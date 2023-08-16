Madness EA
- Experts
- Ewa Joanna Jagiello Stepien
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 17 August 2023
Madness is an EA using Quant Data, Multicurrency and Trend Following techniques.
EA automatically adjusts to market volatility.
This Expert is designed to work on the Multicurrency pair.
You need to run the EA on AUDCAD on D1 TimeFrame.
You can also adjust the risk level in the input tabs of the EA in money management ( the higher the number you enter in the tab, the lower your risk ).
The EA automatically adjusts to the Lot size of the deposit and uses a progressive curve (compound interest).
- Symbol AUDCAD
- Min deposit 500 USD ( recommend 1000 USD )
- Min Leverage 1:50 ( recommend 1:100 or more )
- Supported Hedging Account.
If your broker uses non-standard symbols such as "AUDCADm" ( Postfix m ) or "a.AUDCAD" ( Prefix a. ) or any other prefix or postfix , you can manually enter the prefix and postfix in inputs tab EA
Backtest
To perform a backtest select the symbol AUDCAD set D1 TimeFrame .
Ea is multi-currency, so after pressing the start test button, wait a few minutes for the mt5 terminal to download historical data.
To speed up the test you can do M1OHLC.
You must not use the profit in pips function because the result will be incorrect, only profit in money.
This is a good EA, profitable, easy to use, works well and good support from the seller