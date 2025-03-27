KeyLevel Marker

Automatic Marking of Key Price Levels





Each of you spends a huge amount of time every day manually marking and updating key price levels.

Every missed important level can lead to an unpredictable market reaction!

constantly up to date

real time

This tool keeps your chart— removing outdated levels and adding new relevant ones in





Liquidity levels – target zones for price movement

– target zones for price movement Reversal and reaction zones – break levels or likely turning points

– break levels or likely turning points Liquidity grabs and price reversals

You choose the timeframe for which the levels are calculated. When switching to other timeframes, you still see the markup based on the selected timeframe, allowing you to analyze the market from any angle.

Colors and line settings are fully customizable to match any chart theme.



