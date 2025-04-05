Speed Scalp
- Göstergeler
- Ibrahim Aljaref
- Sürüm: 2.5
- Güncellendi: 24 Nisan 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Speed Scalp MT4 – Hızlı ve Kesin Sinyal Göstergesi
Tüm zaman dilimleri ve sembollerle uyumludur.
– Yeniden çizim yok
– Gecikme yok
– DLL yok
– Üçüncü taraf bağımlılığı yok
-
Evrensel uyumluluk
– Forex, endeks, metal ve kripto ile çalışır
– Oklar: Aqua = Al, Magenta = Sat
– Hafif ve temiz arayüz
-
Opsiyonel uyarılar
– E-posta uyarıları aç/kapat
-
Sinyal aracı
Bu gösterge otomatik işlem yapmaz.
Manuel işlem yapanlar veya EA ile entegre edenler için idealdir.
I’ve been testing the Speed Scalp Indicator for a couple of days. I think it performs best on XAUUSD 5-minute charts. This is a trend-following indicator: if you’re on the right side of the trend, you win big, but if you’re on the wrong side, you lose only a little. As long as the market is trending, I think you can maintain consistent gains. The developer is very responsive and delivers timely support.