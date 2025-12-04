Silver Echo
Silver Echo is a powerful and refined expert advisor for MT4 & MT5, designed specifically for traders who want to blend automation with precision. this EA is not risk-free, but it’s one of the most balanced and intelligently designed systems on the market today. With flexibility, control, and transparency at its core, Silver Echo puts you in charge while it handles the heavy lifting.
The foundation of this strategy revolves around volatility compression. By tracking volatility contraction phases using a custom ATR-based indicator, it aims to enter positions just before major breakouts occur.
Key Capabilities and Customizations:
- Symbol Flexibility: You can easily define which trading pairs to use, whether it's XAGUSD(SILVER), or a basket of your favorites.Default symbol is :(XAGUSD(SILVER))
- Smart Risk Management: Choose from fixed lot sizes or risk-based calculations (e.g., % of account balance) to suit your trading profile.
- Drawdown Guard: Built-in drawdown protection halts new trades and can optionally close all open positions if equity drops beyond your set threshold.
Getting Started is Simple:
Attach Silver Echo to any chart (we recommend starting with XAGUSD(SILVER) on M15) only once, enter your preferred risk settings, and let it manage trades based on your rules. No need to attach to multiple charts—the EA scans and executes trades across all symbols from a single chart instance.
Why Traders Love Silver Echo
This EA stands out for its blend of stability and adaptability. While usual EAs require careful handling, Silver Echo offers one of the most structured and customizable implementations on the market. With transparent inputs and safety features, it’s designed for those who want smart automation without unnecessary complexity.
Pro Tips for Best Performance:
- Use a Single Chart: The EA is optimized for multi-symbol trading from a single chart instance.
- Default: Start default settings as they are best suited and only change the risk setting if needed.
- Stay Updated: Follow the MQL5 and Telegram channel for version updates and community insights.(contact for the link)