Madness EA

Madness is an EA using Quant Data, Multicurrency and Trend Following techniques.



EA automatically adjusts to market volatility.



This Expert is designed to work on the Multicurrency pair.

You need to run the EA on AUDCAD on D1 TimeFrame.

You can also adjust the risk level in the input tabs of the EA in money management ( the higher the number you enter in the tab, the lower your risk ).

The EA automatically adjusts to the Lot size of the deposit and uses a progressive curve (compound interest).

Symbol AUDCAD

Min deposit 500 USD ( recommend 1000 USD )



Min Leverage 1:50 ( recommend 1:100 or more )



Supported Hedging Account.



If your broker uses non-standard symbols such as "AUDCADm" ( Postfix m ) or "a.AUDCAD" ( Prefix a. ) or any other prefix or postfix , you can manually enter the prefix and postfix in inputs tab EA

Backtest

To perform a backtest select the symbol AUDCAD set D1 TimeFrame .