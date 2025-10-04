AIS Important Levels

This indicator is designed primarily for manual trading. It analyzes recent price movements and processes them using its own algorithm.
Based on this analysis, the indicator calculates the most important price levels. These levels divide price values ​​into three zones: buy, sell, and neutral. New positions should only be opened if the price is in the corresponding zone. If the price is in the neutral zone, you should consider closing positions or moving them to breakeven. The indicator also provides its own recommendations for opening positions. These points are indicated on the chart by dots.

Indicator settings:
  • Indicato rperiod – indicator period;
  • Type – this parameter allows you to select the type of weighting coefficients;
  • Sensitivity – indicator sensitivity (valid values ​​range from 0 to 8);
  • Color of levels and Line style – allow you to select the color and style of the indicator levels;
  • Signal settings – indicator signal settings.

Using the indicator: Select a timeframe (I recommend M5 – D1). Set the desired indicator period. The indicator may take some time to launch for the first time. This is because the indicator requires statistics, which it collects based on historical data. The indicator also includes an alert option and the ability to send messages. However, in some cases, the indicator may generate signals quite frequently—approximately once per minute.
Recommended products
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
Fabio Albano
Indicators
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns, including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patter
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Liquidity Oscillator
Paolo Scopazzo
3 (2)
Indicators
A powerful oscillator that provide Buy and Sell signals by calculating the investor liquidity. The more liquidity the more buy possibilities. The less liquidity the more sell possibilities. Please download the demo and run a backtest! HOW IT WORKS: The oscillator will put buy and sell arrow on the chart in runtime only . Top value is 95 to 100 -> Investors are ready to buy and you should follow. Bottom value is 5 to 0 -> Investors are ready to sell and you should follow. Alert + sound will appe
Boom kerdoskopos
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Boom Kerdoskopos Indicator – Sell With Confidence The Boom Kerdoskopos Indicator is a scalper’s dream for Boom markets on M1 timeframe . Built to protect you from spikes, it gives precise yellow down arrows for sell entries and red cross exit signals so you always know when to enter and leave the trade. With smart alerts (audible, push, email), you can trade stress-free and secure 8–10 safe candles every time. It’s perfect for scalpers who want fast, consistent profits. Why Traders Choose
Delta Profile Volume
Teresinha Moraes Correia
Indicators
Technical Description of the Indicator – Delta Profile for MetaTrader 5 The Delta Profile is an indicator developed for MetaTrader 5 focused on detailed analysis of volume flow within a defined range of candles. It organizes and displays information about the imbalance of positive volumes (associated with upward movements) and negative volumes (associated with downward movements) at different price levels. The result is a clear view of the chart points where the highest concentration of trades o
Fibaction
Abdelkhalek Orabi
Indicators
Indicator Name: Fibaction – price action candle Detector Description: Fibo Signal Boxes is a powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC)-inspired indicator that auto-detects price action candles. bullish hammers and shooting stars, then draws precise Fibonacci entry zones and multiple take-profit levels directly on the chart. as for the SL personally i use 40 pips rules  Key Features: Detects bullish hammer and shooting star reversal candles. Automatically draws Fibonacci entry and TP boxes. as
HMA Trend Professional MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.25 (4)
Indicators
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicators
The SMC Venom Model BPR indicator is a professional tool for traders working within the Smart Money (SMC) concept. It automatically identifies two key patterns on the price chart: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) is a combination of three candles, in which there is a gap between the first and third candles. It forms a zone between levels where there is no volume support, which often leads to a price correction. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) is a combination of two FVG patterns that form a “bridge” - a zon
Mac Binary Options Signals MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicators
Mac-Binary option Signals is unique mathematical concept to trade iqoptions,binary,rocketoptions specter or any other binary options company 1 min 5 expiry run robot 30min everyday and fill profit and loss ratios inside mt2iq/mt2binary and run or 1min to 5min expiry ...go to setting in mt2iq robot allow otc and digital options. and select risk 500and profit 300$ per day it can stop automatically after profit or loss... If it can close after loss restart and Reset profit and loss button run again
KT Renko Patterns MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Renko Patterns scans the Renko chart brick by brick to find some famous chart patterns that are frequently used by traders across the various financial markets. Compared to the time-based charts, patterns based trading is easier and more evident on Renko charts due to their uncluttered appearance. KT Renko Patterns features multiple Renko patterns, and many of these patterns are extensively explained in the book titled Profitable Trading with Renko Charts by Prashant Shah. A 100% automated
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4 (31)
Indicators
