Silver Echo





Silver Echo is a powerful and refined expert advisor for MT4 & MT5, designed specifically for traders who want to blend automation with precision. this EA is not risk-free, but it’s one of the most balanced and intelligently designed systems on the market today. With flexibility, control, and transparency at its core, Silver Echo puts you in charge while it handles the heavy lifting.

The foundation of this strategy revolves around volatility compression. By tracking volatility contraction phases using a custom ATR-based indicator, it aims to enter positions just before major breakouts occur.



