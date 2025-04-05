Speed Scalp

5
レビュー 2
XANKEEZ
889
XANKEEZ 2025.04.11 14:03 
 

I’ve been testing the Speed Scalp Indicator for a couple of days. I think it performs best on XAUUSD 5-minute charts. This is a trend-following indicator: if you’re on the right side of the trend, you win big, but if you’re on the wrong side, you lose only a little. As long as the market is trending, I think you can maintain consistent gains. The developer is very responsive and delivers timely support.

Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen
705
Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen 2025.04.08 13:34 
 

I don,t get new arrows that is the main issue. only after chart refresh new arrow appear

seller fixed the problem. thanks

おすすめのプロダクト
King Binary Magnet Indicator
Md Meraz Mahmud
インディケータ
This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
インディケータ
「ダイナミック・スキャルピング・オシレーター」は、MT4向けの高度なカスタムCrypto_Forexインジケーターです。効率的な取引ツールです！ - 新世代のオシレーター - 使い方は画像をご覧ください。 - ダイナミック・スキャルピング・オシレーターは、適応型の売られ過ぎ/買われ過ぎゾーンを備えています。 - オシレーターは、動的な売られ過ぎ/買われ過ぎエリアから正確なエントリーポイントを見つけるための補助ツールです。 - 売られ過ぎ値：グリーンラインより下、買われ過ぎ値：オレンジラインより上。 - このインジケーターは、プライスアクションパターンと組み合わせるのに最適です。 - 標準的なオシレーターよりもはるかに正確です。対応時間枠：M30、H1、H4、D1、W1。 - PCとモバイルの両方でアラート機能付き。 高品質のトレーディングロボットとインジケーターをご覧になるにはここをクリックしてください! これは、このMQL5ウェブサイトでのみ提供されるオリジナル製品です。
Pro Magic Signal
Harun Celik
インディケータ
Pro Magic Signal   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.  Thanks to the alert features you can get the signals
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
インディケータ
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
インディケータ
Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
Credible Cross System
Muhammed Emin Ugur
インディケータ
Credible Cross System   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. The indicator works based on instant price movements. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not c
Advanced Stochastic Scalper
Evgeny Belyaev
4.56 (16)
インディケータ
Advanced Stochastic Scalper - is a professional indicator based on the popular Stochastic Oscillator. Advanced Stochastic Scalper is an oscillator with dynamic overbought and oversold levels, while in the standard Stochastic Oscillator, these levels are static and do not change. This allows Advanced Stochastic Scalper to adapt to the ever-changing market. When a buy or a sell signal appears, an arrow is drawn on the chart and an alert is triggered allowing you to open a position in a timely mann
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
インディケータ
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
インディケータ
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Rattling Signal Point
Muhammed Emin Ugur
インディケータ
This   Rattling Signal Point   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate signals from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator is never repainted. The point at which the signal is given does not change. When the signal comes the arrows are put back on
Rira Renko
Vitor Palmeira Abbehusen
インディケータ
RENKO on Time Chart This indicator is an enhanced Renko, so you can watch the Renko bricks on the chart to understand price movement more clearly the other improvement is automated box size according to ATR (Average True Range) period you can set the ATR number as you want and the box size of Renko changes automatically based on price movement Inputs Mode: Box size is the input to specify the size of the Renko box you want to print on the chart. This input lets you choose the fixed box siz
