Gold Rocket MT4

Gold Rocket HFT is a professional automated trading system for MT4 designed to exploit Gold (XAUUSD) volatility by dynamically switching between impulse momentum scalping and daily wick retracements.


*Professional Introduction

Gold Rocket HFT is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered specifically for the unique volatility profile of the Gold (XAUUSD) market. Developed for both retail traders and institutional portfolios, the EA operates without the use of high-risk strategies like grids, martingale, or hedging.

Whether the market is undergoing tight consolidation or explosive breakouts, Gold Rocket HFT utilizes a proprietary Dual-Engine Regime Switcher (DERS) to analyze market volatility and execute the optimal algorithmic response in real-time.


* Key Features

  •  Dual-Engine Regime Switcher (DERS): Dynamically detects market regimes to toggle between HFT and Trend Carry modes.
  •  Dynamic Momentum Trigger: Captures rapid price moves on sudden volume spikes.
  •  Self-Healing Daily Data Fallback: Reconstructs missing broker timeframe history in Strategy Tester.
  •  Multi-Stage Break-Even: Locks in profits at three distinct volatility-based milestones.
  •  Volatility-Adaptive Trailing Stops: Dynamically sizes trailing parameters using market depth.
  •  Advanced Spread Defense: Temporarily blocks trade execution if spread exceeds maximum points.
  •  London-New York Session Killzone: Focuses execution on high-liquidity trading hours.
  •  Strict 1-Trade Cache: Operates with a maximum of one open trade per Magic Number (No dangerous overlaps).
  •  Dynamic Position Sizing: Compounds account growth by automatically adjusting lot size relative to account strength.
  •  VPS & ECN Optimized: Built to run 24/7 on low-latency servers.


*Trading Strategy & Architecture

Gold Rocket HFT uses a proprietary regime detection filter to adapt to changing gold market environments:

A. Volatility Regime Detection (DERS)

The EA constantly monitors volatility by comparing short-term daily range averages against the long-term baseline average.

  • Regime A (Breakout Volatility): When volatility surges, the EA activates the HFT Momentum Engine, executing fast momentum entries with tight Stop Losses.
  • Regime B (Sideways/Grinding Trend): When volatility drops, the EA activates the D1 Wick Carry Engine, looking for daily range shadow retracements.

B. HFT Momentum Entry Logic

When the DERS system flags high volatility, the EA monitors tick activity. It measures the direction and velocity of price movements within the short-term timeframe. If price velocity exceeds the proprietary barrier and is aligned with the trend crossover, a trade is instantly sent to the broker.

C. D1 Wick Entry Logic

During quiet or grinding periods, the EA uses the London and New York overlaps to capture daily trends. It checks yesterday’s candle direction and identifies the daily range boundaries:

  • Buy/Sell Trades: The EA waits for the price to dip or spike around the daily open price, validating the range limit (forming the shadow/wick), and executes a position when the price recovers back to key pivot levels.


*Risk Management & Safety Protections

Every single position opened by Gold Rocket HFT is strictly managed to ensure maximum capital protection:

  1. Dynamic Compounding Sizing: Lot sizes are dynamically calculated based on account parameters. As the balance grows, the lot size scales proportionally.
  2. Hard Stop Loss (SL): Every trade is executed with an immediate, hard-coded Stop Loss sent with the order.
  3. No Toxic Methods: The system never increases lot sizes on losing trades (No Martingale), never grids, and never hedges.
  4. Drawdown Protection: Includes a customizable drawdown recovery mechanism to scale down trading sizes if account parameters are breached.


*Recommended Settings by Portfolio Profile

Account Size Configurations

  • Small Accounts ($100 - $1,000): Fixed lot size  0.01  or  0.02 . Dynamic risk disabled ( RiskPercent = 0.0 ). Focus on D1 Wick Mode for steady, low-drawdown growth.
  • Medium Accounts ($1,000 - $10,000):  RiskPercent = 1.0 .  AutoRegimeSwitch = true . Use standard settings.
  • Large Accounts ($10,000+):  RiskPercent = 2.0 .  AutoRegimeSwitch = true . Enable dynamic trailing and multi-stage break-even.

Trading Style Adjustments

  • Conservative (Capital Preservation): Set  AutoRegimeSwitch = false  and  UseD1WickStrategy = true . Forces the EA to run solely on the daily wick model. Extremely safe, lower trade frequency.
  • Aggressive (Speculative Growth): Set  AutoRegimeSwitch = true  and reduce  VolatilityRatioThreshold  to  1.15 . This forces the EA to trigger the high-lot compounding HFT breakout engine more frequently.


*Recommended Timeframes & Symbols

  • Recommended Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold). The volatility filters are explicitly calibrated for Gold's specific liquidity patterns.
  • Recommended Timeframe: M30 (30-Minute Chart). This timeframe provides the ideal history window for compiling data without lagging terminal memory.


* Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

  1. Does this EA use Martingale or Grid? No. The EA operates with a maximum of one open trade per Magic Number. Every trade has an active Stop Loss.
  2. Is it compatible with FTMO / Prop Firms? Yes. Because there is no grid, hedging, or large drawdowns, it complies with prop firm rules.
  3. What is the minimum balance required? You can start with as little as $100 using a 0.01 lot size.
  4. Does it require 24/7 VPS connection? Yes, a VPS is required for the momentum engine to react to price movements instantly.
  5. How does the DERS auto-switcher work? It calculates a proprietary volatility ratio. If the ratio is above your threshold, it uses HFT settings. If not, it uses D1 Wick settings.
  6. Can I use it on other currency pairs? The strategy is optimized for XAUUSD. Testing on other pairs is recommended on demo accounts first.
  7. What is the role of the JSON config file?  ai_config.json  allows a remote or local AI engine to dynamically update settings (like trade direction or risk metrics) without rebooting the EA.
  8. Why does MT5 run look different than MT4? Different brokers quote spreads and ticks differently. You can adjust the  VolatilityRatioThreshold  to align MT5 with MT4 on your specific broker.
  9. What hours does it trade? The momentum engine trades 24/5. The D1 Wick engine is restricted to the London and New York overlaps (8:00 to 20:00 broker time).
  10. How does the break-even stage system work? It locks in profits in three stages based on volatility milestones.
  11. Why does it say "Self-Healing Data"? If the terminal lacks Daily chart history, the EA uses lower timeframe candles to mathematically build daily ranges, preventing zero-trade tester errors.
  12. Is DLL import mandatory? Yes, DLL imports are required to enable local JSON configuration file parsing.
  13. Can I use fixed lots instead of risk percentage? Yes, set  RiskPercent = 0  and input your desired lot size in the  LotSize  field.
  14. How are commission costs handled? The EA includes commissions in its target calculations, aiming to only close trades that cover both spread and commission.
  15. Does the EA trade news? Yes, the momentum engine is designed to capture the volatility spikes during news events.
  16. How do I configure the magic number? You can customize the  MagicNumber  input parameter. Ensure it is unique for each chart.
  17. What is the maximum spread protection? If the spread exceeds  MaxSpreadPoints , the EA blocks new orders to avoid slippage.
  18. Can I force D1 Wick Mode only? Yes, set  "D1WickMode": 1  in the JSON config or turn  AutoRegimeSwitch  off and  UseD1WickStrategy  on.
  19. Can I force HFT Mode only? Yes, set  "D1WickMode": 0  in the JSON config or turn  AutoRegimeSwitch  off.
  20. Is there customer support? Yes, users have access to setup support and regular configuration updates


This is our official communication channel for all Forex Trading Arena products.

Members receives:

  • New EA releases and updates
  • Strategy optimization tips
  • Bug fixes and maintenance notices
  • Trading education
  • Community discussions
  • Direct support from the development team

Join the community today: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forextradingarena


*Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments, including Gold (XAUUSD), involves substantial risk. High-Frequency Trading (HFT) and automated scalping systems can experience rapid drawdowns. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Never trade with risk capital you cannot afford to lose.

