Axiom

3
AXIOM - Universal Multi-Indicator Trading SystemOverview


AXIOM is a sophisticated universal Expert Advisor that combines multiple technical analysis methods into a unified, weighted scoring system. Designed for versatility, AXIOM can be optimized for most major asset classes including Forex pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices (DAX, NAS100, US30, etc.), and Commodities on timeframes from M15 and above.

Important: AXIOM is a universal framework that requires optimization for each specific asset and market condition. Parameter optimization is essential to achieve profitable results on your chosen instrument.

Strategy ExplanationMulti-Indicator Weighted Scoring System

AXIOM uses a sophisticated signal generation engine that analyzes five key market dimensions simultaneously:

  • Momentum Analysis (Default Weight: 30%)

    • RSI: Evaluates overbought/oversold conditions

    • Stochastic Oscillator: Identifies momentum crossovers

    • MACD: Detects trend momentum shifts

    • CCI: Measures price deviation from statistical mean

  • Trend Analysis (Default Weight: 25%)

    • EMA Stack Alignment (EMA 8, 21, 50, 200)

    • Price position relative to key moving averages

    • Trend direction confirmation across multiple EMAs

  • Volatility Analysis (Default Weight: 20%)

    • Bollinger Bands position analysis

    • ATR-based volatility measurement

    • Volatility squeeze detection for breakout anticipation

  • Volume/Directional Analysis (Default Weight: 15%)

    • ADX for trend strength measurement

    • +DI/-DI analysis for directional bias

  • Market Structure Analysis (Default Weight: 10%)

    • Higher highs/higher lows detection

    • Lower highs/lower lows detection

    • Price structure confirmation

Signal Validation

Trades are only executed when:

  • Combined signal score exceeds the minimum threshold

  • Signal clarity meets requirements

  • Minimum confirming indicators align

  • Market regime is compatible with trade direction

  • Multi-timeframe alignment is confirmed (H1/H4)

Key Features and Advantages

Intelligent Market Regime Detection AXIOM automatically identifies six distinct market conditions:

  • Strong Trend Up / Strong Trend Down

  • Weak Trend

  • High Volatility Range

  • Low Volatility Range

  • Breakout Imminent

Note: Position sizing adapts automatically based on the detected regime.

Dynamic Exit System Unlike simple fixed Take Profit systems, this system includes:

  • Quick Take Profit at configurable R:R ratio

  • ATR-Based Profit Target for dynamic volatility adjustment

  • Momentum Reversal Exit when opposing signals appear

  • Pullback Protection from peak profit retracement

Breakeven Protection

  • Automatic SL movement to breakeven after reaching R:R threshold

  • Buffer points prevent premature stopout from market noise

Optional Trailing Stop

  • ATR-based trailing distance

  • Activation only after profit threshold

  • Configurable trail step size

Comprehensive Risk Management

  • Percentage-based position sizing

  • Maximum daily loss protection

  • Daily trade limit

  • Consecutive loss protection

  • Minimum account balance requirement

  • Dynamic spread filter (works on all assets)

  • ATR-based volatility filter

Multi-Timeframe Confirmation

  • Optional H1 trend alignment filter

  • Optional H4 trend alignment filter

  • Reduces false signals significantly

Session and Time Filters

  • London Session (08:00-16:00 GMT)

  • New York Session (13:00-22:00 GMT)

  • Asian Session (00:00-08:00 GMT)

  • London-NY Overlap priority (13:00-16:00 GMT)

  • Auto or manual GMT offset configuration

Weekend Protection

  • Automatic position closure before weekend

  • Optional Monday pause until markets stabilize

News Filter

  • High-impact news avoidance

  • Medium-impact news filter (optional)

  • Configurable buffer time before/after events

Universal Broker Compatibility

  • Automatic filling mode detection (FOK, IOC, RETURN)

  • Compatible with IC Markets, Pepperstone, FTMO, Darwinex

  • Automatic retry with alternative filling modes

Real-Time Dashboard

  • Live signal analysis display

  • Market regime visualization

  • Position tracking with R:R calculation

  • Performance statistics

  • Session and filter status

Fully Customizable Indicator Weights

Adjust the importance of each analysis component:

  • Weight Momentum: 0-50%

  • Weight Trend: 0-50%

  • Weight Volatility: 0-50%

  • Weight Volume: 0-50%

  • Weight Structure: 0-50%

Optimization Tip: Optimize for different market characteristics. Increase momentum weight for ranging markets or increase trend weight for trending instruments.