King Binary Sure Shot BO
Md Meraz Mahmud
インディケータ
The Binary Profit Maker,  This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A Up Purple arrow means Buy and a Down Purple arrow means Sell. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? How To Enter Trade? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
Gvs Undefeated Trend System
Harun Celik
インディケータ
Gvs Undefeated Trend   indicator is designed for trend and signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  You can only trade with this indicator. The generated signals are displayed on the graphical screen.  Thanks to the alert features you ca
Limitless MT4
Dmitriy Kashevich
インディケータ
Limitless MT4は、すべての初心者と経験豊富なトレーダーに適したユニバーサルインジケーターです。 すべての通貨ペア、暗号通貨、生の株式で動作します 無制限のMT4-構成済みで、追加の構成は不要 そして今、主なもの なぜ無制限のMT4なのか？ 1再描画の完全な欠如 2トレーディングの最高のスペシャリストによる2年間のテスト 3正しい信号の精度が80％を超える 4ニュースリリース中の取引で好調 取引ルール 1買いシグナル-青い上向き矢印の出現 下向きの赤い矢印の外観を販売するシグナル シグナル後の次のローソク足で取引を開始するには2 3テイクプロフィット チャート上 М1-40ピップ М5-50ピップ М15-55-60ピップ 4ストップロスは利益をとる 5誤った信号をフィルタリングするために、 パラボリックSAR-トレンドとのトレードへの参入を除外する移動平均または同様のトレンドインジケーター。 
True Magic Oscillator
Muhammed Emin Ugur
インディケータ
The   True Magic Oscillator   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate signals from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator is never repainted. The point at which the signal is given does not change.         Features and Recommendations Works wit
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
インディケータ
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
Alpha Trend Spotter Binary Option
Andy Ismail
1 (1)
インディケータ
This indicator is customized for binary option trading like M1 timeframe or turbo option trading. The way a binary option works is from the traders perspective is that you choose whether or not a certain underlying asset (a stock, commodity, currency etc.) is going to go up or down in a certain amount of time. You essentially bet money on this prediction. You are shown how much money up front you will earn if your prediction is correct. If your prediction is wrong, you lose your bet and the mone
Super Magic Signal
Muhammed Emin Ugur
インディケータ
Super Magic Signal     indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.     Features and Suggestions Time Frame: H1 W
The Sextet Scalper Pro
Naim El Hajj
インディケータ
The Sextet Scalper Pro  is an MT4 indicator that gives signals when new waves are starting in a trend. The trends are calculated using the original " The Sextet " indicator method. You get a free EA to trade with The Sextet Scalper Pro: Free EA . Default settings were optimized on GBPUSD H1 from 2017. EA could be tested on free demo version of The Sextet Scalper Pro, before purchase. Key Features: Uses The Sextet Trend Detection Method which is already a good strategy in itself for detecting lo
Happy Trend Arrow
Muhammed Emin Ugur
インディケータ
This   Happy Trend Arrow   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate signals from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator is never repainted. The point at which the signal is given does not change.       Features and Recommendations Time Frame: H1
Great Strong System
Muhammed Emin Ugur
インディケータ
Great Strong System   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.     Features and Suggestions Time Frame: H1 Wo
