Speed Scalp

5

Speed Scalp MT4 – Hızlı ve Kesin Sinyal Göstergesi
Tüm zaman dilimleri ve sembollerle uyumludur.

– Yeniden çizim yok
– Gecikme yok
– DLL yok
– Üçüncü taraf bağımlılığı yok

  1. Evrensel uyumluluk
    – Forex, endeks, metal ve kripto ile çalışır
    – Oklar: Aqua = Al, Magenta = Sat
    – Hafif ve temiz arayüz

  2. Opsiyonel uyarılar
    – E-posta uyarıları aç/kapat

  3. Sinyal aracı
    Bu gösterge otomatik işlem yapmaz.
    Manuel işlem yapanlar veya EA ile entegre edenler için idealdir.



İncelemeler 2
XANKEEZ
889
XANKEEZ 2025.04.11 14:03 
 

I’ve been testing the Speed Scalp Indicator for a couple of days. I think it performs best on XAUUSD 5-minute charts. This is a trend-following indicator: if you’re on the right side of the trend, you win big, but if you’re on the wrong side, you lose only a little. As long as the market is trending, I think you can maintain consistent gains. The developer is very responsive and delivers timely support.

Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen
628
Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen 2025.04.08 13:34 
 

I don,t get new arrows that is the main issue. only after chart refresh new arrow appear

seller fixed the problem. thanks

İncelemeye yanıt