Recommended Optimization ParametersPrimary Focus

  • Signal Quality (Min_Signal_Score, Min_Signal_Clarity)

  • Indicator Weights (all 5 weight parameters)

  • SL/TP Distances (SL_ATR_Multiplier, TP_ATR_Multiplier)

  • Market Regime Settings (ADX thresholds, ATR multipliers)

  • Dynamic Exit Parameters (Quick_TP_RR, ATR_Profit_Target)

General Guidelines

  • Timeframe: M15, H1, H4 recommended

  • Assets: Forex majors, Gold, Indices, Commodities

  • Optimization period: 6-12 months

  • Forward testing: 3-6 months minimum

Important Notes

Optimization Required: AXIOM is a universal framework. Default parameters are starting points only. Profitable trading requires proper optimization for your specific asset, timeframe, and broker conditions.

Risk Warning: Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Timeframe: M15 and above

  • Assets: Forex, Gold, Indices, Commodities

  • Min Deposit: $100 (recommended $500+)

  • Leverage: Any (percentage-based sizing)

  • Account Type: Hedge or Netting

  • VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation


Recommended products
Quantum dual Gold
Alexandr Samonii
Experts
QUANTUM DUAL GOLD  is an intelligent Expert Advisor (EA) specifically optimized for trading Gold ( XAUUSD ). The algorithm combines two independent trading logics, allowing it to adapt to changing market phases: from long-lasting trends to volatile sideways ranges. Key Features: Dual-Strategy Engine:   The EA simultaneously analyzes trend movements on the hourly timeframe (H1) and identifies reversal points within channels on the 15-minute chart (M15). Automated Lot Calculation:   The volume of
FREE
ForceBB Expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
Experts
ForceBB_Expert   is structured based on two specifics technical analysis indicators ( Bollinger Bands and  Force Index ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
FREE
Gold News and Swing Trading
Kashif Peter
Experts
Gold Swing Trader EA Advanced Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on Higher Timeframes The Gold News & Swing Trader EA is a specialized MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold). It operates on a swing trading strategy to capture medium- to long-term price movements on the H4 and Daily charts. Key Features: · Dedicated XAUUSD Strategy: Logic optimized for the unique volatility of Gold. · Swing Trading Focus: Aims to capture significant price swings over several days. · High
FREE
Divergence Rsi Trader EA
Igor Widiger
4.33 (6)
Experts
Divergence RSI Trader is based on divergences in the chart and indicator (RSI Level 14). Divergence RSI Trader's strategy to find lows and highs on the chart and RSI indicator, analyze them and then open positions. EA was tested in the EURUSD H1 in the strategy tester and adjusted to this currency by default. EA has also been tested with other settings at GBPUSD M5 for 10 years and completed with good results. Because this is a free version, there will be no more tests and only updates. Please
FREE
BB plus RSI
Sergio Tiscar Ortega
4 (3)
Experts
The Expert Advisor we present is an automated trading tool designed to operate in the forex market using two widely known and respected technical indicators: Bollinger Bands and the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Bollinger Bands are a technical analysis tool consisting of an upper band, a lower band, and a simple moving average in the middle. These bands help identify volatility and potential trend reversal points in price. RSI is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price
FREE
LVL RSI mt5
LVL Invest
Experts
Use this expert advisor whose strategy is essentially based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator as well as a personal touch. Other free expert advisors are available in my personal space as well as signals, do not hesitate to visit and leave a comment, it will make me happy and will make me want to offer content. Expert advisors currently available: LVL Creator LVL Creator Pro LVL Bollinger Bands   Trading is not a magic solution, so before using this expert on a live account, carry
FREE
Alpha Grid MT5
Aliaksandr Charkes
3.67 (3)
Experts
Alpha Grid MT5 is a multifunctional advisor designed to fully or partially automate various ideas related to grid trading (on a hedging account). At the same time, it can be considered as a general strategy designer, the capabilities of which allow you to set up not only grid trading, but also create something more complex and individual, if you understand its functionality well. That is, the strategy used does not necessarily have to be grid-based or fully automatic. The Expert Advisor can trad
HydraAlchemist
Haruki Teranaka
Experts
This Expert Advisor examines signals from indicators such as MACD, Stochastic, and RSI to identify market trends and turning points. It incorporates multiple strategies and works seamlessly together. The Advisor analyzes the market situation in real time and automatically executes trades at predefined stop loss and take profit levels. HydraAlchemist is also easy to use. The intuitive and easy-to-understand setup screen allows you to execute trading strategies with few parameters. When trading Go
FREE
Golden Square X
Huynh Tan Linh N
4 (9)
Experts
This is my latest Free version for Gold. With optimized parameters and user-friendly features, this version is likely very easy to use and highly effective. You can customize TP and SL parameters as you wish, but the default settings should work well for you without the need for further adjustments.  This version is designed for the M5. This version does not require a large capital investment; only $100-$200 is sufficient for Golden Square X to run and generate profits for you. Based on backtest
FREE
Astin
Novateq Pty. Ltd
Experts
