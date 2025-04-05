Speed Scalp

5

Kein Repainting
– Keine Verzögerung
– Keine DLL
– Keine externen Abhängigkeiten

  1. Universelle Kompatibilität
    – Unterstützt Forex, Indizes, Metalle und Kryptowährungen
    – Klare Pfeile: Aqua = Kauf, Magenta = Verkauf
    – Minimalistische Darstellung

  2. Optionale Alarme
    – E-Mail-Benachrichtigungen ein-/ausschalten

  3. Nur Signalgeber
    Dieser Indikator führt keine Trades aus – ideal für manuelles Trading oder zur Integration in einen EA.


XANKEEZ
889
XANKEEZ 2025.04.11 14:03 
 

I’ve been testing the Speed Scalp Indicator for a couple of days. I think it performs best on XAUUSD 5-minute charts. This is a trend-following indicator: if you’re on the right side of the trend, you win big, but if you’re on the wrong side, you lose only a little. As long as the market is trending, I think you can maintain consistent gains. The developer is very responsive and delivers timely support.

Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen
705
Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen 2025.04.08 13:34 
 

I don,t get new arrows that is the main issue. only after chart refresh new arrow appear

seller fixed the problem. thanks

Antwort auf eine Rezension