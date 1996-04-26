Historical Pivot Zones

Historical Pivot Zones is a clean support and resistance indicator for MetaTrader 4.

The indicator automatically draws important price zones from previous market ranges, helping you see where price may react, reject, break out, or continue. Instead of manually marking higher-timeframe levels every day, Historical Pivot Zones gives you a structured map directly on your chart.

It is designed for traders who use support and resistance, range levels, market structure, breakouts, pullbacks, and price reaction zones.

The indicator can be used for scalping, intraday trading, swing trading, and higher-timeframe analysis. It includes different modes for different trading styles, so you can keep the chart simple while still having useful levels in front of you.

Main features:

  • Automatic support and resistance zones

  • Previous range high and low areas

  • Midline levels between zones

  • Projection zones above and below price

  • Scalp, Intraday, Long-Term, and Position modes

  • Automatic mode selection based on timeframe

  • Manual mode option

  • Optional ATR-based zone width

  • One-click buttons to show or hide zones and midlines

  • Clean chart layout

  • Non-repainting historical levels

Historical Pivot Zones is not a signal indicator and it does not place trades for you. It is a chart structure tool designed to help you plan trades around important price areas.

Use it to find possible entry areas, target areas, rejection zones, breakout levels, and places where price may slow down or react.

For best results, combine the zones with your own confirmation, risk management, and trading strategy.


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4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
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Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
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4.96 (26)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
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Индикатор AW Candle Patterns является комбинацией из продвинутого трендового индикатора в сочетании с мощным сканером свечных паттернов. Это полезный инструмент для распознания и выделения тридцати наиболее надежных свечных паттернов. Помимо этого это анализатор текущего тренда по окрашенным барам с  подключаемой мультитаймфреймовой трендовой панелью, изменяемой по размеру и положению. Уникальная возможность регулировки отображения паттернов в зависимости от трендовой фильтрации.  Преимущества: 
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ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
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5 (4)
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