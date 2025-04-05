Speed Scalp

5

Speed Scalp MT4 – Indicateur de Signal Rapide pour Scalping
Compatible avec tous les graphiques et symboles.

– Aucun repaint
– Aucun délai
– Pas de DLL
– Aucune dépendance externe

  1. Compatibilité universelle
    – Fonctionne sur le Forex, les indices, les métaux, et les cryptomonnaies
    – Flèches : Aqua = Achat, Magenta = Vente
    – Affichage propre et léger

  2. Alertes optionnelles
    – Activez ou désactivez les alertes par email

  3. Outil de signal uniquement
    Cet indicateur n’ouvre pas de positions.
    Parfait pour le trading manuel ou comme module dans un EA.



Avis 2
XANKEEZ
889
XANKEEZ 2025.04.11 14:03 
 

I’ve been testing the Speed Scalp Indicator for a couple of days. I think it performs best on XAUUSD 5-minute charts. This is a trend-following indicator: if you’re on the right side of the trend, you win big, but if you’re on the wrong side, you lose only a little. As long as the market is trending, I think you can maintain consistent gains. The developer is very responsive and delivers timely support.

Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen
628
Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen 2025.04.08 13:34 
 

I don,t get new arrows that is the main issue. only after chart refresh new arrow appear

seller fixed the problem. thanks

Entry Maker
Ibrahim Aljaref
Indicateurs
Entry Maker (Full) – Générateur de signaux basé sur l'heure avec SL/TP et filtre de bougie Fonctionne sur toutes les paires et unités de temps. Aucun repaint. Interface propre. Contrôle total sur les entrées horaires. Caractéristiques principales – Signaux d’entrée à heure précise (heures et minutes) – SL/TP fixes en pips – Ajustement SL/TP automatique après SL – TP basé sur S1, S2, R1, R2 (optionnel) – Flèches d'entrée visuelles personnalisables – Filtre de bougie verte (optionnel) – Deuxième f
Conquer Trend
Ibrahim Aljaref
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Conquer Trend – Master the Trend Like Never Before! Conquer Trend is your ultimate solution for dominating the markets with precision and simplicity. Built for traders who want to ride the strongest trends across any pair and any time frame , this powerful indicator brings together trend detection, retest confirmation, and performance tracking — all in one streamlined tool. Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis Get a clear view of the trend across multiple timeframes. Whether you're scalping, day tra
