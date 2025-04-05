Speed Scalp
- インディケータ
- Ibrahim Aljaref
- バージョン: 2.5
- アップデート済み: 24 4月 2025
- アクティベーション: 5
I don,t get new arrows that is the main issue. only after chart refresh new arrow appear
seller fixed the problem. thanks
I’ve been testing the Speed Scalp Indicator for a couple of days. I think it performs best on XAUUSD 5-minute charts. This is a trend-following indicator: if you’re on the right side of the trend, you win big, but if you’re on the wrong side, you lose only a little. As long as the market is trending, I think you can maintain consistent gains. The developer is very responsive and delivers timely support.
