Speed Scalp

5

Speed Scalp MT4 – Indicatore di Segnali Veloci per Scalping
Funziona su tutti i timeframe e strumenti.

– Nessun repaint
– Nessun ritardo
– Nessuna DLL
– Nessuna dipendenza esterna

  1. Compatibilità universale
    – Supporta Forex, indici, metalli e criptovalute
    – Frecce chiare: Aqua = Acquisto, Magenta = Vendita
    – Overlay grafico leggero

  2. Avvisi opzionali
    – Attiva/disattiva avvisi via email

  3. Solo segnali
    Questo indicatore non esegue operazioni.
    Ideale per trader manuali o come modulo in un EA.



Recensioni 2
XANKEEZ
889
XANKEEZ 2025.04.11 14:03 
 

I’ve been testing the Speed Scalp Indicator for a couple of days. I think it performs best on XAUUSD 5-minute charts. This is a trend-following indicator: if you’re on the right side of the trend, you win big, but if you’re on the wrong side, you lose only a little. As long as the market is trending, I think you can maintain consistent gains. The developer is very responsive and delivers timely support.

Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen
628
Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen 2025.04.08 13:34 
 

I don,t get new arrows that is the main issue. only after chart refresh new arrow appear

seller fixed the problem. thanks

Rispondi alla recensione