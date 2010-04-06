EA Manage Emotions
- Experts
- Hua Nguyen Nguyen Tran
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
EA Emotion is not a traditional Expert Advisor that places trades automatically – instead, it’s a psychological checkpoint that helps you manage trading discipline and emotional control.
Designed especially for discretionary traders, prop firm challengers, and anyone serious about improving consistency, EA Emotion asks a series of custom questions right after you open a trade, such as:
-
Did you follow your trading plan?
-
Are you in the right mental state?
-
Is this trade part of your setup?
If the answers don’t align with your plan, EA Emotion automatically closes the position, helping you avoid revenge trades, emotional entries, or impulsive mistakes.
✅ Key Features:
-
📌 Works on Multi Asset
-
🧠 Helps build discipline & self-awareness
-
⚙️ Fully customizable questions and behavior
-
🚫 Prevents overtrading and impulsive entries
-
📊 Ideal for day traders, funded accounts, and psychology-driven strategies
🎯 Why EA Emotion?
Trading is not only about strategy – it’s about mindset. Most drawdowns and failures stem not from systems but from emotional decisions. EA Emotion acts as your built-in accountability partner, reinforcing consistency.
📘 How to Use EA Emotion
-
Attach EA Emotion to your chart (e.g. EUR/USD M5 or M15).
-
Choose your language ( Support Vietnamese and English)
-
When you open a manual trade, EA Emotion will instantly show a confirmation window with some questions.
-
If you confirm positively, the trade remains open.
-
If you answer negatively or close the prompt, the EA will automatically close your trade.
-
Repeat this process for every trade – this builds a habit of checking your mindset before risking capital.
🛠️ Requirements:
-
Manual trading only (EA doesn't open trades)
-
Compatible with MetaTrader 5
-
No indicators required
💬 Notes:
-
This EA does not open or manage trades for profit – it's a trading discipline tool
-
Works best with traders who have a defined trading plan
👉 If you have any questions, feel free to contact me via the Comments section or a private message on MQL5.