BtcAI

5

please live the message after purchase to receive the gift

 BTC AI Trading Bot - Advanced Crypto Trading with AI Integration

channels link:https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/btcai

 IMPORTANT BACKTEST NOTICE

This Expert Advisor uses different strategies for backtesting versus live trading: - Backtest Mode: Utilizes a simplified strategy based on traditional technical indicators - Live Trading: Employs full AI analysis including market sentiment, news impact, and complex pattern recognition - Backtest results will NOT represent live trading performance due to these fundamental differences - The backtest mode is provided only for basic system testing and verification


Important:

After purchase, please message us privately to receive your personalized optimization settings and additional guidance that can significantly boost the bot's performance. These advanced settings are shared individually to ensure each trader gets the most optimal configuration for their trading style.


## Core Features

### Advanced AI Integration
- Real-time market analysis using neural networks
- Dynamic position sizing based on market volatility
- Pattern recognition across multiple timeframes
- Sentiment analysis of crypto news and market events
- Adaptive entry and exit points based on market conditions

### Risk Management
- Multi-level position management system
- Dynamic trailing stop mechanisms
- Automated partial close at key profit levels
- Risk-adjusted position sizing
- Maximum position limits per symbol
- Account balance protection features

### Market Analysis
- Deep price action analysis
- Volume profile integration
- Support/resistance zone detection
- Market volatility assessment
- Trend strength evaluation
- Breakout detection system

### News Integration
- Real-time crypto news analysis
- Market sentiment evaluation
- Impact assessment of major events
- Correlation with price movements
- Risk adjustment based on news volatility

### Trade Management
- Multiple take-profit levels
- Dynamic stop-loss adjustment
- Partial position closing
- Automated trade monitoring
- Position size optimization
- Entry and exit point optimization

### Visual Dashboard
- Real-time performance monitoring
- Trade statistics and analytics
- Market condition indicators
- News feed integration
- Risk management metrics
- Portfolio overview

## Trading Approach

### Market Analysis
- Combines technical and sentiment analysis
- Identifies high-probability trade setups
- Evaluates market liquidity and volatility
- Assesses trend strength and direction
- Monitors key price levels

### Entry Strategy
- Multiple confirmation factors required
- Price action based entry signals
- Volume profile confirmation
- News sentiment correlation
- Market depth analysis

### Exit Strategy
- Multi-level profit taking
- Dynamic trailing stop system
- News-based position adjustment
- Volatility-based exit points
- Partial closing at key levels

### Risk Management
- Account-based position sizing
- Maximum risk per trade limit
- Total exposure monitoring
- Drawdown protection
- Multiple risk assessment layers

## Technical Specifications

### Supported Pairs
- Primary: BTCUSD
- Secondary: ETHUSD
- Additional pairs can be added through settings

### Timeframes
- Primary Analysis: M15
- Secondary Confirmation: H1, H4
- Trend Analysis: D1

### Required Data
- Price data
- Volume data
- News feed access
- Market depth (recommended)

### Minimum System Requirements
- MT5 Platform
- Stable internet connection
- Broker with crypto trading
- News feed enabled

## Important Notes

### Trading Hours
- Active 24/7
- Adjusts activity based on market conditions
- Higher activity during major market hours

### Risk Warning
- Past performance does not guarantee future results
- Always start with small position sizes
- Monitor system performance regularly
- Use appropriate risk settings

### Best Practices
- Start with minimum lot sizes
- Monitor initial trades carefully
- Keep risk settings conservative
- Regular system monitoring recommended
- Maintain stable internet connection

### Optimization
- Parameters can be adjusted for different trading styles
- Risk settings should match account size
- Time filters can be implemented
- Entry/exit rules can be fine-tuned

This Expert Advisor represents a sophisticated approach to crypto trading, combining artificial intelligence with traditional trading methodologies. While the backtest mode uses simplified strategies, the live trading version employs full AI capabilities for enhanced market analysis and trade execution.

Current Price: $299 Price Increase Schedule: - After every 10 purchases: +$100 - Initial Price: $299 - Next Tier: $399 - Final Price: $999 Get your copy now before the price increase!


Reviews 1
Wendi Zheng
2390
Wendi Zheng 2024.11.20 19:27 
 

The EA is very flexible, continuously adjusting the order positions based on market changes, resulting in overall good profits.

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Wendi Zheng
2390
Wendi Zheng 2024.11.20 19:27 
 

The EA is very flexible, continuously adjusting the order positions based on market changes, resulting in overall good profits.

Novin Ghasemi Nik
857
Reply from developer Novin Ghasemi Nik 2024.11.21 10:33
Dear Wendi Zheng Thank you so much for your kind review! I'm thrilled to hear that you're finding the EA flexible and profitable. Your feedback means a lot to me, and it motivates me to continue improving the product. If you have any questions or need assistance, feel free to reach out! Best regards,
Novin Ghasemi Nik
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