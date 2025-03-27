AZ simple trading sessions

Attention - the indicator was initially developed for trading futures and the nuances of the Sunday session. This modification does not take into account the Sunday premarket, but is strictly tied to the time on the chart for correct operation on the spot market.

Standard ATR indicator, you can enable ignoring abnormally large candles. It is possible to change the location of the displayed text in 4 corners of the chart. You can change the calculation period (days ago). Bonus - the indicator has a correlation with volumes. Can be enabled to display a possible priority at the current moment in the market.

P.S. But if you want a real indicator that can change your vision of trading - download my AZ Volzone SYSTEM or it's simplified, but no less valuable analogue AZ Azazavr system. Good luck!