Use Stochastic with oversold and overbought to find trading opportunities. Use RSI to identify strength of trend anf confirm the trend matches the stochastic overbought and oversold. Trade on MACD cross matching the trend identified by Stochastic and RSI. Set stop loss at a recent swing high or swing low. Set take profit as a ratio of stop loss. Exits are on take profit and stop loss only, there is no exit signal.
FREE
EurowaveFX
Fabio Sorrentino
Experts
FX_EUXXX is a free expert advisor designed primarily for EURUSD on the H4 chart. It operates without hedging, grid, martingale, or anti-martingale basically, no gambling. I encourage you to request the updated set file for free. Subscribe   to our new channel for   promo/FREE  and   updates! :  MQL5 Group   OR  Telegram Channel Subscribe  to get new   announcements   and look behind the scenes!  MQL5_Channel   Please support me to building   FREE EAs!   Leave a   review ! Thank you Recommendati
FREE
EV Divergence Sniper
Enrique Valeros Muriana
Experts
EV Divergence Sniper is a precision-oriented Expert Advisor designed to identify high-probability market reversals through true price divergences confirmed by RSI and Stochastic. The system focuses on structural market conditions and enters only when price and momentum show a clear imbalance, significantly reducing false entries and improving signal quality. The EA uses a structural stop loss placed beyond the most recent swing, combined with a fully customizable risk-to-reward take profit. It i
FREE
Forex Fakeout Grid
Onyekachi Franklin Agbo
Experts
The Forex Fakeout or False Breakout + Grid Strategy EA is designed to detect deceptive market movements, where price briefly breaks key support or resistance levels and quickly reverses. This EA capitalizes on those false breakouts with a smart Grid system to maximize profit potential while controlling risk. Key Features: Automatic detection of Fakeouts or False Breakouts at major levels Smart Grid strategy to manage positions and average entries Ideal for range-bound and volatile market
FREE
PZ Stochastic EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.6 (5)
Experts
This EA trades using the Stochastic Indicator. It offers many trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise It implements three different entry strategies Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Trading can
FREE
Complex Chaos EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
Experts
The Complex Chaos EA is an automated system that uses a pair of exponential moving averages to detect the market direction and opens trades on candle open. If the market moves against a trade it will at a set distance open another trade in the same direction to move the take profit of the group of open positions closer to the current price and make the group of trades winners overall once the price reverses. If a change in direction is detected then all trades are closed and it starts trading in
FREE
Woori Gold Algorithm
Zazkia Nur Alifa
Experts
Product Overview Woori Gold Algorithm is an automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). This Expert Advisor (EA) uses a simple yet effective EMA crossover strategy combined with trailing stop risk management to capture short-term price movements in a disciplined and systematic way. The strategy is built for scalping on the M15 timeframe, focusing on clear trend direction and controlled risk. Trading Strategy The core logic of Woori Gold Algorithm is based on trend-followin
FREE
Neural network 2 Moving Averages
Vladimir Mikhailov
5 (6)
Experts
A neural network Expert Advisor based on two moving averages with the training mode. Train the Expert Advisor on selected examples and make a profit in real life. The EA can work on any instrument and in any timeframe. Trading Algorithm of the EA Two moving averages are analyzed by the neural network core, which produces commands to buy or sell. the values of two moving averages, fast (FMA) and slow (SMA), are provided to the first layer, at the second layer it calculates two neurons responsibl
FREE
Stochastic and 3 iMA
Alexey Viktorov
2 (2)
Experts
This is a simple trend strategy for Forex. Recommended timeframe is H1, the default settings are for the GBPUSD currency pairs (for other timeframes and currency pairs, it is necessary to select other indicator settings). The following indicators are used in the strategy: Exponential Moving Average: EMA (4) — blue Exponential Moving Average: EMA (13) — green Exponential Moving Average: EMA (50) — orange. Stochastic Oscillator (12,9,5), levels — 20, 40, 60, 80. A buy trade is opened at the openin
FREE
MT5 iMA For Buy And Candlestick Chart For Sell
Wei Xin Hong
4 (1)
Experts
This is the automatic realization of multi single and open position EA, welcome to use. It has passed many historical data tests before it was put on the shelves. The following is EA's principle of multiple orders and closing positions: 1. Through the golden fork generated by the two moving averages, multiple orders can be automatically bought. The cycles of the two moving averages can be set by themselves. The default value of the small cycle moving average is 5, and the default value of the l
FREE
MustForex Bollinger Bands v1
Saulius Adomaitis
Experts
A big thank you for your interest in our product.    MustForex Bollinger Bands V1 Premium   Expert advisor Its follows a determined Swing strategy. It trades by following and analysing Bollinger Bands indicator to determine entry and exit point. Profits can be locked by the adjustable trailing stop/Break Even inputs. Every trade protected with dynamic auto stop loss   and dynamic auto take profit   to protect your account. Since the strategy works with quick swing trade profits it is highly su
FREE
Nikkei Breakout Zones
Tomas Vanek
Experts
