Rambo Bitcoin Bot

5

Introducing the "Rambo Bitcoin Bot", an initial version 1.6 specifically designed for the BTCUSD pair on the H1 timeframe, optimized for brokers like Exness on PRO accounts. This EA synchronizes with the current market's new changes and movements, delivering exponential growth through compound interest, unlocking significant potential. Continuous feedback and communication are essential to ensure updates and enhancements are delivered promptly, and these must be installed quickly to maximize results.


The chart's statistics highlight robust performance. With 647 trades, it shows a gross profit of 12,635.87 and a gross loss of -10,169.22, yielding a profit factor of 2.24 and an expected payoff of 19.53. The mathematical expectation is supported by a margin level of 873,156.82% and a z-score of -0.89, with 62.65% winning trades. The charts display entry distributions by hours, weekdays, and months, with activity peaks indicating seasonal patterns. Profits and losses peak at 3150 by hour, and range between 1850 and 4400 by day and month, reflecting a strategy adaptable to volatility.


The EA's logic relies on statistical analysis that identifies past patterns to project them into the future, dynamically adjusting lot sizes using ATR variables. This means that lot sizes increase in narrow markets and decrease in wider markets, optimizing risk and profitability. With a minimum capital of 200 USD, the bot offers a balanced approach to growth and stability.


It’s important to understand that, while artificial intelligences are effective at spotting trends, they do not guarantee 100% success. There will be losing periods, and it’s crucial to stay calm, letting the EA perform its tasks without manually closing trades, as this disrupts sequences and impacts projections and mathematical expectation. Providing the right conditions is vital for its performance.


For those purchasing the product who lack experience in conducting backtests or fine-tuning the EA for their preferred broker, our support team is available to guide and assist throughout the process. Additionally, we will share product updates and current sets via our channel. We offer free trials of new EAs and additional benefits for clients, including those who register with our IB Exness i52t07q1ca Join this journey and unlock the full potential of the "Rambo Bitcoin Bot"!

Avis 2
Danthe77
47
Danthe77 2025.05.31 11:00 
 

Great EA. Very profitable. I am amazed. :)

Wendi Zheng
2400
Wendi Zheng 2025.04.09 05:34 
 

EA's strategy is great and has already achieved profitability. Riaan is very patient, and we have been in constant communication.😁

