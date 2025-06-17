Goal


Expert Advisor "Goal" is an automated trading solution based on the One Shot TP/SL strategy, which optimizes profit opportunities with precise entry and strict risk management. Using a combination of Alligator, Awesome Oscillator, and Bollinger Bands indicators, this EA analyzes market trends and momentum to execute orders with high probability.

Key Features 🚀
✅ One Shot Trading: Each position has a Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL), without averaging or martingale.
✅ Powerful Trend Detection: Uses Alligator and Awesome Oscillator to read the strength of the trend before entering the market.
✅ Volatility Filter: Bollinger Bands ensure entry execution only when volatility conditions are optimal.
✅ Customizable TP/SL & Risk Management: Users can adjust TP/SL based on pips for flexibility in various market conditions.

✅ Multi-Timeframe Confirmation: EA analyzes multiple time frames to ensure more accurate entry signals.
✅ Works on Any Pair & Timeframe: Suitable for various currency pairs and timeframes, optimal on XAUUSD H1.

Trading Strategy 🎯
1️⃣ Buy Entry:
Alligator shows an uptrend (teeth, lips, jaw aligned upwards).
Awesome Oscillator is positive (green).
Price is above the middle line of Bollinger Bands.
2️⃣ Sell Entry:
Alligator shows a downtrend (teeth, lips, jaw aligned downwards).
Awesome Oscillator is negative (red).
Price is below the middle line of Bollinger Bands.
3️⃣ Exit Strategy:
TP & SL are determined automatically based on user setup.
Optional: Exit based on indicator signal changes.

Parameters & Settings ⚙️
🔹 Lot Size: Fixed lot or auto lot based on risk.
🔹 TP & SL Mode: Pips.
🔹 Max Spread Protection: Avoid entry when spread is high.
🔹 Indicator Filters: Users can adjust Alligator, AO, and Bollinger Bands settings for strategy flexibility.

Why Choose Goal EA? 🤖
✅ No Martingale, No Grid, No Averaging – 100% Pure One Shot Trading!
✅ Ideal for traders looking for a safe & effective strategy.
✅ Can be used for Scalping, Intraday, or Swing Trading.
✅ Backtest and forward-test show consistent performance.
