EA Manage Emotions

EA Emotion is not a traditional Expert Advisor that places trades automatically – instead, it’s a psychological checkpoint that helps you manage trading discipline and emotional control.

Designed especially for discretionary traders, prop firm challengers, and anyone serious about improving consistency, EA Emotion asks a series of custom questions right after you open a trade, such as:

Did you follow your trading plan?

Are you in the right mental state?

Is this trade part of your setup?

If the answers don’t align with your plan, EA Emotion automatically closes the position, helping you avoid revenge trades, emotional entries, or impulsive mistakes.

✅ Key Features:

📌 Works on Multi Asset

🧠 Helps build discipline & self-awareness

⚙️ Fully customizable questions and behavior

🚫 Prevents overtrading and impulsive entries

📊 Ideal for day traders, funded accounts, and psychology-driven strategies

🎯 Why EA Emotion?

Trading is not only about strategy – it’s about mindset. Most drawdowns and failures stem not from systems but from emotional decisions. EA Emotion acts as your built-in accountability partner, reinforcing consistency.

📘 How to Use EA Emotion

Attach EA Emotion to your chart (e.g. EUR/USD M5 or M15). Choose your language ( Support Vietnamese and English) When you open a manual trade, EA Emotion will instantly show a confirmation window with some questions. If you confirm positively, the trade remains open. If you answer negatively or close the prompt, the EA will automatically close your trade. Repeat this process for every trade – this builds a habit of checking your mindset before risking capital.

🛠️ Requirements:

Manual trading only (EA doesn't open trades)

Compatible with MetaTrader 5

No indicators required

💬 Notes:

This EA does not open or manage trades for profit – it's a trading discipline tool

Works best with traders who have a defined trading plan



👉 If you have any questions, feel free to contact me via the Comments section or a private message on MQL5.





