Speed Scalp
- Indicatori
- Ibrahim Aljaref
- Versione: 2.5
- Aggiornato: 24 aprile 2025
- Attivazioni: 5
Speed Scalp MT4 – Indicatore di Segnali Veloci per Scalping
Funziona su tutti i timeframe e strumenti.
– Nessun repaint
– Nessun ritardo
– Nessuna DLL
– Nessuna dipendenza esterna
-
Compatibilità universale
– Supporta Forex, indici, metalli e criptovalute
– Frecce chiare: Aqua = Acquisto, Magenta = Vendita
– Overlay grafico leggero
-
Avvisi opzionali
– Attiva/disattiva avvisi via email
-
Solo segnali
Questo indicatore non esegue operazioni.
Ideale per trader manuali o come modulo in un EA.
I’ve been testing the Speed Scalp Indicator for a couple of days. I think it performs best on XAUUSD 5-minute charts. This is a trend-following indicator: if you’re on the right side of the trend, you win big, but if you’re on the wrong side, you lose only a little. As long as the market is trending, I think you can maintain consistent gains. The developer is very responsive and delivers timely support.