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This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
AccountUP Algo
Aurelian-eusebio Enescu
Experts
Short Description: Advanced, stable multi-order EA featuring dual-mode Trailing/Breakeven, hidden levels, and steady 80% Win Rate. Engineered for robust capital growth with tight ~10% Drawdown. Non-overoptimized. Long Description : AccountUP Algo is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for stable, long-term equity growth without exposing your account to extreme market risks. Designed with a deep focus on capital preservation, this EA delivers a smooth, almost linear equity curv
Fortune
Andriy Sydoruk
3 (2)
Experts
Advisor (Fortune): Your Reliable Tool for High-Frequency Forex Trading The Fortune advisor is designed to be used on any timeframe, any currency pair, and on any broker's server. Its unique trading system makes it a versatile tool for traders. For optimal performance, it is recommended to trade liquid forex pairs, maintain a low spread, and use a VPS. You can start with a $100 deposit and a lot size of 0.01. Key Features and Benefits High-Frequency Trading : Utilizes two trading options: with v
Expert Advisor WATCHFUL SCALPER
Sergiy Podolyak
Experts
This EA requires a broker having Market Execution (ECN, NDD, STP accounts), low spread, zero StopLevel (or close to such level), no commission if possible (as it influences on the profit amount). Order executin time should be measured in milliseconds, not minutes, requotes and slippage should not happen too often. Deposit: Minimum deposit is $50 (MinLot = 0.01) or $500 (MinLot = 0.1) Recommended currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD No Martingale / No grid / No a
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
Gold Sniper MT4 EA
Zhengdong Gao
Experts
New Year 1-Month Promotion: Currently priced at $68 USD, promotion ends May 30, 2026. After the promotion, the price will revert to $500 USD per month. Gold Sniper EA (Expert Advisor) In real trading, losses are not terrible; what's terrible is the lack of order, goals, and discipline after losses. The Recovery Profit Manager was created to solve this core problem. ⸻ Core Product Philosophy This EA does not pursue frequent trading; it dynamically monitors and automatically opens posi
Meat EA
Roman Kanushkin
5 (1)
Experts
The Meat EA is a fully automatic, 24-hour trading system. It trades based on analysis of market movement on the basis of a built-in indicator and the Moving Average trend indicator. The system is optimized for working with the EURUSD currency pair on the M30 timeframe. It is recommended to use an ECN/STP broker with low spread, low commission and fast execution. Signal monitoring Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30. Advantages never trades against the market; the higher the risk, the hi
Octopus Stability
Aleksandr Shurgin
Experts
After a thorough work and search for the optimal values of each of the Expert Advisor's parameters, the most stable settings of the algorithms have been selected, which do not require over large history periods. The robot uses a universal trading strategy, allowing the use of the currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY and other pairs with low spread. The EA trades on a 5-minute timeframe , it uses levels defined automatically on the bases of multiple parallel price movement calculation me
Pirate
Anatoliy Lukanin
3.9 (20)
Experts
Deposit :   from 100 deposit units Trading pairs: I recommend currency pairs: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Trading period :  Any Account: You should use ECN-ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Parameters: USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot RISK/LOT - Lot Risk Value RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balance* HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset the Global Variable TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit STOP_LOSS - Set loss COUNT_BUY - The number of s
PointerX
Vasja Vrunc
Experts
PointerX is based on its own oscillator and built-in indicators (Pulser, MAi, Matsi, TCD, Ti, Pi) and operates independently. With PointerX you can create your own strategies . Theoretically all indicator based strategies are possible, but not martingale, arbitrage, grid, neural networks or news. PointerX includes 2 Indicator Sets All Indicator controls Adjustable Oscillator Take Profit controls Stop Loss controls Trades controls Margin controls Timer controls and some other useful operations. T
Milch Cow Hedge
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
MILCH COW HEDGE V1.12 EA is primarily a Hedging Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Testing expert during the period from 01.01.2016 until 09.12.2016 profit doubled four times to account Experts interface allows the user to directly trading open order
Wise Scalper
Ilya Fomin
Experts
This is an optimized and ready-to-use automated trading system. A market entry is performed at a certain time on a quiet market. When certain conditions are met, a trade is closed. As a rule, a profit is small. The EA features SL to manage losses. The EA is recommended for use on currency pairs and M5 timeframe. Before using on a live account, it is recommended to test the EA in the strategy tester in the terminal. The EA operation requires a broker with minimum spread and minimum or no commissi
Forebot
Marek Kvarda
Experts
This robot uses a custom hidden oscillating indicator and also analyzes the market response. It traded mostly at the time of higher volatility. It works with several pending orders with different size of volume and their position actively modifies. It uses advanced money management. TradingMode setting can also meet the conditions FIFO. It is successful in different markets and different timeframes. Best results are achieves with a broker with the spread to 5 points on EURUSD. Is necessary a br
Avato
Nikolaos Bekos
Experts
The Avato is one of our standalone tools. (A Signal based on it will also be provided on Mt4 Market in the future). It is designed around a combined form of hedging and martingale techniques and uses sophisticated algorithms and filters to place the trades. It uses Stop loss and Take profit levels while Lot size is calculated automatically following the according multiplier settings. We consider it a toolbox for every seasoned trader. Made with Gold market in mind, it can be tested in other inst
AreaFiftyOne
Valeri Balachnin
Experts
Area 51 EA generates signals on different strategies. Has different money management strategies and dynamic lot size function. When a position is opened, it is equipped with a take profit and a stop loss. If the position becomes profitable, a dynamic stop loss based on the specified values (TrailingStep and DistanceStep) will be set for it and constantly trailed. This allows you to always close positions in profit.  If you want, that your manual opened positions will be handled by the EA, so you
Goliath EA
Anvar Gadadov
1 (3)
Experts
I present you the Goliath scalping Expert Advisor. The trade operations are performed according to a certain algorithm. Only one order can be opened on one financial instrument at a time. Also, Stop Loss and Take Profit are always set when opening orders. Timeframe: M5 Parameters Lot - specified lot value of a trading position Risk - automated calculation per deal StopLoss - maximum allowed loss level TakeProfit - maximum profit value StartHour - trading start time, hours StartMinute - trading
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