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
インディケータ
Alpha Trend signは私たちの取引システムを検証し、取引信号を明確に提示し、信号がドリフトすることはありません。 主な機能： •市場が活況を示している地域に応じて、指標に基づいて現在の相場がトレンド相場に属しているか、それとも揺れ相場に属しているかを直感的に判断することができる。 そして、指標の指示矢印に基づいて市場に切り込み、緑の矢印は購入を提示し、赤の矢印は販売を提示する。 •小周期変動による頻繁な取引信号の発生を回避するために、5分以上の時間周期で取引を行うことを推奨します。 •最適な取引タイミングを逃さないために、シグナルプロンプトをオンにすることもできます。 •本指標はトレンド相場をよく予測するだけでなく、幅広振動相場でも利益を得ることができる。 •本指標は大道至簡の原則に基づいており、異なる段階のトレーダーが使用するのに適している。 注意事項： •Alpha Trend signには明確な入退場信号があり、損失を与えないように逆位相操作を提案しない。 •Alpha Trend signは特に成熟した指標であり、デルのチー
Scalping Modulator
Andrey Kozak
5 (1)
インディケータ
Scalping Modulator is a scalping trading system. The indicator consists of several analytical modules. It automatically analyzes the market and shows the trader all the necessary information for trading. Scalping Modulator draws two trend lines on the chart. One line shows the long-term direction of the price, the second line shows the medium-term direction of the price. The indicator also draws red and blue dots on the chart. They indicate a likely change in price movement. In order to open a
The coated chart
Jin Wang
インディケータ
Heiken Ashi candle chart is an improved version of The Japanese candle chart, which can effectively filter the market "noise" of the Japanese candle chart. It is favored by many traders for its simplicity and intuition. For trend traders, the HA candle chart is a magic tool. Unlike the traditional Japanese candle chart, Heikenashi does not reflect the opening price, high price, low price and closing price of the market. Instead, Heikenashi calculates the value of a single K line in the dominant
Binary Scalper 6
Roman Lomaev
インディケータ
Binary Scalper 6 – MT4用の強力なバイナリーオプション指標 Binary Scalper 6 は、 MetaTrader 4 (MT4) 向けに設計された、先進的なトレンド分析とバイナリーオプショントレーディングツールです。すべてのレベルのトレーダーに適しており、明確なシグナルと統計を提供します。 主な特徴： トレンド検出 ：トレンド市場を正確に特定し、明確な方向性を提示。 すべての通貨ペアに対応 ：お好みの市場で取引可能。 あらゆるタイムフレームに対応 ：1分足から月足まで。 1キャンドルの満期シグナル ：迅速かつ簡潔なトレーディング機会。 統計情報を表示 ：市場のパフォーマンスに関する貴重なデータを提供。 バッファ矢印 ：取引エントリーを視覚的にサポート。 使用方法: MQL5 フォルダをダウンロードし、MetaTrader 4 ディレクトリに移動します。 こちら からダウンロードできます。
Magic Super Signal
Harun Celik
インディケータ
Magic Super Signal   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.  Thanks to the alert features you can get the sign
Real Pro Signal
Muhammed Emin Ugur
インディケータ
Real Pro Signal   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.     Features and Suggestions Time Frame: H1 Works
Morning Star pattern ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
インディケータ
Crypto_Forex MT4 用インジケーター「モーニング スター パターン」 - インジケーター「モーニング スター パターン」は、プライス アクション トレーディングに非常に強力なインジケーターです。再描画なし、遅延なし。 - インジケーターは、チャート上で強気のモーニング スター パターンを検出します。チャート上の青い矢印信号 (画像を参照)。 - PC、モバイル、および電子メール アラート付き。 - また、その兄弟である弱気の「イブニング スター パターン」インジケーターも利用できます (以下のリンクに従ってください)。 - インジケーター「モーニング スター パターン」は、サポート/レジスタンス レベルと組み合わせるのに最適です。 高品質のトレーディングロボットとインジケーターをご覧になるにはここをクリックしてください! これは、この MQL5 Web サイトでのみ提供されるオリジナル製品です。
Good Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
インディケータ
The indicator is designed for binary options and short-term transactions on Forex To enter a trade when a signal appears blue up arrow buy red down arrow sell signal For Forex enter on a signal exit on the opposite signal or take profit For binary options Enter on 1 candle, if the deal goes negative, set a catch on the next candle Works on all timeframes If you apply a filter like Rsi, you will get a good reliable strategy.. The algorithm is at the stage of improvement and will be further develo
