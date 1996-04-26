Historical Pivot Zones is a clean support and resistance indicator for MetaTrader 4.

The indicator automatically draws important price zones from previous market ranges, helping you see where price may react, reject, break out, or continue. Instead of manually marking higher-timeframe levels every day, Historical Pivot Zones gives you a structured map directly on your chart.

It is designed for traders who use support and resistance, range levels, market structure, breakouts, pullbacks, and price reaction zones.

The indicator can be used for scalping, intraday trading, swing trading, and higher-timeframe analysis. It includes different modes for different trading styles, so you can keep the chart simple while still having useful levels in front of you.

Main features:

Automatic support and resistance zones

Previous range high and low areas

Midline levels between zones

Projection zones above and below price

Scalp, Intraday, Long-Term, and Position modes

Automatic mode selection based on timeframe

Manual mode option

Optional ATR-based zone width

One-click buttons to show or hide zones and midlines

Clean chart layout

Non-repainting historical levels

Historical Pivot Zones is not a signal indicator and it does not place trades for you. It is a chart structure tool designed to help you plan trades around important price areas.

Use it to find possible entry areas, target areas, rejection zones, breakout levels, and places where price may slow down or react.

For best results, combine the zones with your own confirmation, risk management, and trading strategy.