Indices Scalper Pro





This Expert Advisor (EA) implements an automated trading strategy based on the ZigZag Indicator. Key features include:





- Utilizes ZigZag indicator to identify potential price swings

- Incorporates Fibonacci retracement levels for entry and exit signals

- Designed for both short-term (scalping) and medium-term (swing) trading approaches

Configurable risk management settings:

• Default lot size: 0.01 (adjustable)

• Stop Loss: 1.5% of current price

• Take Profit: 1.5 times the Stop Loss distance





Technical Details:

- Trades major forex currency pairs

- Requires basic understanding of technical indicators and automated trading concepts





Important Notes:

- This EA is a tool to assist in implementing a specific trading strategy. It does not guarantee profits or eliminate the risk of losses.

- Past performance of any trading system or methodology is not necessarily indicative of future results.

- Users should thoroughly understand the strategy and risk parameters before deploying this or any automated trading system.

- It is crucial to only trade with funds you can afford to lose and to understand the high risks associated with forex trading.

- Regular monitoring and adjustment of the EA's performance is recommended.





We encourage users to demo trade this EA extensively before considering live implementation. Direct Message me for support, I'm available to answer technical questions about the EA functionality.





Please consult with a licensed financial advisor to determine if this type of trading aligns with your investment goals and risk tolerance.

