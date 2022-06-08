Nightingalr

EA Signal monitoring：

MT5 Signal:

https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1438233?source=Site+Signals+My (normal risk)

Effective scalping system with high stability and low risk.EA runs in a specific time period, automatically determines TP and SL, and does not need to adjust parameters, and works with multiple currency pairs.

Recommended currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCHF,USDCAD,EURGBP

Timeframe: M5

MT4 EA version:

https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/79335?source=Site+Market+Product+Page#description

Features:

  • One Chart Setup: you only need one chart to trade all symbols.
  • Multiple currency pairs support,4-6 currency paris by default.
  • Solid backtest and signal monitoring
  • not use martingale or grid
  •  each trade protected by sl and tp EA automatically determined
  • $100 can run 4 currency pairs, 0.01 lot per pair
  • No need to optimize more parameters
How to install
  • The EA must be attached to ONLY one M5 chart, EURUSD is recommended
  • If your broker uses a suffix (e.g. EURUSD.a) you should update names in the Symbol parameter
  • Use recommended pairs . But you can test with other currency pairs. 
Requirements
  • Hedging account!
  • The EA should run on a VPS continuously
  • Good ECN broker is preferable
Setting
  • Run currency pairs:4-6 currency paris by default ，but you can select other paris or add, separated by ","  
  • Lot-sizing Method - Select the lot sizing method according to the MMper you want to take: MM option=false,Fixed Lots will use fixed lot size from the "Fixed lot" parameter, Dynamic Lots will use Dynamic Lot parameter, MM percent Trade will calculate lots based on % MM percent trade
  • MM: Suggestion true, 0.01lots/$100.
  • Account loss closing option:Account Balance Loss Percentage Close Out. Suggestion:false
  • account loss closing percent:Set closing ratio.Suggestion:15
  • Max Spread, in pips - Max allowed spread for open position. Set:30-50 
















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3.43 (47)
Experts
For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them.     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly what makes it so exci
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
Aero MT5
Volodymyr Babak
5 (3)
Experts
Transparent pricing model.  The price increases with each stage of sales. Next stage: $1200 . [  Live Signal +14 Months  ] [  Live Signal +7 Months  ] How Aero works Aero is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) , built on a breakout strategy . Breakouts on Gold offer some of the best entry opportunities: key levels are broken almost every day. The problem is that far from every one of them follows through. This is exactly the problem Aero solves: it is an advanced system for iden
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SunnyScalp
Xiao Hong Bian
Experts
EA has a Signal monitoring MT5 Signal: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1438233?source=Site+Signals+My  (normal risk) Effective scalping system with high stability and low risk.EA runs in a specific time period, automatically determines TP and SL, and does not need to adjust parameters, and works with multiple currency pairs. Recommended currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCHF,USDCAD,EURGBP Timeframe: M5 MT5 EA Version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/79030?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fw
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