez Moneo Suarez
Эксперты
BreakRunner - Автоматическая торговля с продвинутым управлением рисками BreakRunner — это экспертный советник, разработанный для трейдеров, которые хотят автоматизировать свои операции с использованием стратегии скальпинга на основе Price Action и продвинутого контроля рисков. Робот выявляет накопления цен и выполняет сделки на покупку или продажу при пробое ключевых максимумов или минимумов. Ключевые особенности Торговая стратегия: Выявление пробоев накоплений цен для выполнения сделок по скаль
FREE
Dinosaur Hunter
Cao Wang
Эксперты
This EA is named Dinosaur Hunter(DH) because it can capture very large trend, such as 5000-10000 pips. DH trades infrequently as it patiently waits for the right market conditions. DH can load multiple currency pairs on a single chart to increase the number of trades. Live Signal This is a demo version that only for fixed lot size of 0.01. To obtain the full version, please purchase Dinosaur Hunter Pro . This EA has been tested from 2015 to the present. The test used data from Dukascopy. If yo
FREE
Macd Rsi Expert
Lakshya Pandey
5 (1)
Эксперты
MACD RSI Optimized EA is a free, fully automated trading robot designed to capture trends using a classic combination of indicators. By merging the trend-following capabilities of the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) with the momentum filtering of the RSI (Relative Strength Index), this EA aims to filter out market noise and enter trades with higher probability. This version has been specifically optimized for the month of October on the M15 (15-minute) timeframe and performs best on
FREE
Aurea Stella
Daniel Suk
5 (1)
Эксперты
Aurea Stella EA – Illuminate Your Trading Path Like the guiding stars that lead sailors through uncharted waters, Aurea Stella EA empowers you to navigate the unpredictable seas of the financial markets. Craft Your Own Constellation of Strategies: Endless Combinations – Weave together Bollinger Bands, Stochastic, RSI, MACD, Envelopes, and Donchian Channels to create your unique trading patterns. Precision Control – Adjust stop loss, take profit, trailing stops, and choose whether to reverse
FREE
Reset Pro
Augusto Martins Lopes
Эксперты
RESET PRO: Будущее алгоритмического трейдинга Революционная технология для стабильной и умной торговли RESET PRO — это передовое автоматизированное торговое решение, объединяющее новейший анализ рынка с динамической системой управления позициями. Наша эксклюзивная методология сброса и восстановления гарантирует стабильную производительность даже в самых сложных рыночных условиях. Ключевые технические особенности ЗАПАТЕНТОВАННЫЙ МЕХАНИЗМ СБРОСА Больше никаких потерь из-за неверного напра
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (49)
Эксперты
Это последняя итерация моего известного скальпера, Goldfinch EA, впервые опубликованная почти десять лет назад. Он скальпирует рынок при внезапном увеличении волатильности, которое происходит в короткие промежутки времени: он предполагает и пытается извлечь выгоду из инерции движения цены после внезапного ускорения цены. Эта новая версия была упрощена, чтобы позволить трейдеру легко использовать функцию оптимизации тестера, чтобы найти лучшие торговые параметры. [ Руководство по установке | Руко
FREE
Zoras Gold Breakout EA
Ionut Savu
Эксперты
Put Your Money to Work – For Free! We designed Zoras Gold Breakout EA to work for you first – completely free – so you can see how it performs in real market conditions before we even think about charging a fee. This version is fully unlocked – no limitations, no disabled features. You get full access to all features, all parameters, and all trading logic from day one. The Challenge – Use It, Profit, and Leave a Review! We challenge you to run this EA with our recommended settings and a minimum
FREE
Gold Cloud MT5
Benny Subarja
Эксперты
Expert Gold Cloud, use 3 position with risk percent when there is signal, If you set 1% , then 3 position x 1 % = 3% risk. 3 Position with 1:1, 1:2, 1:10 RR. BEP and trailing stop will be executed if the first TP reached. This in not always win expert advisor, but if in the right moment, it will give you nice profit, Please stick to Riskpercent 1-3. This expert not using Martingale or dangerous Hedging position. Attributes: Works best on XAUUSD H1 , ( QQQ.NAS H1, TSLA.NAS H1 , AMZN.NAS H1, min.