The JP_15_861542546_S_BB_CF_SQX is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on JP using the M15 timeframe from December 7, 2017, to June 2, 2023.   There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:  https://quantmonitor.net/nikkei-breakout-zones/ Key details are: MagicNumber: 861542546 Main Chart: Current symbol an
FREE
RSI GridMaster Mini
Adam Zolei
4.73 (11)
Experts
This is the RSI GridMaster Mini — the freely available, compact version of the popular RSI GridMaster system. The EA operates based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with a grid strategy, enabling continuous trading as the market moves. The Mini version uses a fixed lot size of 0.01 and trades exclusively on the H1 timeframe. All settings have been simplified to make the system easy to use, reliable, and beginner-friendly. Looking for More Power and Flexibility? Check out t
FREE
Fibo Trader FREE MT5
Grzegorz Korycki
3 (3)
Experts
Fibo Trader is an expert advisor that allows you to create automated presets for oscillation patterns in reference to Fibonacci retracements values using fully automated and dynamically created grid. The process is achieved by first optimizing the EA, then running it on automated mode. EA allows you to switch between automatic and manual mode. When in manual mode the user will use a graphical panel that allows to manage the current trading conditions, or to take control in any moment to trade ma
FREE
PZ Flexible Breakout EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (2)
Experts
Trade donchian breakouts with complete freedom. This EA can trade any breakout period, any timeframe, with pending or market orders- as desired- and implements many other useful features for the exigent trader, like customizable trading sessions and week days, a martingale mode and inverse martingale mode.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise Customizable trading direction Customizable donchian breakout period It can trade using
FREE
MultiTrend Commander
Джованни Орсани
Experts
MultiTrend Commander - Automated Trading System What is it? An automated trading software that: Intelligently identifies market trends Makes decisions based on multiple timeframes Automatically manages risk What does it do? Identify Trends Analyze the market in real time Combine signals from different time frames (15 min, 1 hr, 4 hr) Confirm the trend direction before entering Protect Your Capital Automatically calculates stop losses Adjusts trade size to your risk Stops trading if
FREE
Equanimity
Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
Experts
The following expert is based on the combination of the several indicators in order to find the optimal entry points when there are specific market conditions. This expert does not use dangerous strategies such as Martingale, grid, averaging, etc. This strategy has been widely tested with good results in the last 10 years, where there have been a multitude of circumstances that the expert has been able to interpret and filter properly. Default parameters for "EUR / USD H4"
FREE
SaTo EA
Mr Nattapon Chanchanakan
Experts
SaTo EA simple for free.  1. Double MA indicator for Entry signal 2. RSI for trend filter (Uptrend: RSI value greater than RSI level, Downtrend: RSI value less than RSI level ) 3. MACD for trend filter  (Uptrend:   MACD greater than signal , Downtrend:   MACD less signal ) Buy signal : Fast MA greater than Slow MA, RSI value greater than RSI level, MACD greater than signal Sell signal : Fast MA less than Slow MA, RSI value less than RSI level, MACD less signal
FREE
Expert Alligator
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.17 (6)
Experts
The strategy is based on the Alligator technical indicator, described by Bill Williams in "Trading Chaos". The system is based on three moving averages (Lips, Teeth and Jaw lines), and oscillators, calculated using the difference between them. The trading signals are generated after crossover of the Alligator lines, depending on trend, determined by order of these lines. In the case of upward trend the Lips line (with minimal period) is the highest, the next is the Teeth line, and the lowest is
FREE
Pullback ATR
Sergio Tiscar Ortega
2 (1)
Experts
Introducing our innovative Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capitalize on pullback opportunities in the forex market, with the support of the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. This strategy focuses on identifying moments when the price temporarily retraces within a dominant trend, offering potential entry points with controlled risk. The ATR is a volatility indicator that measures the amplitude of price movements over a given period of time. By integrating the ATR into our EA, we can assess the
FREE
PZ RSI Trader EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.5 (2)
Experts
This EA trades using the RSI Indicator. It offers many trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise It implements three different entry strategies Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Trading can be NF
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (394)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.85 (27)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 10 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 7 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure t
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.75 (52)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (101)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (11)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (13)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $699! After that, the price will be raised to $799. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.73 (26)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
