Nightingalr
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 8 June 2022
- Activations: 5
EA Signal monitoring：
MT5 Signal:
https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1438233?source=Site+Signals+My (normal risk)
Effective scalping system with high stability and low risk.EA runs in a specific time period, automatically determines TP and SL, and does not need to adjust parameters, and works with multiple currency pairs.
Recommended currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCHF,USDCAD,EURGBP
Timeframe: M5
MT4 EA version:
https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/79335?source=Site+Market+Product+Page#description
Features:
- One Chart Setup: you only need one chart to trade all symbols.
- Multiple currency pairs support,4-6 currency paris by default.
- Solid backtest and signal monitoring
- not use martingale or grid
- each trade protected by sl and tp EA automatically determined
- $100 can run 4 currency pairs, 0.01 lot per pair
- No need to optimize more parameters
- The EA must be attached to ONLY one M5 chart, EURUSD is recommended
- If your broker uses a suffix (e.g. EURUSD.a) you should update names in the Symbol parameter
- Use recommended pairs . But you can test with other currency pairs.
- Hedging account!
- The EA should run on a VPS continuously
- Good ECN broker is preferable
- Run currency pairs:4-6 currency paris by default ，but you can select other paris or add, separated by ","
- Lot-sizing Method - Select the lot sizing method according to the MMper you want to take: MM option=false,Fixed Lots will use fixed lot size from the "Fixed lot" parameter, Dynamic Lots will use Dynamic Lot parameter, MM percent Trade will calculate lots based on % MM percent trade
- MM: Suggestion true, 0.01lots/$100.
- Account loss closing option:Account Balance Loss Percentage Close Out. Suggestion:false
- account loss closing percent:Set closing ratio.Suggestion:15
- Max Spread, in pips - Max allowed spread for open position. Set:30-50