Binary DUNKS
Roman Lomaev
インディケータ
MT4用Binary DUNKS Binary DUNKSは、バイナリーオプション取引のための高い勝率を誇るインジケーターで、M5以上のタイムフレームとあらゆる通貨ペアで効果的に機能します。 満期: デフォルトでは1本のローソク足に設定されていますが、設定で変更可能です。 シグナル: 矢印で表示されます： 赤い矢印 — 売りシグナル。 青い矢印 — 買いシグナル。 取引は、ローソク足の上または下に2つの矢印（確認）がある場合のみ推奨されます。 統計: グラフにはシグナルの成功率に関する統計が表示され、リアルタイムでインジケーターの有効性を分析できます。 インストール方法: インジケーターを正しく動作させるには、「MQL5」フォルダをターミナルのディレクトリにコピーしてください。 ここ からダウンロード 。 インストール手順： 動画 を見る 。 追加情報: シグナルが表示された際にポップアップ通知を受け取るには、 追加 のインジケーター をご利用ください。
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
インディケータ
Gann Made Easy は、ミスター・ギャンの理論を使用した取引の最良の原則に基づいた、プロフェッショナルで使いやすい外国為替取引システムです。 W・D・ガン。このインジケーターは、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットレベルを含む正確な買いと売りのシグナルを提供します。 PUSH通知を利用して外出先でも取引可能です。 購入後に私に連絡して、取引のヒント、ボーナス、および「GANN MADE EASY」EA アシスタントを無料で入手してください。 おそらく、ギャンの取引手法についてはすでに何度も聞いたことがあるでしょう。通常、ギャンの理論は初心者のトレーダーだけでなく、すでにある程度の取引経験がある人にとっても非常に複雑なものです。なぜなら、ギャンの取引手法は理論的にはそれほど簡単に適用できるものではないからです。私はその知識を磨き、最良の原則を私の外国為替インジケーターに組み込むために数年を費やしました。 このインジケーターは非常に簡単に適用できます。必要なのは、それをチャートに添付し、簡単な取引推奨事項に従うだけです。このインジケーターは常に市場分析の仕事を行い、取引の機会を探しま
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
インディケータ
Miraculous Indicator – ガン・スクエア・オブ・ナインに基づく100%非リペイントのFXおよびバイナリーツール この動画では、FXおよびバイナリーオプションのトレーダー向けに特別に開発された、非常に正確で強力な取引ツールである Miraculous Indicator を紹介しています。このインジケーターがユニークなのは、伝説的な ガン・スクエア・オブ・ナイン と ガンの振動の法則 に基づいている点で、現代の取引で利用できる最も正確な予測ツールの一つとなっています。 Miraculous Indicatorは 完全に非リペイント であり、ローソク足が確定した後にシグナルが変化したり消えたりすることはありません。つまり、見たものがそのまま利用できます。これにより、トレーダーは自信を持ってエントリーおよびエグジットを行うための信頼性と一貫性のある根拠を得ることができます。 主な特徴: ガン・スクエア・オブ・ナインとガン理論に基づいて構築 100%非リペイントのシグナルシステム すべての時間枠（M1、M5、H1、H4、日足、週足）で機能 FXおよびバイナリーオプション取引
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
インディケータ
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
インディケータ
現在20%OFF! 初心者やエキスパートトレーダーのためのベストソリューション! このダッシュボードソフトウェアは、28の通貨ペアで動作しています。それは私達の主要な指標（高度な通貨の強さ28と高度な通貨インパルス）の2に基づいています。それは全体の外国為替市場の大きい概観を与えます。それは、すべての（9）時間枠で28の外国為替ペアのための高度な通貨の強さの値、通貨の動きの速度と信号を示しています。チャート上で1つのインディケータを使用して市場全体を観察し、トレンドやスキャルピングの機会をピンポイントで見つけることができたら、あなたのトレードがどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。 このインディケータには、強い通貨と弱い通貨の識別、潜在的な取引の識別と確認がより簡単になるような機能が搭載されています。このインディケータは、通貨の強さや弱さが増加しているか減少しているか、また、すべての時間枠でどのように機能しているかをグラフィカルに表示します。 新機能として、現在の市場環境の変化に適応するダイナミックなマーケットフィボナッチレベルが追加され、すでに当社のAdvanced
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
インディケータ
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.64 (11)
インディケータ
Game Changerは、あらゆる金融商品で使用できる革新的なトレンドインジケーターです。メタトレーダーを強力なトレンドアナライザーへと変貌させます。このインジケーターは再描画や遅延がありません。あらゆる時間枠で動作し、トレンドの特定、反転の可能性のシグナル、トレーリングストップ機能、そして迅速な市場反応のためのリアルタイムアラートを提供します。経験豊富なプロ、あるいは優位性を求める初心者の方でも、このツールは自信と規律を持ち、トレンドの根底にあるダイナミクスを明確に理解した上で取引を行うための力となります。 購入後すぐにご連絡いただくと、個人ボーナスを進呈いたします！強力なサポートとトレンドスキャナーインジケーターの無料コピーもご用意しておりますので、お気軽にプライベートメッセージでご連絡くださ. 私のEAやスペシャルセットはTelegramでは販売しておりません。Mql5のみで販売しており、セットファイルはこちらのブログでのみ公開し ております 。詐欺師にはご注意ください。他の方からセットを購入しないでください。 設定 トレンド変化時のアラートを有効にする - True/Fals
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
インディケータ
M1 SNIPER は使いやすいトレーディングインジケーターシステムです。M1時間足向けに設計された矢印インジケーターです。M1時間足でのスキャルピングのためのスタンドアロンシステムとして、また既存のトレーディングシステムの一部としても使用できます。このトレーディングシステムはM1時間足での取引に特化して設計されていますが、他の時間足でも使用できます。元々、この手法はXAUUSDとBTCUSDの取引用に設計しましたが、他の市場においても役立つと考えています。 インジケーターのシグナルは、トレンドの方向と逆方向に取引できます。インジケーターのシグナルを利用して両方向に取引するのに役立つ特別な取引テクニックをご紹介します。この手法は、特別な動的なサポートとレジスタンスの価格帯を利用することに基づいています。 ご購入後、M1 SNIPER矢印インジケーターをすぐにダウンロードできます。さらに、M1 SNIPERツールのすべてのユーザーに、以下のスクリーンショットに表示されているApollo Dynamic SRインジケーターを無料で提供しています。この2つのインジケーターを組み合わせることで