4.9 (30)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 out of 20 spots remaining — almost sold out. The price will increase soon to $999 . Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. Author profile (for MQL5 messaging): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an a
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (15)
Experts
Overview Golden Hen EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD . It operates by combining nine independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic of the EA focuses on identifying specific signals. Golden Hen EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques . All trades opened by the EA use a predefined Stop Loss and T
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
5 (7)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL (Real Trading Account) LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My    This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5 . When used with the recommended and optimized settings , and on a reputable ECN / RAW spread broker , live trading behavior should closely reflect the performance and trade structure of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, execution, and VPS e
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.82 (90)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (4)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — “Trade the storm — control the Vortex” Vortex Turbo represents the next evolutionary stage in intelligent trading — a unique development that merges cutting-edge AI architecture, adaptive market logic, and precise risk control. Built upon proven algorithmic principles, it integrates multiple strategies into a unified high-speed ecosystem powered by a new level of predictive intelligence. Designed as a scalping expert for gold XAUUSD(GOLD), Vortex Turbo employs a controlled martin
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.52 (66)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.18 (28)
Experts
S pecial price of  $109  (regular price: $365) . Setup & Usage Guide :  ABS Channel . Real-Time Monitoring:   ABS Signal .  Setup file from live signal Basic setup file What is ABS EA? ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls . Designed for both new and experienced traders, ABS EA is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Ke
Golden Zephyr
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
2.33 (3)
Experts
Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics . Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions. 119 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$ Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resista
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
5 (3)
Experts
Cheat Engine is a midrange gold scalping system that can make decisions based on global forex sentiment via web-based API. Cheat Engine live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 199 USD Single shot trading only. No grid or martingale ever. Intelligent trailing stop exits that adapts to daily volatility The global forex sentiment is a measurement of hundreds of thousands of traders' positions totaling over 1 billion USD in account value. Cheat Engine is able to
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (7)
Experts
Read This First (Very Important) Not designed for short-term account flipping or fast profits No Martingale / No Grid / No AI Designed for traders focused on long-term consistency Live Results: Live Signal | Main Portfolio | FTMO Results LAUNCH PRICE! Only 4 Copies Left At Current Price. Next Price $289. Final Price $999 What is Gold Atlas ? Gold Atlas is a professional automated trading system for Gold (XAUUSD). It uses a multi-entry breakout approach to capture both intraday moves and large
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (4)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****7 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
Pivot Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
4.63 (24)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (30)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.78 (55)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
More from author
Qora
Sergej Maehler
Experts
QORA is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on Smart Money Concepts – the same methodology used by institutional traders and hedge funds. Instead of lagging indicators, Q ORA analyzes Fair Value Gaps, Order Blocks, and Market Structure to identify high-probability setups. The built-in confluence system ensures trades are only executed when multiple elements align. An adaptive engine automatically adjusts parameters to current market conditions , while comprehensive risk management including n
Quant Engine
Sergej Maehler
5 (1)
Experts
Quant Engine Multi-Layer Trading System  with Adaptive Learning Advanced Multi-Layer trading system for XAUUSD (Gold) on M15 timeframe featuring adaptive weight optimization, intelligent market regime detection, and comprehensive risk management. Combines 10+ technical indicators with dynamic parameter adjustment based on trading performance. No black box—all parameters can be adjusted and optimized independently by the user. Intelligent Trading System Multi-Indicator Analysis : Combines RSI, M
FREE
Opus
Sergej Maehler
Experts
OPUS - Targeting Institutional Liquidity with Adaptive Architecture OPUS is an institutional-grade trading algorithm built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . Unlike conventional EAs, OPUS operates entirely without traditional indicators and without classic Stop-Loss or Take-Profit levels based on fixed pips or ATR calculations – instead, it reads raw price structure the way professional traders at major banks and hedge funds do. At its core lies the Adaptive Engine : OPUS automatically detects the
Filter:
Angel Larroca
874
Angel Larroca 2025.11.30 18:02 
 

