



Expert Advisor "Goal" is an automated trading solution based on the One Shot TP/SL strategy, which optimizes profit opportunities with precise entry and strict risk management. Using a combination of Alligator, Awesome Oscillator, and Bollinger Bands indicators, this EA analyzes market trends and momentum to execute orders with high probability.





Key Features 🚀

✅ One Shot Trading: Each position has a Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL), without averaging or martingale.

✅ Powerful Trend Detection: Uses Alligator and Awesome Oscillator to read the strength of the trend before entering the market.

✅ Volatility Filter: Bollinger Bands ensure entry execution only when volatility conditions are optimal.

✅ Customizable TP/SL & Risk Management: Users can adjust TP/SL based on pips for flexibility in various market conditions.





✅ Multi-Timeframe Confirmation: EA analyzes multiple time frames to ensure more accurate entry signals.

✅ Works on Any Pair & Timeframe: Suitable for various currency pairs and timeframes, optimal on XAUUSD H1.





Trading Strategy 🎯

1️⃣ Buy Entry:

Alligator shows an uptrend (teeth, lips, jaw aligned upwards).

Awesome Oscillator is positive (green).

Price is above the middle line of Bollinger Bands.

2️⃣ Sell Entry:

Alligator shows a downtrend (teeth, lips, jaw aligned downwards).

Awesome Oscillator is negative (red).

Price is below the middle line of Bollinger Bands.

3️⃣ Exit Strategy:

TP & SL are determined automatically based on user setup.

Optional: Exit based on indicator signal changes.





Parameters & Settings ⚙️

🔹 Lot Size: Fixed lot or auto lot based on risk.

🔹 TP & SL Mode: Pips.

🔹 Max Spread Protection: Avoid entry when spread is high.

🔹 Indicator Filters: Users can adjust Alligator, AO, and Bollinger Bands settings for strategy flexibility.





Why Choose Goal EA? 🤖

✅ No Martingale, No Grid, No Averaging – 100% Pure One Shot Trading!

✅ Ideal for traders looking for a safe & effective strategy.

✅ Can be used for Scalping, Intraday, or Swing Trading.

✅ Backtest and forward-test show consistent performance.