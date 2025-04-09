Scylla AI
- 专家
- Novin Ghasemi Nik
- 版本: 3.61
- 更新: 9 十二月 2025
- 激活: 9
请注意：传统回测可能无法完全反映 AI 的表现，因为它依赖于动态、实时的市场分析。
Scylla AI 是一个为 MetaTrader 5 (MT5) 设计的自动化交易系统。这个专家顾问 (EA) 利用人工智能分析金融市场并识别潜在的交易机会。它采用多方面的分析方法，包括：
- 技术分析：Scylla AI 分析多个时间框架 (M15, H1, H4, D1, W1) 的价格数据，并利用常见的技术指标，如相对强弱指数 (RSI)、移动平均线收敛发散指标 (MACD)、布林带和移动平均线来评估市场状况和趋势。
- 模式识别：该系统旨在识别图表模式和市场结构，以确定潜在的交易设置。
- 风险管理：Scylla AI 包含风险管理功能，包括波动性监控、可配置的每笔交易风险百分比，以及可选的止损和追踪止损功能。它还提供新闻过滤功能，以便在高影响力经济新闻事件期间可能避免交易。
- AI 驱动的决策：系统的核心是其 AI 引擎，它处理收集到的市场数据和技术分析，生成潜在的交易信号。基于这种分析，Scylla AI 可以自动下达挂单（买入限价单、卖出限价单、买入止损单、卖出止损单），并设定止损和获利水平。
主要特点包括可定制的交易时间、周五收盘保护和基于目标的利润管理。Scylla AI 旨在通过基于 AI 驱动的见解自动化市场分析和订单执行，来辅助交易者。
关键功能：
- AI 驱动的市场分析
- 多时间框架技术分析
- 图表模式识别能力
- 集成风险管理工具
- 可选的新闻过滤器
- 自动挂单下单
- 可配置的交易时间和周五保护
- 基于目标的利润管理
|Specification
|Value
|Minimum Required Deposit
|$50
|Compatible Account Types
|All Trading Accounts (Standard, ECN, Raw Spread)
|Supported Brokers
|All MT5 Brokers
|Trading Instruments
|
Major Pairs - Minor Pairs- Gold (XAU/USD)
The developer provides very courteous and attentive support, responding sincerely to messages and comments, which is appreciated. However, the product page states that “traditional back testing may not fully reflect the performance of AI that relies on dynamic, real-time market analysis.” In reality, the demo results, backrest results, and live trading behavior differ significantly. While the demo version appears profitable, in practice the EA functions as a loss-generating system. Trend detection is extremely lenient, and the buy and sell lines are set within a very narrow range. As a result, the EA frequently opens hedged positions. This behavior closely resembles grid trading, yet it is unclear how the system actually determines market trends. Additionally, the risk–reward balance is poor. Small losses accumulate consistently over time. I tested the EA on eight currency pairs, and all of them resulted in losses, suggesting fundamental weaknesses in the system’s design rather than pair-specific issues. Since trade history is publicly available in the comments section, I strongly recommend reviewing it carefully before making a purchase. Based on my experience, I decided not to run this EA on a real account and kept it in demo trading only after purchase. In that sense, it ultimately served as a valuable learning experience. I hope future updates will bring meaningful improvements, but in its current state, I believe even free or lower-priced EAs perform better.Additionally, the post-purchase bonus could not be used because the license was never approved.
Despite this situation, no clear explanation or resolution was provided, which is highly problematic and has led to a strong sense of distrust toward the developer.