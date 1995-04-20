Historical Pivot Zones

Historical Pivot Zones Indicator
This is a sophisticated support and resistance indicator that automatically identifies and displays multiple price levels based on historical data. Here's what makes it valuable:
Core Functionality
The Historical Pivot Zones indicator analyzes previous time periods (2 days, 2 weeks, 2 months, or 2 years ago) to establish support and resistance zones that are projected onto your current chart. It creates a comprehensive framework of potential price reaction zones using advanced mathematical calculations.
Key Features
1. Four Trading Modes

Scalp Mode: Uses 2-day-old daily highs/lows (for M1/M5 timeframes)
Intraday Mode: Uses 2-week-old weekly highs/lows (for M15/M30)
Long-Term Mode: Uses 2-month-old monthly highs/lows (for H1/H4)
Position Mode: Uses 2-year-old yearly highs/lows (for D1/W1/MN1)

The mode automatically adjusts based on your chart timeframe, or you can manually select one.
2. Dynamic Range Calculation

Can use ATR (Average True Range) to dynamically adjust zone widths based on current volatility
Alternatively, use fixed percentage-based zones
This helps adapt to different market conditions automatically

3. Comprehensive Level System

Multiple support and resistance zones based on proprietary calculations
Mid-lines between major levels for additional reference points
Projection zones extending both above and below the reference range
Each level is calculated using time-tested mathematical principles

4. Visual Customization

Separate color schemes for each mode
Customizable line styles and widths
Toggle buttons to show/hide levels and mid-lines
Different colors for high zones, low zones, and projection areas

5. Advanced Features

Level Strength Analysis: Tracks how many times price has touched each level
Historical Validation: Verifies data quality and shows warnings if insufficient
Smart Fallback System: Multiple data retrieval methods ensure the indicator works even with limited historical data
Performance Optimization: Efficient calculation to avoid lag

Practical Benefits for Traders

Multi-Timeframe Analysis: See longer-term support/resistance on shorter timeframes
No Repainting: Uses historical data, so levels don't change
Clean Chart Management: Automatic cleanup prevents chart clutter
One-Click Controls: Easy toggle buttons for quick adjustments
Works on All Instruments: Adapts to forex, indices, commodities, etc.

Who Would Benefit

Scalpers: Quick identification of intraday reversal zones
Swing Traders: Clear framework for multi-day positions
Position Traders: Long-term levels for investment decisions
Technical Analysts: Comprehensive mathematical-based structure