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (388)
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.85 (26)
Эксперты
РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНЫМ ТОРГОВЫМ СЧЕТОМ: MT4 по умолчанию (более 10 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (более 7 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2340132 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Мое сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 КОПИЕЙ ИЗ 10 ПО 399 ДОЛЛАРОВ! После этого цена будет повышена до 499 долларов. Совет
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
4.17 (12)
Эксперты
Важное примечание: Для обеспечения полной прозрачности я предоставляю доступ к реальному инвесторскому счёту, связанному с этим EA, что позволяет вам отслеживать его производительность в реальном времени без каких-либо манипуляций. Всего за 5 дней весь первоначальный капитал был полностью выведен, и с тех пор EA торгует исключительно за счёт прибыли, без какого-либо воздействия на первоначальный баланс.Текущая цена в $199 — это ограниченное предложение при запуске, и она будет увеличена после п
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (96)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.71 (45)
Эксперты
AOT MT5 - Мультивалютная система с искусственным интеллектом нового поколения Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   ВАЖНО! После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке: Ресурс Описание Понимание торговой частоты AOT Почему бот не торгует каждый день Как настроить AOT Bot Пошаговое руководство по установке Set files AOT MT5 - это продвинутый Expert Advisor, работающий н
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.61 (18)
Эксперты
Гибридная торговая стратегия для XAUUSD – комбинация новостного сентимента и дисбаланса стакана ордеров Представленная стратегия сочетает в себе два редко используемых, но высокоэффективных торговых подхода в единую гибридную систему, разработанную исключительно для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на 30-минутном графике . В то время как традиционные Expert Advisors, как правило, полагаются на заранее заданные индикаторы или простые графические структуры, эта система основывается на интеллектуальной мод
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Эксперты
ЖИВОЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНОГО ТОРГОВОГО СЧЕТА: Настройки по умолчанию: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2344271 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Моё сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ИЗ 10 НА $399! После этого цена будет повышена до $499. EA будет продаваться ограниченными партиями, чтобы гарантировать права всех клиентов, совершивших покупку. AI Gold Trading использует передовую
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (8)
Эксперты
Cryon X-9000 — автономная торговая система с квантовым аналитическим ядром РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543  Пока многие трейдеры манипулируют результатами, используя советники на центовых счетах или на минимальных балансах , — тем самым фактически показывая, что они не доверяют собственным системам , — данный сигнал работает на реальном счёте в $20 000 . Это отражает реальную инвестицию капитала и обеспечивает прозрачную работу без искусственного завышения показателей
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (21)
Эксперты
X Fusion AI — Нейро-адаптивная гибридная торговая система Демонстрация работы Реальная торговая производительность Limited-time discount. Only 5 out of 20 spots remaining — almost sold out. The major update has been completed. The price will soon increase to USD 599, and the final price will be USD 1500. После покупки, пожалуйста, не забудьте написать нам в личные сообщения, чтобы получить рекомендуемые параметры, инструкции, меры предосторожности, советы по использованию и другую информацию. Б
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (10)
Эксперты
Обзор Golden Hen EA — это советник, разработанный специально для XAUUSD . Он работает, объединяя восемь независимых торговых стратегий, каждая из которых активируется различными рыночными условиями и таймфреймами (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). Советник предназначен для автоматического управления входами и фильтрами. Основная логика EA сосредоточена на выявлении конкретных сигналов. Golden Hen EA не использует сетку, мартингейл или усреднение . Все сделки, открываемые советником, имеют заранее опре
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Эксперты
Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.51 (76)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.83 (88)
Эксперты
Aura Ultimate — вершина нейронной сетевой торговли и путь к финансовой свободе. Aura Ultimate — это следующий эволюционный шаг в семействе Aura, синтез передовой архитектуры искусственного интеллекта, адаптивного к рынку интеллекта и точности с контролем рисков. Созданная на основе проверенной ДНК Aura Black Edition и Aura Neuron, она идёт дальше, объединяя их сильные стороны в единую много стратегическую экосистему, а также внедряя совершенно новый уровень предиктивной логики. Очень важно, по
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
5 (6)
Эксперты
Живой сигнал (реальный счет) IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   Этот EA использует ту же логику и правила исполнения, что и проверенный реальный торговый сигнал , представленный на MQL5. При использовании рекомендуемых и оптимизированных настроек , а также надежного ECN / RAW-spread брокера , поведение в реальной торговле должно в значительной степени отражать структуру и результаты live-сигнала. Обратите внимание, что индивидуальные результаты могут о
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (4)
Эксперты
Прочитайте это в первую очередь (очень важно) Не предназначено для краткосрочной перепродажи счетов или быстрой прибыли. Без мартингейла / Без сетки / Без ИИ Разработано для трейдеров, ориентированных на долгосрочную стабильность. Результаты в режиме реального времени:   Сигнал в реальном времени   |   Основной портфель   |   Результаты FTMO СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ В ЧЕСТЬ ЗАПУСКА! Текущая цена действительна только для ограниченного количества экземпляров. После того, как они будут распроданы,
