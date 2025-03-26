AZ ATR indicator with volume correlation bonus

AZ ATR indicator (with volume correlation bonus)

Standard ATR indicator, you can enable ignoring abnormally large candles. It is possible to change the location of the displayed text in 4 corners of the chart. You can change the calculation period (days ago). Bonus - the indicator has a correlation with volumes. Can be enabled to display a possible priority at the current moment in the market.


What do the values ​​mean:

🟢 Positive correlation (0.3 - 1.0):

▲ 0.3-0.7 - moderate connection

▲▲▲ 0.7-1.0 - strong connection

It means: Price growth is accompanied by volume growth = the movement is confirmed by market participants. This is a healthy trend with conviction.


🔴 Negative correlation (-0.3 to -1.0):

▼ -0.3 to -0.7 - moderate feedback

▼▼▼ -0.7 to -1.0 - strong feedback

It means: The price rises, but the volume falls (or vice versa) = movement without confirmation. Reversal or attenuation of the trend is possible.


⚪ Neutral (-0.3 to 0.3):

▬ - weak or no connection

It means: The volume is not connected with the price movement = uncertainty, consolidation or random movement.


Practical application:

H4: ▲▲▲ 0.85 + D1: ▲ 0.45 = strong confirmation of the trend on several timeframes → confidently enters

H4: ▼▼▼ -0.80 = movement without volume → caution, possible trap

All ▬ = flat, better to wait


P.S. But if you want a real indicator that can change your vision of trading - try my AZ Volzone SYSTEM. Good luck!

Спасибо автору за хороший и полезный индикатор

