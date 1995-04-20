Historical Pivot Zones Indicator

This is a sophisticated support and resistance indicator that automatically identifies and displays multiple price levels based on historical data. Here's what makes it valuable:

Core Functionality

The Historical Pivot Zones indicator analyzes previous time periods (2 days, 2 weeks, 2 months, or 2 years ago) to establish support and resistance zones that are projected onto your current chart. It creates a comprehensive framework of potential price reaction zones using advanced mathematical calculations.

Key Features

1. Four Trading Modes





Scalp Mode: Uses 2-day-old daily highs/lows (for M1/M5 timeframes)

Intraday Mode: Uses 2-week-old weekly highs/lows (for M15/M30)

Long-Term Mode: Uses 2-month-old monthly highs/lows (for H1/H4)

Position Mode: Uses 2-year-old yearly highs/lows (for D1/W1/MN1)





The mode automatically adjusts based on your chart timeframe, or you can manually select one.

2. Dynamic Range Calculation





Can use ATR (Average True Range) to dynamically adjust zone widths based on current volatility

Alternatively, use fixed percentage-based zones

This helps adapt to different market conditions automatically





3. Comprehensive Level System





Multiple support and resistance zones based on proprietary calculations

Mid-lines between major levels for additional reference points

Projection zones extending both above and below the reference range

Each level is calculated using time-tested mathematical principles





4. Visual Customization





Separate color schemes for each mode

Customizable line styles and widths

Toggle buttons to show/hide levels and mid-lines

Different colors for high zones, low zones, and projection areas





5. Advanced Features





Level Strength Analysis: Tracks how many times price has touched each level

Historical Validation: Verifies data quality and shows warnings if insufficient

Smart Fallback System: Multiple data retrieval methods ensure the indicator works even with limited historical data

Performance Optimization: Efficient calculation to avoid lag





Practical Benefits for Traders





Multi-Timeframe Analysis: See longer-term support/resistance on shorter timeframes

No Repainting: Uses historical data, so levels don't change

Clean Chart Management: Automatic cleanup prevents chart clutter

One-Click Controls: Easy toggle buttons for quick adjustments

Works on All Instruments: Adapts to forex, indices, commodities, etc.





Who Would Benefit





Scalpers: Quick identification of intraday reversal zones

Swing Traders: Clear framework for multi-day positions

Position Traders: Long-term levels for investment decisions

Technical Analysts: Comprehensive mathematical-based structure