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
インディケータ
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 次世代の Forex 取引ツール。 現在 49% オフ。 Dynamic Forex28 Navigator は、長年人気のインジケーターを進化させたもので、3 つの機能を 1 つにまとめています。 Advanced Currency Strength28 インジケーター (レビュー 695 件)  + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (レビュー 520 件) + CS28 コンボ シグナル (ボーナス)。 インジケーターの詳細 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 次世代の Strength インジケーターが提供するもの  オリジナルで気に入っていたすべての機能が、新機能と精度の向上によって強化されました。 主な機能: 独自の通貨強度計算式。 すべての時間枠でスムーズかつ正確な強度ライン。 トレンドの特定と正確なエントリーに最適です。 ダイナミックマーケットフィボナッチレベル (マーケットフィボナッチ)。 このインジケーターに固有
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
インディケータ
このインディケータは、当社の2つの製品 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . のスーパーコンビネーションです。 このインジケーターは全ての時間枠で作動し、8つの主要通貨と1つのシンボルの強弱のインパルスをグラフで表示します。 このインジケータは、金、エキゾチックペア、商品、インデックス、先物など、あらゆるシンボルの通貨強度の加速度を表示することに特化されています。金、銀、原油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNHなどの通貨強度の加速度（インパルスまたは速度）を表示するために、任意のシンボルを9行目に追加できる、この種の最初のものです。 新しいアルゴリズムに基づいて構築され、潜在的な取引の特定と確認がさらに容易になりました。これは、通貨の強さや弱さが加速しているかどうかをグラフィカルに表示し、その加速の速度を測定するためです。加速すると物事は明らかに速く進みますが、これはFX市場でも同じです。つまり、反対方向に加速している通貨をペアリングすれば、潜在的に利益を生む取引を特定
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
インディケータ
トレンドインジケーター、1つのツールに組み込まれたすべての重要なトレンド機能を備えたトレンドトレーディングとフィルタリングのための画期的なユニークなソリューション！ これは、すべてのシンボル/商品（外国為替、商品、暗号通貨、インデックス、株式）で使用できる100％再描画されていないマルチタイムフレームおよびマルチ通貨インジケーターです。 期間限定オファー: サポートおよびレジスタンス スクリーナー インジケーターは、たった 50 ドルで永久的にご利用いただけます。(元の価格 250 ドル) (オファー延長) トレンドスクリーナーは、チャート内のドットで矢印トレンドシグナルを提供するインジケーターに続く効率的なインジケーターです。 トレンド分析インジケーターで使用できる機能： 1.トレンドスキャナー。 2.最大利益分析を備えたトレンドライン。 3.トレンド通貨強度メーター。 4.アラート付きのトレンド反転ドット。 5.アラート付きの強いトレンドドット。 6.トレンド矢印 毎日の分析例、毎日のシグナルパフォーマンス...など、トレンドスクリーナーインジケーターを使用して、ここで見つけること
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
インディケータ
FX Volume：ブローカー視点で捉える本物の市場センチメント クイック概要 トレード手法をさらに高めたいとお考えですか？ FX Volume は、リテールトレーダーやブローカーのポジション状況をリアルタイムで提供します。これは、COTのような遅延レポートよりもはるかに早く知ることができます。安定した利益を目指す方も、さらなる優位性を求める方も、 FX Volume は大きな不均衡を見極め、ブレイクアウトを確認し、リスク管理を洗練させるのに役立ちます。今すぐ始めて、実際の出来高データがどのように意思決定を変革するかを体感してください！ 1. FX Volume がトレーダーにとって非常に有益な理由 高精度の早期警戒シグナル • 各通貨ペアを売買しているトレーダー数を、他者よりも早く、ほぼリアルタイムで把握できます。 • FX Volume は、複数のリテールブローカーから得られる本物の出来高データを収集し、分かりやすい形式で提供する 唯一 のツールです。 強力なリスク管理 • ロングやショートの大きな偏り（インバランス）を特定し、潜在的なトレンド転換を見逃しません。ストップ
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
インディケータ
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
インディケータ
通貨強さウィザードは、取引を成功させるためのオールインワン ソリューションを提供する非常に強力な指標です。このインジケーターは、複数の時間枠のすべての通貨のデータを使用して、このまたはその外国為替ペアのパワーを計算します。このデータは、使いやすい通貨インデックスと通貨パワーラインの形式で表され、特定の通貨のパワーを確認するために使用できます。 必要なのは、取引したいチャートにインジケーターを接続することだけです。インジケーターは、取引する通貨の実際の強さを示します。このインジケーターは、トレンドに合わせて取引するときに有利に利用できる売買高の圧力の極値も示します。このインジケーターには、フィボナッチに基づく可能なターゲットも表示されます。 このインジケーターは、PUSH 通知を含むあらゆるタイプのアラートを提供します。 購入後ご連絡下さい。私の取引のヒントをあなたと共有し、素晴らしいボーナスインジケーターを無料で提供します! 幸せで有益な取引をお祈りします。
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (75)
インディケータ
Trend Ai indicatorは、トレンドの識別と実用的なエントリポイントと反転アラートを組み合わせることで、トレーダーの市場分析を強化する優れたツールです。 この指標は、ユーザーが自信と正確さで外国為替市場の複雑さをナビゲートすることを可能にします トレンドAiインジケーターは、主要なシグナル以外にも、プルバックやリトレースメント中に発生するセカンダリエントリポイントを識別し、トレーダーが確立されたトレンド内の価格修正を活用できるようにします。 重要な利点: *MT4およびMT5の仕事 *明確な買いまたは売りシグナル *再描画しません ·すべての資産で動作します 私はeaやセットをtelegram it詐欺で販売しないように注意してください。 すべての設定はここでブログで無料です。  重要！ 指示とボーナスを得るために購入後すぐに私に連絡してください！ 私の他のプロダクトと同様、実質操作の監視はここに見つけることができます: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 設定および入力: すべての