MT4 version  |   FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds the correct wave structure of the market, and Fibonacci levels which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private User
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
Antique Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
The Antique Trend Indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Antique Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader both for Forex and binary options. There is no need to configure anything, everything has been perfected by time and experience, it works great during flats and trends. The Antique Trend indicator is a tool for technical analysis of financial markets, reflecting curren
Specialist E1
Slaven Kresic
Experts
Automatic Expert Advisor. Night scalp system, with trend detection and pullback entry. Dynamic exit signal, for SL or TP. Every trade has fix SL. No usage of risky strategies like martingale, hedge, grid etc. About EA Scalper strategy Technical strategy Can use with small deposits Pairs with best rezults: AUDNZD, AUDCAD, AUDCHF, EURAUD, GBPAUD, USDCHF, CADCHF, EURNZD, EURGBP, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, EURCHF Time Frame: M15 Recommendations Broker account with ECN and low spread Test it first to find out
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
Indicators
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Indicators
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Crash index scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator for the Crash 1000 Deriv Synthetic Index. Introduction The Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator is a specialized tool designed for the Crash 1000 index on the Deriv Synthetic market. This indicator is particularly useful for scalping on the M1 timeframe, helping traders to identify precise entry and exit points for buy positions. It is designed to be non-repainting, providing clear signals with audible alerts and push notifications, and is compatible with mobile devices th
ETE Detector v4 Head Shoulders
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Indicators
ETE Detector v4.0 (Head & Shoulders) Author: KOUAME N’DA LEMISSA Version: 4.0 Platform: MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type: Chart / Visual Trading Signals Overview The ETE Detector v4.0 is a technical indicator designed to automatically detect classic and inverse Head & Shoulders patterns (H&S) on MT5 charts. These patterns are widely used to anticipate trend reversals. With this tool, traders can: Detect sell signals (classic H&S) and buy signals (inverse H&S) with accuracy. Easily visualize patterns
Visual Momentum Wave Sync Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Visual Momentum Wave Sync: Master Market Momentum with Unmatched Clarity Unlock the market's rhythm and trade with confidence for just $30! Are you tired of noisy indicators that clutter your charts and provide conflicting signals? Do you struggle to accurately gauge market momentum and identify high-probability entry and exit points? The Visual Momentum Wave Sync indicator is the definitive tool designed to solve these problems, offering a crystal-clear view of market dynamics for traders who
Wave Trend MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
MT4 Version Wave Trend MT5 Wave Trend is an oscillator, which helps identifing in a extremely accurate manner market reversals. The Oscillator being obove the overbought level and a cross down of the fast into the slow MA usually indicates a good SELL signal. If the oscillators is below the oversold level and the fast MA crosses over the slower MA usually highlights a good BUY signal. The Wave Trend indicator can be also used when divergences appear against the price, indicating the current move
Wavetrend for MT5
Antonello Belgrano
Indicators
Here is a version for MetaTrader 5 of the famous Wave Trend indicator. Introducing the Wave Trend Oscillator Indicator for MT5 We are excited to present our Wave Trend Oscillator Indicator, exclusively designed for MetaTrader 5. This advanced tool is a must-have for traders who seek precision and efficiency in their trading journey. Our oscillator is built on the principles of wave trend analysis, capturing the ebb and flow of market trends with unparalleled accuracy. It helps traders identify p
Heiken Ashi RSI Indicator for MT5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicators
Heikin Ashi RSI Indicator for MT5 (HARSI) Overview The Heikin Ashi RSI (HARSI) indicator combines Heikin Ashi candle smoothing with RSI momentum analysis, providing a dual-layer view of price action and relative strength. It offers a clear visualization of market direction, RSI-based overbought and oversold conditions, and optional backtesting and alert systems for strategy validation and trade signal automation. How It Works The indicator applies RSI values to Heikin Ashi calculations, creati
KT Double Top Bottom MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
1 (1)
Indicators
The double top bottom pattern is arguably one of the technical analysis's most popular chart patterns. These patterns are used to capitalize on recurring patterns and identify trend reversal patterns, thereby creating well-placed entry and exit levels. The KT Double Top Bottom is based on these patterns and fine-tunes the trade signal development process for traders. Features It's based on one of the most reliable trading patterns and brings some fine-tuning and automation to the process. Also
GCA Scalping Ranges Indicator
James Peyton Jr Page
Indicators
General Description In the simplest terms this is a contrarian intra-day scalping system. Built to try and let correct trades run as far as possible and flip the trade when indicated. The indicator looks at historical daily trading ranges to lay out levels at which it takes long and short positions based on the statistical levels. The indicator is built around index futures, mainly around S&P and the DOW but can be used an any futures contract mainly using AMP Futures to trade. The indicator is
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.14 (21)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multi
