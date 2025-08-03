GEN RSI hunter
- 指标
- Gede Egi Narditya
- 版本: 1.2
- 更新: 5 八月 2025
INDICATOR: GEN RSI Hunter
Developer: gedeegi
General Description
GEN RSI Hunter is a technical indicator based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) that automatically detects potential BUY and SELL signals based on overbought/oversold conditions and price reversal patterns. This indicator is perfect for traders who want to capture short-term swing opportunities using price action confirmation and price patterns like Double Top and Double Bottom.
Signals are confirmed by breakout candles and validation of previous swing highs/lows. The indicator also includes an automatic notification system (alerts, push, and email) as well as visual marks on the chart.
Key Features
- Flexible RSI measurement with adjustable period length and price source.
- BUY signals are identified when the price shows a reversal from an oversold condition.
- SELL signals appear when the price reacts from an overbought condition.
- Automatic detection of Double Bottom and Double Top patterns.
- Signal visualization in the form of arrows and pattern lines on the chart.
- Option to manually show or hide chart objects.
- Real-time notification system:
- Pop-up alerts
- Push notifications to a device
- Automatic emails
Input Parameters
RSI Settings
- Lookback: The number of bars to detect swing highs/lows.
- RSI Overbought: The upper RSI level for sell signals.
- RSI Oversold: The lower RSI level for buy signals.
- RSI Length: The RSI period.
- RSI Source: The price type used (Close, Open, etc.).
Visual Settings
- Show Chart Signals: Display visual signals on the chart.
- Signal Prefix: The prefix for signal object names (for object management purposes).
Pattern Line Settings
- Double Top Line Color: The line color for the double top pattern.
- Double Bottom Line Color: The line color for the double bottom pattern.
Notification Settings
- Enable Alerts: Enable sound notifications when a signal appears.
- Enable Push: Send push notifications to the MetaTrader app.
- Enable Email: Send notifications via email.
Signal Logic
- The RSI is below the oversold level or above the overbought level.
- Candle confirmation based on open/close prices and previous swing high/low movements.
- A buy signal requires a reversal pattern from a swing low + a bullish confirmation candle.
- A sell signal requires a reversal pattern from a swing high + a bearish confirmation candle.
- If a double signal occurs (Double Top or Bottom), the indicator will automatically draw the pattern line.
Usage
- RSI-based scalping and swing trading.
- Early detection of price reversals with price action validation.
- A complement to oscillator-based trading systems.