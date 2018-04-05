Indices Scalper Pro


This Expert Advisor (EA) implements an automated trading strategy based on the ZigZag Indicator. Key features include:


- Utilizes ZigZag indicator to identify potential price swings

- Incorporates Fibonacci retracement levels for entry and exit signals

- Designed for both short-term (scalping) and medium-term (swing) trading approaches

Configurable risk management settings:

  • Default lot size: 0.01 (adjustable)

  • Stop Loss: 1.5% of current price

  • Take Profit: 1.5 times the Stop Loss distance


Technical Details:

- Trades major forex currency pairs

- Requires basic understanding of technical indicators and automated trading concepts


Important Notes:

- This EA is a tool to assist in implementing a specific trading strategy. It does not guarantee profits or eliminate the risk of losses.

- Past performance of any trading system or methodology is not necessarily indicative of future results.

- Users should thoroughly understand the strategy and risk parameters before deploying this or any automated trading system.

- It is crucial to only trade with funds you can afford to lose and to understand the high risks associated with forex trading.

- Regular monitoring and adjustment of the EA's performance is recommended.


We encourage users to demo trade this EA extensively before considering live implementation. Direct Message me for support, I'm  available to answer technical questions about the EA functionality.


Please consult with a licensed financial advisor to determine if this type of trading aligns with your investment goals and risk tolerance.

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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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