Candle Pattern Finder MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.2 (5)
Indicators
This indicator searches for candlestick patterns. Its operation principle is based on Candlestick Charting Explained: Timeless Techniques for Trading Stocks and Futures by Gregory L. Morris. If a pattern is detected, the indicator displays a message at a bar closure. If you trade using the MetaTrader 4 terminal, then you can download the full analogue of the " Candle Pattern Finder for MT4 " indicator It recognizes the following patterns: Bullish/Bearish (possible settings in brackets) : Hammer
Double HMA MTF for MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4 (4)
Indicators
This is an advanced multi-timeframe version of the popular Hull Moving Average (HMA) Features Two lines of the Hull indicator of different timeframes on the same chart. The HMA line of the higher timeframe defines the trend, and the HMA line of the current timeframe defines the short-term price movements. A graphical panel with HMA indicator data from all timeframes at the same time . If the HMA switched its direction on any timeframe, the panel displays a question or exclamation mark with a tex
ATrend
Zaha Feiz
4.82 (17)
Indicators
ATREND: How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The " ATREND " indicator for the MT5 platform is designed to provide traders with robust buy and sell signals by utilizing a combination of technical analysis methodologies. This indicator primarily leverages the Average True Range (ATR) for volatility measurement, alongside trend detection algorithms to identify potential market movements. Leave a massage after purchase and receive a special bonus gift. Key Features: ⦁ Dynamic Trend Detect
Protected highs lows and trend detected
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
This indicator presents an alternative approach to identify Market Structure. The logic used is derived from learning material created by   DaveTeaches (on X) Upgrade v1.10: + add option to put protected high/low value to buffer (figure 11, 12) + add  Retracements  value to buffer when Show Retracements When quantifying Market Structure, it is common to use fractal highs and lows to identify "significant" swing pivots. When price closes through these pivots, we may identify a Market Structure S
Buyers of this product also purchase
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.99 (69)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (19)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.83 (23)
Indicators
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicators
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicators
MetaForecast predicts and visualizes the future of any market using different powerful methods. While financial markets are not always predictable, if there are patterns in the past data, MetaForecast can learn and predict the future as accurately as possible. It features a complete implementation of neural networks embedded directly into the indicator, enabling traders to create and train AI models using data from multiple symbols to learn complex patterns. MetaForecast leverages your computer'
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (3)
Indicators
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicators
The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
Elliott Wave Trend MT5
Young Ho Seo
4 (3)
Indicators
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
IQ Gold Gann Levels MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicators
Entry points at the bar close,  without redrawing .  Trend scanner  across all assets,  MTF - mode  and much more in one tool. We recommend using it together with   RFI LEVELS. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS  ENG         /         VERSION MT4   Main functions: Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING! Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is a significant distinction from repainting indicators that might provide a signal and then alter it, potentially leading to deposit losses. Now,
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.73 (52)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicators
The ACB Breakout Arrows indicator provides a crucial entry signal in the market by detecting a special breakout pattern. The indicator constantly scans the chart for a settling momentum in one direction and provide the accurate entry signal right before the major move. Get multi-symbol and multi-timeframe scanner from here - Scanner for ACB Breakout Arrows MT 5 Key features Stoploss   and Take Profit levels are provided by the indicator. Comes with a MTF Scanner dashboard which tracks the brea
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Indicators
Get the FREE AUX Indicator and EA Support Direct Download — Click Here [ D.I.C.E ] The Divergence in Chaos Environment is a specialized MT5 tool built for traders who apply Elliott Wave Theory within the framework of Trading Chaos techniques. It identifies hidden and regular divergences in price action, synchronized with the chaotic market environment described by Bill Williams. Key Features Elliott Wave–Aligned Divergence: Detects bullish and bearish divergences in harmony with Elliott Wave st
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.46 (134)
Indicators
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
Professional CDV with Aggressive Score
TitanScalper
Indicators
Overview The Professional CDV with Aggressive Score is a comprehensive volume analysis tool that combines visual Cumulative Delta Volume (CDV) representation with an advanced aggressive scoring system. Built using proven Professional Orderflow Platform methodology, this indicator provides traders with deep insights into market microstructure and volume dynamics. Key Features Professional Orderflow CDV Implementation Authentic Professional Orderflow Platform delta multiplier calculation methodolo
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (17)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