Agradezco al desarrollador su esfuerzo y aportación aunque lamentablemente el EA no ha superado mis pruebas de rendimiento,creo que demasiadas variables a configurar o el hecho de no haber sido diseñado para un activo específico han complicado bastante el uso del robot.En la mayoría de ocasiones,menos es más. Personalmente,pienso que su predecesor,Quant Engine,desarrollado para XAUUSD,ofrecía mejor rendimiento y presentaba más potencial.Tal vez en sucesivas actualizaciones el resultado cambie y mejore...

Sergej Maehler
815
Reply from developer Sergej Maehler 2025.12.02 03:39
Thank you for your feedback, it will certainly be helpful for future developments. Regarding Quant Engine and AXIOM, nothing has been worsened here, only improved by adding further take profit functions. NEW FEATURES IN AXIOM Dynamic Broker Filling Mode – Auto-detects correct filling mode (FOK/IOC/RETURN) for any broker with automatic retry
Safe SL/TP Modification – Prevents "close to market" errors by validating minimum distances before modifications
Advanced Dynamic Exit – Quick TP, ATR Target, Pullback Exit (closes on profit drop), Momentum Exit (closes on reversal)
Weighted Indicator Analysis – Customizable weights for Momentum, Trend, Volatility, Volume, Structure signals
Auto GMT Detection – Automatically detects broker GMT offset with manual fallback
Extended Weekend Filter – Configurable Friday close and Monday pause until session start
Enhanced News Filter – Separate toggles for high and medium impact news
Spread as Percentage – Spread limit as % of price, scales automatically with instrument
Multi-Instrument Support – Works on Forex, Gold, Indices (DAX, NAS100, US30, etc.)
Reply to review