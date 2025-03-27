AZ simple trading sessions
- Indicators
- Yurii Shvechikov
- Version: 1.6
- Updated: 4 June 2025
Standard ATR indicator, you can enable ignoring abnormally large candles. It is possible to change the location of the displayed text in 4 corners of the chart. You can change the calculation period (days ago). Bonus - the indicator has a correlation with volumes. Can be enabled to display a possible priority at the current moment in the market.
P.S. But if you want a real indicator that can change your vision of trading - download my AZ Volzone SYSTEM or it's simplified, but no less valuable analogue AZ Azazavr system. Good luck!
Very useful indicator for clearing seeing the various sessions and time zones.Upon request,the author added a feature to display the Range of the sessions with ability to customize the font text.This was very fast and I appreciate the support .Thanks !