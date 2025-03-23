Contact me through this email address to download the FREE strategy PDF for this indicator

tharindu999lakmal@gmail.com





Download MT5 version here -- >> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119467





Introduction

The "VIP Buy Sell Signals MT" is designed to provide BUY and SELL trade signals based on the current market conditions. A Trading Strategy (Chee sheet) has been provided for this trading indicator. (Read the description).

This indicator has time tuned entry signals. so, you will enter the market at the very best price level with this indicator. NO MORE LATE ENTRIES.

The trading strategy (cheat sheet) is completely free.





Specifications

Designed for Lower Time Frames (LTF) like 5 min. but you can trade Higher Time Frames (HTF) as well.

(LTF) but you can trade Higher Time Frames (HTF) as well. Can be trade on Live Trading Accounts and Funded Accounts (prop firms).

and (prop firms). Primarily finetuned for NASDAQ indices. (NAS100 / USTech 100 etc.) but works with other currency pairs / indices and crypto currency as well.

(NAS100 / USTech 100 etc.) but works with other currency pairs / indices and crypto currency as well. Best Performance can be seen when the market is volatile.

Instant Alerts and Mobile Notifications are available.





Here is a the recommend trading strategy for this indicator. with this strategy, you can catch good trades while maintaining a good risk reward ratio.

NOTE - you can use the entry signals directly without following the bellow strategy. also, you can combine the indicator with your trading system as well. the bellow trading strategy is my personal recommendation for people who seeking for something extra.





Download MT5 version here -- >> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119467







Contact me through this email address to download the FREE strategy PDF for this indicator

tharindu999lakmal@gmail.com



