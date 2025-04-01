Rambo Bitcoin Bot – M15 Timeframe, optimized for Exness and compatible with other brokers that offer competitive spreads and stable trading conditions.





This algorithm operates on BTC/USD in the M15 timeframe, focusing on structured and selective entries rather than high-frequency or aggressive compounding. It maintains controlled exposure and aims for steady long-term growth. The equity curve shows a stable upward trajectory with an approximate slope between 28° and 35°, indicating progressive and consistent performance without abrupt spikes or heavy floating drawdowns.





Statistical summary from backtesting:





Initial deposit: 20 USD





Net profit: approximately 311 USD





Profit Factor: 3.16





Recovery Factor: 15.79





Average Win Rate: around 90%





Maximum Drawdown (depending on broker): 6% to 11%





Total trades: 163





Equity curve shows controlled fluctuation and sustained growth over time





Interpretation of curve slope:

A slope of approximately 30° reflects consistent and controlled capital appreciation. This approach prioritizes stability and repeatability instead of chasing fast, high-risk gains. The slope tends to remain steady under normal market conditions, making the system suitable for capital scaling while maintaining risk discipline.





Recommended capital and lot size structure:

The base configuration uses 0.01 lot for accounts between 20 and 50 USD.





General rule:

If capital increases, the lot size can scale proportionally.

If capital is lower, the lot size should be reduced proportionally.





Practical examples:





60 USD account: recommended lot size 0.02





150 USD account: recommended lot size 0.03 to 0.05





300 to 500 USD account: recommended lot size 0.05 to 0.10





1,000 USD or more: lot size 0.10 and above, adjusted according to personal risk tolerance





Broker compatibility:

The algorithm works best under:





Low spread BTCUSD accounts





ECN, Raw Spread or Pro account types





Reasonable commissions





Stable execution (preferably using VPS to avoid disconnections and latency)





Conclusion:

Rambo Bitcoin Bot is designed for traders seeking long-term growth with risk under control. The goal is consistent performance, not aggressive compounding or unrealistic gains. A disciplined approach with periodic withdrawal of profits is recommended. The strength of the system lies in its smooth equity curve, manageable drawdowns, and stable decision logic.