CandleSticks Patterns

Exclusivissimo Candlesticks Patterns is an institutional-grade Price Action indicator designed for MetaTrader 5. Built upon the strict, classic literature of Steve Nison, this tool does not merely look for visual shapes; it mathematically filters market context to provide only high-probability reversal and continuation signals.

Forget cluttered charts and false signals. This indicator features a Strict Hierarchical Engine that prioritizes macro patterns over micro patterns, ensuring your chart remains impeccably clean. Colored candles highlight the precise entry points while leaving the rest of the chart transparent and easy to read.

Key Features & Institutional Filters

  • Smart Location Filters: Patterns like Engulfing, Morning Stars, and Abandoned Babies are only validated if they occur at high-value liquidity zones.

  • Real-Market Adaptability: Unlike theoretical textbook indicators, our algorithm is adapted for modern electronic markets. It accounts for tick-volume realistic wicks and functional body gaps.

  • Anti-Climax Quantitative Filter: The "Three White Soldiers" and "Three Black Crows" patterns include an advanced mathematical filter to avoid exhaustion/climax traps, keeping you out of late entries.

  • Zero Repainting: The indicator reads closed data and strict real-time price action. It does not repaint or recalculate past signals.

The 9 High-Probability Patterns Detected

  1. Abandoned Baby (Bullish / Bearish) - Optimized for real-market body gaps.

  2. Morning Star & Evening Star

  3. Engulfing (Bullish / Bearish) - Strict solid-body mathematical validation.

  4. Three White Soldiers & Three Black Crows - With adjustable wick tolerance and anti-climax protection.

  5. Dark Cloud Cover & Piercing Line

  6. Hammer & Shooting Star / Hanging Man - Operates without MA constraints to catch extreme exhaustion bottoms/tops.

  7. Tweezer Tops & Bottoms

  8. Harami (Inside Bar) (Bullish / Bearish)

  9. Marubozu (Bullish / Bearish) - Identifies true momentum ignition.

Full Customization & Alerts

You have absolute control over your trading terminal:

  • Toggle ON/OFF any of the 9 patterns individually.

  • Adjust the Max Wick tolerance for specific patterns to suit your asset's volatility.

  • Comprehensive Alerts: Receive instant notifications via Terminal Popup, Push Notifications (Mobile MT5), and Sound Alerts the moment a pattern is confirmed.


How to Use: Simply attach the indicator to any timeframe (M5, M15, H1, or Daily recommended) and any asset (Forex, Indices, Crypto, or Stocks). Green/Lime candles indicate Bullish patterns, while Red/Coral candles indicate Bearish patterns.

Upgrade your Price Action trading with the precision of Exclusivissimo Invest algorithms!




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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Ottaviano De Cicco
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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