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) WARNING : Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность устанавливать частоту торговли от очень
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (3)
Эксперты
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****9 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.13 (30)
Эксперты
С пециальная цена  $109  (обычная цена: $365) . Руководство по настройке и использованию :  ABS Channel . Мониторинг в реальном времени:   ABS Signal .  Файл настроек от реального сигнала Базовый файл настроек Что такое ABS EA? ABS EA — это профессиональный торговый робот, разработанный специально для XAUUSD (золото) на таймфрейме H1. Он основан на системе Мартингейл с встроенным контролем рисков . Разработанный как для начинающих, так и для опытных трейдеров, ABS EA прост в настройке, по
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.51 (65)
Эксперты
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (1)
Эксперты
Vortex Turbo — « управляйте вихрем» Vortex Turbo представляет собой следующий этап эволюции интеллектуальной торговли — уникальную разработку, объединяющую передовую архитектуру ИИ, адаптивную рыночную логику и точный контроль рисков. Основанный на проверенных алгоритмических принципах, он интегрирует множество стратегий в единую высокоскоростную экосистему, работающую на основе нового уровня прогнозного интеллекта. Разработанный как эксперт по скальпингу для золота XAUUSD (GOLD), Vortex Turbo
Neptune EA MT5
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (2)
Эксперты
Neptune: A Gold Trend-Following EA A professional trend-following system designed for XAUUSD on the M30 timeframe. Neptune identifies high-probability entries using multi-factor confirmation, then protects profits with adaptive exits. Built for traders who want real edge, not gimmicks. Special launch pricing ends soon!   Price increases with each major update. Current buyers receive all future updates free. Single Trade. No Grid. No Martingale. One position per direction. One trade per day. Fixe
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.79 (53)
Эксперты
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.62 (21)
Эксперты
Долгосрочный рост. Последовательность. Устойчивость. Pivot Killer EA — это не система для быстрого заработка, а профессиональный торговый алгоритм, созданный для устойчивого роста вашего счёта в долгосрочной перспективе . Разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer — результат многолетних исследований, тестирования и дисциплинированной разработки. Его философия проста: последовательность побеждает удачу . Система прошла стресс-тесты на различных рыночных циклах, изменениях волат
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.46 (13)
Эксперты
Autorithm A I Техническое описание AUTORITHM — это передовая торговая система с искусственным интеллектом, разработанная для MetaTrader 5, которая реализует 10 специализированных слоев ИИ для комплексного анализа рынка. Экспертный советник использует сложные алгоритмы ИИ, которые работают синхронно для обработки рыночных данных, выявления торговых возможностей и выполнения сделок с применением интеллектуальных протоколов управления рисками. Основные функции Система использует 10 различных слоев
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (29)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Golden Zephyr
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (1)
Эксперты
Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics . Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions. 119 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$ Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resista
XAU Master EA
Branislav Bridzik
5 (3)
Эксперты
XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring. After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions! Trading Approach & Strategies The EA employs a
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Эксперты
The Techno Deity — Цифровое Доминирование на XAUUSD Живой сигнал и мониторинг: Следите за результатами работы системы в реальном времени на официальном счете по ссылке: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 Промо-акция: Вы можете получить в подарок советник Cryon X-9000. Для уточнения условий и получения доступа свяжитесь со мной напрямую. The Techno Deity — это высокотехнологичная торговая экосистема, созданная для тех, кто ценит структурный порядок в хаосе золотого рынка. В основе системы ле
Другие продукты этого автора
Equity Multiplier Pro
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
Эксперты
Equity Multiplier Pro – XAUUSD Expert Advisor Risk Warning: Trading Forex and CFDs involves significant risk and may result in partial or complete loss of capital. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. This Expert Advisor is not a profit-guaranteeing system. Overview This Expert Advisor is designed for automated trading on XAUUSD (Gold) using a momentum-based strategy. It operates on the M5 timeframe and is suitable for traders who prefer systematic and rule-based execution.
Steady Gain Protector
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
Эксперты
How I Work — Smart, Precise, and Effortless This is a LITE version with limited features.  (Entry Product)             Works on ALL SYMBOLS: Metals         LITE LIMITATIONS:  • Max 1 position at a time  • Fixed 0.01 lot size  • BUY direction only  • No Break-Even feature  • No Trailing Stop feature  • No Pyramid feature  • No Session Filter  • Fixed EMA periods (5/15)  UPGRADE TO PRO VERSION FOR:  Unlimited positions (1-50) Custom lot size  BUY/SELL/BOTH directions   Break-Even pro
FREE
Gold Rocket HFT
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
Эксперты
Абсолютная система высокочастотной торговли золотом Почему это лучшая и самая надёжная GOLD HFT система, когда-либо созданная Институциональная скорость и точность Этот советник работает на тиковом уровне — открывает, управляет и защищает ваши сделки при КАЖДОМ движении цены. В отличие от обычных EA, которые проверяют сигналы только на закрытии свечей, эта система принимает решения за миллисекунды, давая вам преимущество, которым всегда пользовались институциональные трейдеры. ВАЖНО: Посл
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв