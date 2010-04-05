Sterling Wizard MT4

Sterling Wizard MT4 Expert Advisor

The Sterling Wizard MT4 is a highly advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for trading GBPUSD (British Pound/US Dollar) pair. Developed with years of rigorous backtesting and live testing across various market conditions, this EA offers a blend of intelligent trading strategies, risk management features, and user-customizable settings, making it ideal for both novice and professional traders.

Key Features:

  • Customizable Risk Management: Choose between different risk levels, including Conservative, Standard, Moderate, and Aggressive, allowing you to tailor the EA's behavior according to your trading style and risk tolerance.
  • Flexible Order Management: Control your trades with options such as adjustable stop loss (SL), take profit (TP), and slippage settings.
  • News Filter: Built-in filters allow you to disable trading on high-impact news events like NFP Fridays, preventing unnecessary risk exposure.
  • Auto Lot Size: With the auto lot size feature, the EA can adjust the trading volume dynamically based on your balance and risk preferences, reducing manual intervention.
  • Recovery Mode: If enabled, the recovery system adjusts position sizes to recover trades more effectively. Set your recovery pace and the number of allowed attempts.
  • Maximum Order Limits: Set a limit on the number of active orders to avoid overexposure and manage account risk.

Performance: The Sterling Wizard MT4 EA has been meticulously backtested over multiple years to ensure consistent performance. It has been designed to execute trades with precision, while ensuring that your account’s safety remains a top priority.

Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, the Sterling Wizard MT5 is a versatile, robust, and reliable tool to enhance your trading experience on GBPUSD pair.

Recommendations:

  • Timeframe: M15, M30
  • Account Type: Low spreads, ECN

Specifications:

  • Designed specifically for GBPUSD trading
  • Default settings: 1000 points TP, 2500 points SL (These are default settings, EA has the capability to close losing trades early)

Please let me know if you have any questions.  


