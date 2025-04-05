Speed Scalp
- Indikatoren
- Ibrahim Aljaref
- Version: 2.5
- Aktualisiert: 24 April 2025
- Aktivierungen: 5
Kein Repainting
– Keine Verzögerung
– Keine DLL
– Keine externen Abhängigkeiten
Universelle Kompatibilität
– Unterstützt Forex, Indizes, Metalle und Kryptowährungen
– Klare Pfeile: Aqua = Kauf, Magenta = Verkauf
– Minimalistische Darstellung
Optionale Alarme
– E-Mail-Benachrichtigungen ein-/ausschalten
Nur Signalgeber
Dieser Indikator führt keine Trades aus – ideal für manuelles Trading oder zur Integration in einen EA.
I’ve been testing the Speed Scalp Indicator for a couple of days. I think it performs best on XAUUSD 5-minute charts. This is a trend-following indicator: if you’re on the right side of the trend, you win big, but if you’re on the wrong side, you lose only a little. As long as the market is trending, I think you can maintain consistent gains. The developer is very responsive and delivers timely support.