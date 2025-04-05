Speed Scalp
- Indicateurs
- Ibrahim Aljaref
- Version: 2.5
- Mise à jour: 24 avril 2025
- Activations: 5
Speed Scalp MT4 – Indicateur de Signal Rapide pour Scalping
Compatible avec tous les graphiques et symboles.
– Aucun repaint
– Aucun délai
– Pas de DLL
– Aucune dépendance externe
-
Compatibilité universelle
– Fonctionne sur le Forex, les indices, les métaux, et les cryptomonnaies
– Flèches : Aqua = Achat, Magenta = Vente
– Affichage propre et léger
-
Alertes optionnelles
– Activez ou désactivez les alertes par email
-
Outil de signal uniquement
Cet indicateur n’ouvre pas de positions.
Parfait pour le trading manuel ou comme module dans un EA.
I’ve been testing the Speed Scalp Indicator for a couple of days. I think it performs best on XAUUSD 5-minute charts. This is a trend-following indicator: if you’re on the right side of the trend, you win big, but if you’re on the wrong side, you lose only a little. As long as the market is trending, I think you can maintain consistent gains. The developer is very responsive and delivers timely support.