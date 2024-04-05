Auto Trailing Stops

The Expert Advisor (EA) developed is specifically designed for scalping trading strategies. It's functions as a trailing stop manager for any positions opened by the user. The EA continuously monitors open positions and dynamically adjusts the stop-loss level as the price moves in favor of the trade. This trailing stop mechanism helps traders by managing ongoing trades that have taken by the trader by automatically tightening the stop-loss level as the trade progresses, thereby reducing potential losses when the market suddenly change the direction. 

Changing the market direction means the trade goes into the traders favor and suddenly go the opposite. The EA designed to avoid these incidents as more as possible when doing high frequency scalping trading.  

The EA doesn't trade it self in the market / chart. It does only manage your trades. "Reducing Potential losses" doesn't mean it's 100% loss proof. Due to the extremely volatility and the slippage of the trading instrument the EA has attached to, there is a chance for some losses as well as profits. 


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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
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Hello, traders! Welcome to the introduction of   Market Meeter  ( MT4 ) This is the   Meta Trader 4   version of the "Multi Timeframe Analyzer". Click here   to   Get MT5 version   <<---  What is this indicator? Simply put, this indicator analyzes the market across   eight different timeframes , from lower to higher, and predicts the next price direction along with an estimated continuation time. It does this by using   volume, volatility, and price patterns   in its calculations. Let's dive
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Contact me through this email address to download the FREE strategy PDF for this indicator tharindu999lakmal@gmail.com Download MT5 version here -- >>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119467 Introduction   The   "VIP Buy Sell Signals MT"   is designed to provide BUY and SELL trade signals based on the current market conditions.   A   Trading Strategy   (Chee sheet)  has been  provided for this trading indicator.   (Read the description). This indicator has time tuned e ntry signals . so
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Contact me through this email aaddress to download the FREE strategy PDF for this indicator tharindu999lakmal@gmail.com Introduction   The   "Buy Sell Signals"   is designed to provide BUY and SELL trade signals based on the current market conditions.   A   Trading Strategy   (Chee sheet)  has been  provided for this trading indicator.   (Read the description). This indicator has time tuned e ntry signals . so,   you will enter the market at the very best price level   with this indicator .  
Multi Timeframe Analyzer
Hapu Arachchilage Tharindu Lakmal
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Hello, traders! Welcome to the introduction of Multi Timeframe Analyzer v1.0 !  ( MT5 ) This is the Meta Trader 5 version of the "Market Meeter". Click here to Get MT4 version <<---  What is this indicator? Simply put, this indicator analyzes the market across eight different timeframes , from lower to higher, and predicts the next price direction along with an estimated continuation time. It does this by using volume, volatility, and price patterns in its calculations. Let's dive into the inf
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