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
インディケータ
トレンドラインプロ   市場の真の方向転換点を理解するのに役立ちます。この指標は、真のトレンド反転と主要プレーヤーが再び参入するポイントを示します。 分かりますか     BOSライン   複雑な設定や不要なノイズなしに、より長い時間足でのトレンドの変化と重要なレベルを把握できます。シグナルは再描画されず、バーが閉じた後もチャート上に残ります。 インジケーターが示す内容: 本当の変化   トレンド（BOSライン） 一度シグナルが現れたら、それは有効です！これは、リペイント機能を持つインジケーターとの重要な違いです。リペイント機能を持つインジケーターは、シグナルを発した後、それを変更し、資金の損失につながる可能性があります。これにより、より高い確率と精度で市場に参入できます。また、矢印が現れた後、目標値（利益確定）に達するか、反転シグナルが現れるまで、ローソク足の色を変更する機能もあります。 繰り返しエントリ       主要プレーヤーの補充 エントリーポイントを探す際の視覚的な明瞭性を向上させるため、最適な市場エントリーポイントが検索されるBUY/SELLゾーンを最初に表示するモジュ
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
インディケータ
現在20%OFF! このダッシュボードは、複数のシンボルと最大9つのタイムフレームで動作するソフトウェアの非常に強力な部分です。 このソフトは、弊社のメインインジケーター（ベストレビュー：Advanced Supply Demand）をベースにしています。    Advanced Supply Demand ダッシュボードは、素晴らしい概要を提供します。それは示しています。  ゾーン強度評価を含むフィルタリングされた需給値。 ゾーン内/ゾーンへのPips距離。 ネストされたゾーンがハイライトされます。 選択されたシンボルの4種類のアラートを全ての（9）時間枠で提供します。 それはあなたの個人的なニーズに合わせて高度に設定可能です。 あなたの利益! すべてのトレーダーにとって最も重要な質問です。 市場に参入するのに最適なレベルはどこか？ 成功のチャンスとリスク/リターンを得るために、強力な供給/需要ゾーン内またはその近くで取引を開始します。 損切りの最適な位置はどこですか？ 最も安全なのは、強力な供給/需要ゾーンの下/上にストップを置くことです。 最適な利益
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
インディケータ
KATANA Scalper for MT4  製品概要 KATANA Scalper for MT4 は、MetaTrader 4プラットフォーム向けに最適化された高度なテクニカル分析インジケーターです。本製品は、短期取引（スキャルピング・デイトレード）において最も課題となる「価格ノイズ」と「反応の遅延」を同時に解決することを目的に設計されました。 独自の信号処理アルゴリズムにより、相場の表層的な乱高下を排除し、統計的に優位性の高い「モメンタムの芯」を抽出します。複雑な相場をシンプルに構造化し、トレーダーが客観的なデータに基づいて精密な判断を下すための視覚的インターフェースを提供します。 導入による5つの技術的メリット 1. 非線形アルゴリズムによるノイズ除去と低ラグの実現 従来の移動平均線やオシレーターは、平滑化を行うほど反応が遅れる（ラグが発生する）という数学的課題がありました。本ツールは独自の非線形ロジックを用いることで、価格の急変に即座に追従しながら、トレンドに影響しない微細なノイズのみを効果的にフィルタリングします。 2. 適応型ボラティリティフィルターによる環境
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
インディケータ
これは、キャンドルの終値を予測する指標です。 このインジケータは、主にD1チャートでの使用を目的としていますが. この指標は、従来の外国為替取引とバイナリオプション取引の両方に適しています。 インジケーターは、スタンドアロンのトレーディングシステムとして使用することも、既存のトレーディングシステムへの追加として機能させることもできます。 このインジケーターは、現在のキャンドルを分析し、キャンドル自体の内部の特定の強度係数と、前のキャンドルのパラメーターを計算します。 したがって、この指標は、市場の動きのさらなる方向性と現在のキャンドルの終値を予測します。 この方法のおかげで、この指標は、短期の日中取引だけでなく、中期および長期の取引にも適しています。 インジケーターを使用すると、市場の状況の分析中にインジケーターが生成する潜在的な信号の数を設定できます。 インジケーターの設定には、このための特別なパラメーターがあります。 また、インジケーターは、チャート上のメッセージの形式で、電子メールで、およびPUSH通知の形式で、新しい信号について通知することができます。 購入後は必ず私に書いて
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
インディケータ
Apollo SR Master は、サポート/レジスタンスゾーンを利用した取引をより容易かつ確実にする特別な機能を備えたサポート/レジスタンスインジケーターです。このインジケーターは、ローカル価格の高値と安値を検出することで、タイムラグなしでリアルタイムにサポート/レジスタンスゾーンを計算します。そして、新たに形成されたSRゾーンを確認するために、インジケーターは特別なシグナルを表示します。このシグナルは、SRゾーンを実際の売りまたは買いシグナルとして考慮して使用できることを示します。この場合、SRゾーンの強度が高まり、SRエリアからの取引が成功する確率も高まります。これがこのインジケーターの基本的な考え方です。 SRゾーンは、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットの設定を容易にします。シグナルの方向に応じて、SRゾーンの上または下のスペースをストップロスとして設定できます。さらに、反対側のSRゾーンは、潜在的なテイクプロフィットエリアとして設定できます。 また、Apollo SRマスターインジケーターをご利用のすべてのユーザーには、「Apollo Price Action System」
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
インディケータ
FX Power: 通貨の強弱を分析して、より賢い取引を実現 概要 FX Power は主要通貨と金の実際の強弱をあらゆる市場状況で理解するための必須ツールです。強い通貨を買い、弱い通貨を売ることで、 FX Power は取引の意思決定を簡素化し、高い確率の取引機会を見出します。トレンドを追従する場合でも、極端なデルタ値を使用して反転を予測する場合でも、このツールはあなたの取引スタイルに完全に適応します。ただ取引するだけではなく、 FX Power で賢く取引をしましょう。 1. なぜ FX Power がトレーダーにとって非常に有益なのか 通貨と金のリアルタイム強弱分析 • FX Power は主要通貨と金の相対的な強弱を計算し、マーケットダイナミクスに関する明確な洞察を提供します。 • どの資産がリードしているか、または後れを取っているかを監視して、取引するペアを賢く選びましょう。 マルチタイムフレームの包括的なビュー • 短期、中期、長期のタイムフレームで通貨と金の強弱を追跡し、マーケットトレンドに基づいて取引戦略を調整できます。 • スキャルピングからスイングトレード
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
インディケータ
