EurUsd CUP

EURUSD CUP is a scalper for the EURUSD currency pair, with an author's trading algorithm. Unlike similar strategies that show excellent results on a Demo account, but lose money on a real one, this trading advisor works stably on a real account, which is confirmed by monitoring. Entry into the market is carried out by pending orders, after analyzing the market situation of the previous trading session. This system is designed for long-term trading and is suitable for traders who are accustomed to stability and minimal risk. The Trading Advisor does not contain such dangerous strategies as grid and martingale.
If you have questions about setting up and installing a trading adviser, you can always contact me in private messages or by other contacts that are in my profile or by following the link on the Youtube channel.

This trading Advisor will be refined and improved, stay tuned.

<<<<<<After the purchase, be sure to write to me.>>>>>>

Live Signals: EURUSD CUP Real

Supported currency pairs: EURUSD

Use a good ECN and VPS Hedging Account

Recommended TF: M5

MT4 version is here

Our other products and signals:

Live Signals: AdvisorKing MT5 Real

Live Signals: AdvisorKing MT4 Real

Live Signals: AdvisorKing MT5 Demo


For testing, use high-quality quotes of at least 99%, conduct the test based on all real ticks. If the broker does not provide such quotes, write to me, I will give a high-quality archive for any currency pair.


How to install?
Install the Expert Advisor for each pair separately EURUSD
All parameters of the trading algorithm are sewn into the Expert Advisor, you do not need to configure anything (except for the start and end of trading).
The Expert Advisor starts opening deals in the last hour before the bank rollover, so set the trading time for this hour, if you do not know how to do it, write to me, I will be happy to help.
I will advise you on the settings for your deposit.

Profit to all!



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