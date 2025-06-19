Konoha

Konoha is a simple breakout EA for XAUUSD.

When you specify an arbitrary number of candlesticks, it places pending stop orders at the highest high and lowest low from the current bar (the bar at which the order is placed) back to the specified number of candlesticks.

The default parameter is set to 180, which means stop orders will be placed at the highest high and lowest low from the current bar back 180 candlesticks.

■ Parameter Descriptions

■ ChooseStrategy --- You can select a strategy from BuyAndSell, Buy_Only, or Sell_Only.

■ TIMEFLAME --- The EA executes based on the timeframe selected here. The behavior of the EA, such as BreakOutBars and the MA or Bar for the trailing stop, changes depending on the selected timeframe.

■ TakeProfit --- Take Profit level, in points.

■ StopLoss --- Stop Loss level, also in points.

■ BreakOutBars --- The period for determining the breakout high and low. For example, if set to 100, pending stop orders will be placed at the highest high and lowest low of the period going back 100 bars (in the timeframe selected by TIMEFLAME) from the moment the order is placed. Generally, a smaller value here increases the number of trades but lowers the win rate. A larger value reduces the number of trades but increases the win rate.

■ DynamicAutoTP --- If set to true, it automatically calculates the Take Profit based on market price movements.

■ DynamicAutoTPFactor --- The value used in the calculation of DynamicAutoTP. A larger number results in a larger Take Profit value.

■ TrailingStop --- If set to true, a trailing stop is applied.

■ TrailingType --- The type of TrailingStop. It is a pull-down menu. Normal performs a trailing stop by the number of points specified in TrailingStopLevel. Bar moves the trailing stop to the highest high or lowest low of the H1 candlesticks up to the number of bars specified in TrailingBars. MA performs profit taking using a Moving Average.

■ TrailingStopLevel --- When TrailingType is Normal, the stop loss follows the current price, maintaining a distance in points specified here.

■ TrailingStart --- When TrailingType is Normal, the trailing stop starts when the current price moves a profit-making distance in points specified here from the execution price.

■ TrailingBars --- When TrailingType is Bar, specifies how many candlesticks back (highest high/lowest low) the stop loss should be moved to.

■ MA period --- When TrailingType is MA, sets the period of the MA used for profit taking. The behavior differs depending on the timeframe set in TIMEFRAME: TF_1min and TF_5min use a 1-minute MA, TF_15min uses a 2-minute MA, TF_30min uses a 3-minute MA, TF_h1 uses a 5-minute MA, and TF_h4 uses a 15-minute MA. 

■ Minimum Profit --- When TrailingType is MA, this sets the minimum profit to be secured when it is determined that the profit cannot be extended.

■ BreakEven --- If set to true, BreakEven is turned ON.

■ BreakEvenTrigger --- If BreakEven is true and the position is open, when the current price moves in the profit-making direction by this number of points from the execution price, the stop loss moves to the price which is the execution price plus the points specified in BreakEvenOffset.

■ BreakEvenOffset --- The stop loss is moved to the price that is the number of points set here away from the execution price.

■ OrderOpenTime --- The hour when the order is placed. For example, if set to 11, the order is placed exactly at 11:00 MT5 server time. If UseDaylightSavingTime is set to true, this time is automatically increased by +1 hour to 12:00 during daylight saving time.

■ OrderOpenMinute --- If set to a value other than 0, the OrderOpenTime can be specified in minutes.

■ OrderDeleteTime --- The hour at which pending stop orders are cancelled if not executed. If UseDaylightSavingTime is true, this time is increased by +1 hour during daylight saving time.

■ OrderDeleteMinute --- If set to a value other than 0, the OrderDeleteTime can be specified in minutes.

■ WeekEndClose --- Determines whether to close positions held over the weekend. If true, positions are closed on the weekend.

■ WeekEndCloseTime --- The time for weekend closing. Positions are closed at this time on Friday MT5 server time. If UseDaylightSavingTime is true, this time is increased by +1 hour during daylight saving time.

■ UseDaylightSavingTime --- If set to true, OrderOpenTime and other times are automatically increased by +1 hour during daylight saving time.

■DST_Style --- Selects the broker's DST format when UseDaylightSavingTime is true. US_DST corresponds to the US Daylight Saving Time style, and EU_DST corresponds to the European Daylight Saving Time style.

■MaxSpread --- Sets the maximum allowable spread when placing an order. If set to 60, no order will be placed if the spread exceeds 60 points.

■ slippage --- The maximum allowed slippage for trades.

■ MagicNumber --- The EA's identification number. The EA identifies its own positions by the combination of the currency pair it's running on and the MagicNumber. If running multiple instances of this EA on the same symbol, use a different MagicNumber for each.

■ OrderComment --- The comment attached to the position.

■ LotManagement --- If set to true, the compound interest function is turned ON.

■ LotFactor --- When LotManagement is true, this value is used to calculate the lot size.

■ FixedLot --- When LotManagement is false, this value is the fixed lot size.

■ MaxLot --- The upper limit for the lot size traded. Trades will not be executed with a lot size greater than the one set here.

■ MiniLot --- The lower limit for the lot size traded. Trades will not be executed with a lot size less than the one set here.

■ RecoveryMode --- If set to true, Recovery Mode is turned ON. In Recovery Mode, the initial capital is remembered, and if the capital decreases due to trading losses, the lot size is increased with each subsequent trade until the original account capital is recovered. The lot size in Recovery Mode is (Basic Lot Size $\times$ RecoveryCount $\times$ RecoveryLotMultiplier). RecoveryCount increases by +1 each time a trade is executed until the original capital is recovered.

The target account capital is displayed on the chart as RecoveryGoalBalance. It is not initialized when MT5 is restarted, but it is initialized along with RecoveryCount if the Magic Number is changed or if the "Reset RecoveryMode" button on the chart is pressed.

■ MaxRecoveryCount --- Specifies the maximum upper limit for RecoveryCount.

■ RecoveryLotMultiplier --- The lot size is multiplied by this value for every +1 increase in RecoveryCount.

■ TradeEveryTime --- Ignores the time set in OrderOpenTime, etc., and trades constantly.

■ OrderIntervalTime --- When TradeEveryTime is true, specifies how many minutes to update the pending stop order price.

■ DisplayTextOnChart --- If set to true, text is displayed on the screen. Setting it to false during backtesting can make the test run slightly faster.

Filter:
Bon Lee
82
Bon Lee 2025.12.22 16:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Noriyuki Suzuki
2619
Reply from developer Noriyuki Suzuki 2025.12.23 09:43
Thank you for your compliment. I wish you success in your trading.
Budi Barbar
47
Budi Barbar 2025.11.15 04:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Noriyuki Suzuki
2619
Reply from developer Noriyuki Suzuki 2025.11.15 11:05
Thank you. I felt that the code in version 2.3 was putting too much strain on MT5 and the VPS, so I changed the code a bit from version 2.4 onwards. I may revert it back depending on the situation.
jopebo24
119
jopebo24 2025.08.08 02:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Noriyuki Suzuki
2619
Reply from developer Noriyuki Suzuki 2025.08.08 12:27
Thank you for your review. Wishing you successful trades : )
Ricky Zoltan Beznec
588
Ricky Zoltan Beznec 2025.07.22 09:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Noriyuki Suzuki
2619
Reply from developer Noriyuki Suzuki 2025.07.22 14:37
Thank you for your review. Wishing you successful trades : )
