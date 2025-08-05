GEN RSI hunter

INDICATOR: GEN RSI Hunter

Developer: gedeegi

General Description

GEN RSI Hunter is a technical indicator based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) that automatically detects potential BUY and SELL signals based on overbought/oversold conditions and price reversal patterns. This indicator is perfect for traders who want to capture short-term swing opportunities using price action confirmation and price patterns like Double Top and Double Bottom.

Signals are confirmed by breakout candles and validation of previous swing highs/lows. The indicator also includes an automatic notification system (alerts, push, and email) as well as visual marks on the chart.

Key Features

  • Flexible RSI measurement with adjustable period length and price source.
  • BUY signals are identified when the price shows a reversal from an oversold condition.
  • SELL signals appear when the price reacts from an overbought condition.
  • Automatic detection of Double Bottom and Double Top patterns.
  • Signal visualization in the form of arrows and pattern lines on the chart.
  • Option to manually show or hide chart objects.
  • Real-time notification system:
    • Pop-up alerts
    • Push notifications to a device
    • Automatic emails

Input Parameters

RSI Settings

  • Lookback: The number of bars to detect swing highs/lows.
  • RSI Overbought: The upper RSI level for sell signals.
  • RSI Oversold: The lower RSI level for buy signals.
  • RSI Length: The RSI period.
  • RSI Source: The price type used (Close, Open, etc.).

Visual Settings

  • Show Chart Signals: Display visual signals on the chart.
  • Signal Prefix: The prefix for signal object names (for object management purposes).

Pattern Line Settings

  • Double Top Line Color: The line color for the double top pattern.
  • Double Bottom Line Color: The line color for the double bottom pattern.

Notification Settings

  • Enable Alerts: Enable sound notifications when a signal appears.
  • Enable Push: Send push notifications to the MetaTrader app.
  • Enable Email: Send notifications via email.

Signal Logic

  1. The RSI is below the oversold level or above the overbought level.
  2. Candle confirmation based on open/close prices and previous swing high/low movements.
  3. A buy signal requires a reversal pattern from a swing low + a bullish confirmation candle.
  4. A sell signal requires a reversal pattern from a swing high + a bearish confirmation candle.
  5. If a double signal occurs (Double Top or Bottom), the indicator will automatically draw the pattern line.

Usage

  • RSI-based scalping and swing trading.
  • Early detection of price reversals with price action validation.
  • A complement to oscillator-based trading systems.