このインジケーターを購入すると、プロ仕様のトレードマネージャーを無料で差し上げます。 まず第一に、このトレーディングシステムがノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノンラグのインジケーターであることを強調する価値がある。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになっています。 オンラインコース、マニュアル、プリセットのダウンロード。 「スマートトレンドトレーディングシステム MT5」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的なトレーディングソリューションです。10以上のプレミアムインジケーターを組み合わせ、7つ以上の堅実なトレーディング戦略を備えており、多様な市場状況に対応する多目的な選択肢となっています。 トレンドフォロー戦略：トレンドを効果的に乗り越えるための正確なエントリーとストップロス管理を提供します。 リバーサル戦略：潜在的なトレンドの反転を特定し、トレーダーがレンジ相場を活用できるようにします。 スキャルピング戦略：高速で正確なデイトレードおよび短期取引のために設計されています。 安定性：すべてのインジケーターはノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノ
Top Bottom Tracker MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
インディケータ
Top Bottom Tracker は、洗練されたアルゴリズムに基づき、市場のトレンドを分析し、トレンドの高値と安値を検出することができるインジケーターです / MT5バージョン 。 価格は500$に達するまで徐々に上昇します。次の価格 --> $99 特徴 リペイントなし このインジケーターは 新しいデータが到着してもその値を変更しません 取引ペア すべてのFXペア 時間枠 すべての時間枠 パラメーター ==== インジケータの設定 設定パラメータ // 40 (値が高いほど、シグナルは少なくなりますが、より正確です) 上レベル値 // 80 (上水平線の値) 下限値 // 20 (下限水平線の値) インジケータ計算バー // 3000 (何本分のインジケータを計算するか。0を指定すると、全てのバーに対してインジケータを計算します) ==== アラーム設定 ポップアップアラート // true (端末にアラームを表示) メールアラート // true (アラームをメールで通知) アラート時間間隔 // 10 (アラーム間隔 (分)) 警告
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
インディケータ
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
インディケータ
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
インディケータ
SHOGUN Trade - Market Structure Analyzer & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard 製品コンセプト：戦略的俯瞰による戦局の掌握 トレードにおいて、局所的な値動き（ノイズ）に翻弄されることは、最も避けるべきリスクです。 SHOGUN Trade は、トレーダーの視点を「一過性の変動」から「市場構造全体の把握」へと引き上げるために設計されました。 本システムは、7つの時間軸（M1からD1まで）をリアルタイムで同期・スキャンし、相場の成熟度を客観的に数値化します。これにより、感情的な裁量判断を排除し、統計的な優位性が確認された局面でのみ行動を起こす「戦略的なトレーディング環境」を構築します。 5つの戦略的優位性（核心的機能） 1. 市場構造解析エンジン（Market Structure Analysis） ダウ理論に基づき、相場の「高値・安値の切り上げ/切り下げ」をリアルタイムで自動判定します。 技術的利点: 現在の価格が、単なる調整（リトレースメント）なのか、それとも構造的なトレンド転換（ブレイクアウト）なのかを論理的に識別し
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
インディケータ
このダッシュボードは、選択されたシンボルの最新の利用可能なハーモニックパターンを表示するので、時間を節約し、より効率的に / MT5バージョン 。 無料インジケーター： Basic Harmonic Pattern インジケーター列 Symbol ： 選択したシンボルが表示されます。 Trend ： 強気または弱気 Pattern ： パターンの種類（ガートレー、バタフライ、バット、カニ、サメ、サイファー、ABCD） Entry ： エントリー価格 SL： ストップロス価格 TP1： 1回目の利食い価格 TP2： 2回目の利食い価格 TP3: 3回目の利食い価格 Current price : 現在値 Age (in bars):  最後に描画されたパターンの年齢 主な入力項目 Symbols: "28 Major Currency Pairs "または "Selected Symbols "から選択。 Selected Symbols: カンマで区切られた監視したいシンボル（"EURUSD,GBPUSD,XAUUSD"）。ブローカーがペアに接尾辞または接頭辞を付けている場合
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
インディケータ
まず第一に、この取引インジケーターは再描画されず、再描画されず、遅延しないことを強調する価値があります。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになります。 ユーザーマニュアル：設定、入力、戦略。 アトミックアナリストは、価格の強さとモメンタムを利用して市場でより良いエッジを見つけるためのPA価格アクションインジケーターです。ノイズや誤ったシグナルを除去し、取引ポテンシャルを高めるための高度なフィルターを備えています。複雑なインジケーターの複数のレイヤーを使用して、アトミックアナリストはチャートをスキャンし、複雑な数学的計算をシンプルなシグナルと色に変換します。これにより、どのような初心者トレーダーでも理解して使用し、一貫した取引の決定を行うことができます。 「アトミックアナリスト」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的な取引ソリューションです。プレミアムインジケーターとトップノッチの機能を1つの取引戦略に組み合わせ、すべてのタイプのトレーダーにとって汎用性のある選択肢にします。 デイリートレーディングとスキャルピング戦略：高速で正確な
AW Breakout Catcher
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (14)
インディケータ
価格レベルの内訳、高度な統計、TakeProfit 計算、および 3 種類の通知。 利点： 結果を再描画しないでください ろうそくの終わりに厳密に信号を送る False Breakdown フィルタリング アルゴリズム どんなトレンド戦略にもよく合います。 すべてのツールと時系列で動作します マニュアルと説明 ->   ここ / 問題解決 ->   ここ / MT5 バージョン ->   ここ インジケーターで取引する方法 わずか 3 つの簡単なステップで AW ブレイクアウト キャッチャーを使用して取引できます。 ステップ 1 - ポジションを開く 70% 以上の成功率で買いシグナルが受信されました ステップ 2 - ストップロスの決定 逆信号でトランクを選択 ステップ 3 - テイクプロフィット戦略の定義 戦略 1: TP1 に到達したらポジション全体をクローズする 戦略 2: TP1 に達した時点でポジションの 50% をクローズし、TP2 に達した時点で残りの 50% をクローズします。 戦略 3: 反対のシグナルでポジション全体を決済する 統計モジュール ペアをより適切に選択
