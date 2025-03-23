VIP Buy Sell Signals MT

Contact me through this email address to download the FREE strategy PDF for this indicator

Introduction 

The "VIP Buy Sell Signals MT" is designed to provide BUY and SELL trade signals based on the current market conditions. A Trading Strategy (Chee sheet) has been provided for this trading indicator. (Read the description).

This indicator has time tuned entry signals. so, you will enter the market at the very best price level with this indicator. NO MORE LATE ENTRIES.

The trading strategy (cheat sheet) is completely free. 


Specifications 

  • Designed for Lower Time Frames (LTF) like 5 min. but you can trade Higher Time Frames (HTF) as well.
  • Can be trade on Live Trading Accounts and Funded Accounts (prop firms).
  • Primarily finetuned for NASDAQ indices. (NAS100 / USTech 100 etc.) but works with other currency pairs / indices and crypto currency as well.
  • Best Performance can be seen when the market is volatile.  
  • Instant Alerts and Mobile Notifications are available. 


Here is a the recommend trading strategy for this indicator. with this strategy, you can catch good trades while maintaining a good risk reward ratio.

NOTE - you can use the entry signals directly without following the bellow strategy. also, you can combine the indicator with your trading system as well. the bellow trading strategy is my personal recommendation for people who seeking for something extra.


Contact me through this email address to download the FREE strategy PDF for this indicator

Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Auto Trailing Stops
Hapu Arachchilage Tharindu Lakmal
Yardımcı programlar
The Expert Advisor (EA) developed is specifically designed for scalping trading strategies . It's functions as a trailing stop manager for any positions opened by the user. The EA continuously monitors open positions and dynamically adjusts the stop-loss level as the price moves in favor of the trade. This trailing stop mechanism helps traders  by managing ongoing trades that have taken by the trader by automatically tightening the stop-loss level as the trade progresses, thereby reducing poten
FREE
Market Meeter
Hapu Arachchilage Tharindu Lakmal
Göstergeler
Hello, traders! Welcome to the introduction of   Market Meeter  ( MT4 ) This is the   Meta Trader 4   version of the "Multi Timeframe Analyzer". Click here   to   Get MT5 version   <<---  What is this indicator? Simply put, this indicator analyzes the market across   eight different timeframes , from lower to higher, and predicts the next price direction along with an estimated continuation time. It does this by using   volume, volatility, and price patterns   in its calculations. Let's dive
VIP Buy Sell Signals
Hapu Arachchilage Tharindu Lakmal
Göstergeler
Contact me through this email aaddress to download the FREE strategy PDF for this indicator tharindu999lakmal@gmail.com Introduction   The   "Buy Sell Signals"   is designed to provide BUY and SELL trade signals based on the current market conditions.   A   Trading Strategy   (Chee sheet)  has been  provided for this trading indicator.   (Read the description). This indicator has time tuned e ntry signals . so,   you will enter the market at the very best price level   with this indicator .  
Multi Timeframe Analyzer
Hapu Arachchilage Tharindu Lakmal
Göstergeler
Hello, traders! Welcome to the introduction of Multi Timeframe Analyzer v1.0 !  ( MT5 ) This is the Meta Trader 5 version of the "Market Meeter". Click here to Get MT4 version <<---  What is this indicator? Simply put, this indicator analyzes the market across eight different timeframes , from lower to higher, and predicts the next price direction along with an estimated continuation time. It does this by using volume, volatility, and price patterns in its calculations. Let's dive into the inf
