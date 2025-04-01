Rambo Bitcoin Bot
- Riaan Adriaan Swanepoel
- Versão: 1.8
- Atualizado: 10 novembro 2025
- Ativações: 5
Rambo Bitcoin Bot – M15 Timeframe, optimized for Exness and compatible with other brokers that offer competitive spreads and stable trading conditions.
This algorithm operates on BTC/USD in the M15 timeframe, focusing on structured and selective entries rather than high-frequency or aggressive compounding. It maintains controlled exposure and aims for steady long-term growth. The equity curve shows a stable upward trajectory with an approximate slope between 28° and 35°, indicating progressive and consistent performance without abrupt spikes or heavy floating drawdowns.
Statistical summary from backtesting:
Initial deposit: 20 USD
Net profit: approximately 311 USD
Profit Factor: 3.16
Recovery Factor: 15.79
Average Win Rate: around 90%
Maximum Drawdown (depending on broker): 6% to 11%
Total trades: 163
Equity curve shows controlled fluctuation and sustained growth over time
Interpretation of curve slope:
A slope of approximately 30° reflects consistent and controlled capital appreciation. This approach prioritizes stability and repeatability instead of chasing fast, high-risk gains. The slope tends to remain steady under normal market conditions, making the system suitable for capital scaling while maintaining risk discipline.
Recommended capital and lot size structure:
The base configuration uses 0.01 lot for accounts between 20 and 50 USD.
General rule:
If capital increases, the lot size can scale proportionally.
If capital is lower, the lot size should be reduced proportionally.
Practical examples:
60 USD account: recommended lot size 0.02
150 USD account: recommended lot size 0.03 to 0.05
300 to 500 USD account: recommended lot size 0.05 to 0.10
1,000 USD or more: lot size 0.10 and above, adjusted according to personal risk tolerance
Broker compatibility:
The algorithm works best under:
Low spread BTCUSD accounts
ECN, Raw Spread or Pro account types
Reasonable commissions
Stable execution (preferably using VPS to avoid disconnections and latency)
Conclusion:
Rambo Bitcoin Bot is designed for traders seeking long-term growth with risk under control. The goal is consistent performance, not aggressive compounding or unrealistic gains. A disciplined approach with periodic withdrawal of profits is recommended. The strength of the system lies in its smooth equity curve, manageable drawdowns, and stable decision logic.
Great EA. Very profitable. I am amazed. :)