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
インディケータ
市場の2つの基本原則に基づく日中戦略。 このアルゴリズムは、追加のフィルターを使用したボリュームと価格の波の分析に基づいています。インディケータのインテリジェントアルゴリズムは、2つの市場要因が1つに結合した場合にのみシグナルを出します。インディケータは、より高い時間枠のデータを使用して、M1チャート上の特定の範囲の波を計算します。そして波を確認するために、インジケーターはボリュームによる分析を使用します。 このインディケータはレディトレーディングシステムです。トレーダーが必要とするのは、信号に従うことだけです。また、インジケーターはあなた自身の取引システムの基礎になることができます。取引はミニッツチャートでのみ行われます。 インジケーターがMTFの原則を使用しているという事実にもかかわらず、インジケーターのアルゴリズムは可能な限り安定しています。 購入後、必ず私に書いてください！私の取引設定と推奨事項をあなたと共有します！
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
インディケータ
F-16 Plane Indicatorをご紹介します。これは、取引体験を革新するために設計された最先端のMT4ツールです。F-16戦闘機の無類のスピードと精度に触発され、このインジケーターは高度なアルゴリズムと最新技術を組み合わせ、金融市場で比類のないパフォーマンスを提供します。 F-16 Plane Indicatorを使用すると、リアルタイムの分析と高精度な取引シグナルの生成が可能で、競争相手を圧倒します。ダイナミックな機能により、さまざまな資産クラスで利益を見つけることができ、自信を持って的確な決定を行うことができます。 使いやすいインターフェースを備えたF-16 Plane Indicatorは、人気のあるMetaTrader 4プラットフォームとシームレスに統合され、スムーズで効率的な取引プロセスを実現します。初心者のトレーダーでも経験豊富なプロフェッショナルでも、このインジケーターは独自の取引スタイルと好みに合わせて簡単にカスタマイズすることができます。 F-16 Plane Indicatorのパワーを体感し、市場のトレンドを精密かつ敏捷にナビゲートします。高度なチャー
作者のその他のプロダクト
King Of Gold Mt5
Ibrahim Aljaref
エキスパート
King of Gold は、XAUUSD（ゴールド） を 1時間足（H1） で取引するために特別に開発されたプレミアムなエキスパートアドバイザーです。本EAは、精度、一貫性、そして長期的な資金成長を重視した、規律あるルールベースのトレード手法に基づいて設計されており、攻撃的またはギャンブル的な取引スタイルを排除しています。構造化された市場条件に基づいて明確な BUY および SELL シグナルを生成し、すべての取引を論理的かつ目的を持って実行することで、ランダム性や感情的な判断を排除します。 King of Gold の大きな特長の一つは、Stop Loss と Take Profit を動的に管理する仕組みです。固定値を使用するのではなく、現在の市場状況に応じて SL と TP を柔軟に調整することで、ボラティリティや価格構造の変化に賢く対応します。このアプローチにより、不要なストップアウトを抑え、トレンド相場およびレンジ相場の両方で取引効率を向上させ、あらゆる市場局面においてリスクを適切にコントロールします。 King of Gold は、安定性、透明性、そしてリスク管理を重視
Conqer Trend Mt4
Ibrahim Aljaref
インディケータ
Conquer Trend – Master the Trend Like Never Before! Conquer Trend is your ultimate solution for dominating the markets with precision and simplicity. Built for traders who want to ride the strongest trends across any pair and any time frame, this powerful indicator brings together trend detection, retest confirmation, and performance tracking — all in one streamlined tool. Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis Get a clear view of the trend across multiple timeframes. Whether you're scalping, day tra
Entry Maker
Ibrahim Aljaref
インディケータ
フィルタ:
XANKEEZ
889
XANKEEZ 2025.04.11 14:03 
 

I’ve been testing the Speed Scalp Indicator for a couple of days. I think it performs best on XAUUSD 5-minute charts. This is a trend-following indicator: if you’re on the right side of the trend, you win big, but if you’re on the wrong side, you lose only a little. As long as the market is trending, I think you can maintain consistent gains. The developer is very responsive and delivers timely support.

Ibrahim Aljaref
1680
開発者からの返信 Ibrahim Aljaref 2025.04.11 14:06
Thank you so much for your kind review! I truly appreciate your support and I’m glad the product was helpful to you. Wishing you great success in your trading journey!
Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen
705
Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen 2025.04.08 13:34 
 

I don,t get new arrows that is the main issue. only after chart refresh new arrow appear

seller fixed the problem. thanks

Ibrahim Aljaref
1680
開発者からの返信 Ibrahim Aljaref 2025.04.09 11:49
Thank you for your continued support and feedback!
レビューに返信