Mikage pro

5

Important: Live trading may involve significant drawdowns. Always trade only with money you can afford to lose, and avoid setting the LotFactor too high (recommended: 0.1–0.2).


Mikage pro is a trading robot developed by training it on 15 years of historical XAUUSD chart data.

By incorporating the Smart Money Concept (SMC) as a primary indicators, the EA can now capture more granular price fluctuations.

Other indicators used include RSI, Bollinger Bands, deviations from various moving averages, Heikin-Ashi charts, and ATR. Furthermore, the system prioritizes learning from recent chart data.


This EA seems to have a tendency to enter trades in the direction of short-to-medium-term trends on the 1-hour chart. It may also try to capitalize on rebounds when it identifies a short-term bottom.

It may occasionally reverse positions (stop out and flip direction) when price moves against the trade, resulting in a relatively high number of trades.

The typical holding time is around 5–8 hours, making it a day‑trading style system. Position closures are handled by the internal logic, so the TakeProfit and StopLoss parameters function more like safety mechanisms for sudden market volatility.

However, when market volatility becomes excessively high, it is recommended to reduce the lot size or temporarily stop the EA.


■This EA is programmed to close a position if it is profitable 4 hours and 55 minutes after the order is placed. 

If the profit/loss is still negative after 4 hours and 55 minutes, it will close the position the moment a profit equal to the parameter Lot size × MinProfit is reached.

For example, if the order is 0.01 lots and MinProfit is 100, the position will close with a profit of 100 yen if the account is a yen account, and 100 cents if it is a dollar account. 

For Micro accounts, please adjust MinProfit as needed. The EA will also close the position if the profit/loss is negative after 8 hours from the order date.

Furthermore, this EA will also close positions if a strong opposing signal occurs.


Recommended broker: A GMT+2 broker such as IC markets.

(Exness is not a recommended broker; however, if you do use Exness, please modify the parameters as follows: TakeProfit=300000, StopLoss=30000, MaxSpread=600, Slippage=300, and WeekEndCloseTime=18.)


Note: Backtest results do not guarantee future performance. Please run the EA on a demo account for a while before using it on a live account.

Reviews 3
playgold
1080
playgold 2026.07.15 03:28 
 

It's 2 months since release and there were no updates. I ran backtests since beginning of 2026 and over this 2 month out-of-sample period. The results for XAUUSD are OK'ish and similar both in-sample and out-of-sample, but are not as good as with this same author's Gold Something EA. However, the results for XAUEUR and XAUAUD over the last 3 months (April 15 to July 14, 2026) are unexpectedly better than for XAUUSD, giving recovery factor 5.4 and 4.2 vs. 2.8 for XAUUSD. Moreover, increase SL to 60000 and MaxSpread to 80 (or more if your broker's spread is worse), and I get recovery factor 7.0 for NAS100 since beginning of 2026 (but somehow it's not profitable in 2025, just retains balance). Edit: or SL 25000, DynamicAutoTP true, MinProfit 110 and it's RF 7.7 for NAS100 since Jan 1 to Jul 17, 2026. All of this is with fixed lots and my broker's real ticks.

tmmm
17
tmmm 2026.06.20 15:54 
 

very good:)

Cristian Salute
458
Cristian Salute 2026.05.22 18:16 
 

Mikage pro is a very promising EA that is already delivering good results (see comments), the author is a kind and honest person. I will continue to test it, but it is truly promising!

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playgold
1080
playgold 2026.07.15 03:28 
 

It's 2 months since release and there were no updates. I ran backtests since beginning of 2026 and over this 2 month out-of-sample period. The results for XAUUSD are OK'ish and similar both in-sample and out-of-sample, but are not as good as with this same author's Gold Something EA. However, the results for XAUEUR and XAUAUD over the last 3 months (April 15 to July 14, 2026) are unexpectedly better than for XAUUSD, giving recovery factor 5.4 and 4.2 vs. 2.8 for XAUUSD. Moreover, increase SL to 60000 and MaxSpread to 80 (or more if your broker's spread is worse), and I get recovery factor 7.0 for NAS100 since beginning of 2026 (but somehow it's not profitable in 2025, just retains balance). Edit: or SL 25000, DynamicAutoTP true, MinProfit 110 and it's RF 7.7 for NAS100 since Jan 1 to Jul 17, 2026. All of this is with fixed lots and my broker's real ticks.

Noriyuki Suzuki
7416
Reply from developer Noriyuki Suzuki 2026.07.18 14:37
Thank you very much for the review. I also hope that this EA will continue to generate stable profits without suffering any major setbacks. However, I also feel that there is still room for improvement in the EA's strategy.
tmmm
17
tmmm 2026.06.20 15:54 
 

very good:)

Noriyuki Suzuki
7416
Reply from developer Noriyuki Suzuki 2026.07.04 15:41
Thank you very much. I hope this EA continues to perform well for a long time.
Cristian Salute
458
Cristian Salute 2026.05.22 18:16 
 

Mikage pro is a very promising EA that is already delivering good results (see comments), the author is a kind and honest person. I will continue to test it, but it is truly promising!

Noriyuki Suzuki
7416
Reply from developer Noriyuki Suzuki 2026.05.23 11:42
Thank you so much for your sincere comments and review. I wish you success in your trading. :)
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