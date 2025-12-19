Ralix

Ralix is a powerful and refined expert advisor for MT4 & MT5, designed specifically for traders who want to blend automation with precision. this EA is not risk-free, but it’s one of the most balanced and intelligently designed systems on the market today. With flexibility, control, and transparency at its core, Ralix puts you in charge while it handles the heavy lifting.

This strategy focuses on identifying liquidity traps near session highs and lows. It leverages smart money concepts to position trades just as retail traders are stopped out, maximizing potential reversals.


Key Capabilities and Customizations:

  • Symbol Flexibility: You can easily define which trading pairs to use, whether it's XAUUSD, EURUSD, or a basket of your favorites.Default symbols are :(XAUUSD)
  • Smart Risk Management: Choose from fixed lot sizes or risk-based calculations (e.g., % of account balance) to suit your trading profile.
  • Drawdown Guard: Built-in drawdown protection halts new trades and can optionally close all open positions if equity drops beyond your set threshold.


Getting Started is Simple:

Attach Ralix to any chart (we recommend starting with XAUUSD on M30) only once, enter your preferred risk settings, and let it manage trades based on your rules. No need to attach to multiple charts—the EA scans and executes trades across all symbols from a single chart instance.

Why Traders Love Ralix

This EA stands out for its blend of stability and adaptability. While usual EAs require careful handling, Ralix offers one of the most structured and customizable implementations on the market. With transparent inputs and safety features, it’s designed for those who want smart automation without unnecessary complexity.

To achieve reliable backtest performance, contact me and I’ll share my settings package.

Pro Tips for Best Performance:

  • Use a Single Chart: The EA is optimized for multi-symbol trading from a single chart instance.
  • Default: Start default settings as they are best suited and only change the risk setting if needed.
  • Stay Updated: Follow the MQL5 and Telegram channel for version updates and community insights.(contact for the link)