PZ Trend Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Indicators
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicators
PUMPING STATION – Your Personal All-inclusive strategy Introducing PUMPING STATION — a revolutionary Forex indicator that will transform your trading into an exciting and effective activity! This indicator is not just an assistant but a full-fledged trading system with powerful algorithms that will help you start trading more stable! When you purchase this product, you also get FOR FREE: Exclusive Set Files: For automatic setup and maximum performance. Step-by-step video manual: Learn how to tr
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicators
Reversal zones - levels / Active zones of a major player INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG -  Version MT4 Main functions: Displays active zones of sellers and buyers! The indicator displays all the correct first impulse levels/zones for purchases and sales. When these levels/zones are activated, where the search for entry points begins, the levels change color and are filled with certain colors. Arrows also appear for a more intuitive perception of the situation. LOGIC AI - Display of z
Mega Spikes Max
Niccyril Chirindo
1 (2)
Indicators
Mega Spikes Max is a specialized indicator for Boom and Crash synthetic indices that generates trading signals with automatic alert notifications. Features The indicator analyzes market conditions using proprietary algorithms and displays buy/sell arrows directly on the chart. It works specifically with Boom and Crash indices on M5 timeframe. Signal generation combines multiple technical analysis methods to identify potential trading opportunities. The system provides two TP levels and SL calcu
Advanced Currency Impulse with Alert MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (1)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a secret formula. With only ONE chart it gives Alerts for all 28 currency pairs. Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity! Built on new underlying algorithms it makes it even easier to identify and confirm potential trades.
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.4 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND in the bud, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these data a
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual:   click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a worthless wannabe clone
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
Indicators
Outperform traditional strategies: effective mean reversion for savvy traders Unique indicator that implements a professional and quantitative approach to mean reversion trading. It capitalizes on the fact that the price diverts and returns to the mean in a predictable and measurable fashion, which allows for clear entry and exit rules that vastly outperform non-quantitative trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Clear trading signals Am
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Indicators
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
MSG Method Indicator
Stephanus Potgieter
Indicators
Discover the MSG Method: Master the Major Session Gap for Consistent Forex Profits Unlock the power of the MSG Method – our proprietary Major Session Gap strategy designed to capture high-probability trades during key market session transitions. Developed by the T1 FX Team, this innovative approach leverages algorithmic precision to identify and exploit price gaps between major trading sessions (London, New York, and Tokyo). Why Choose the MSG Method? High-Probability Setups : Focuses on session
More from author
AIS Correct Averages
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicators
AIS Correct Averages indicator allows you to determine the beginning of the trend movement in the market. Another important quality of the indicator is a clear signal of the end of the trend. The indicator is not redrawn or recalculated. Displayed values h_AE - the upper limit of the AE channel l_AE - the lower boundary of the AE channel h_EC - High value projected for the current bar l_EC - Low predicted value for the current bar Signals for the indicator The main channel signal is the inters
AIS Optimal Duration Transaction
Aleksej Poljakov
Utilities
This script is designed so that the trader can determine the average duration of trade transactions, at which the ratio of possible profits and losses will be optimal. First, let's look at the general approach to determining the optimal duration of trade transactions. We introduce the following variables: R   - the result of the transaction; T   - the time during which the transaction was open; W  - the time between the closing of the previous transaction and the opening of the next one. Every t
FREE
AIS Money Management MT5
Aleksej Poljakov
Utilities
The script is based on the simulation of trade transactions using a random number generator. This allows you to get completely different results, even with the same input parameters. When you run the script, a dialog box opens in which you can set the desired values ​​for external variables. In the  Trading options  block, the basic parameters that are necessary for trading modeling are defined. Start Balance  - sets the initial size of the trade balance. Number Trade  - sets the number of trad
FREE
MinDeposit MT5
Aleksej Poljakov
3 (1)
Utilities
The script analyzes the history of quotes and gives recommendations on the minimum deposit. The calculations take into account the variability of prices and the standard deviation. Margin requirements for the instrument are also taken into account. The result of the script is the minimum recommended deposit for trading the given currency pair.
FREE
AIS Probabilistic Price Levels MT5
Aleksej Poljakov
Utilities
This script allows selecting the TakeProfit and StopLoss levels. It analyzes the history data, and then calculates the probability of reaching a given price level. How the script works Suppose you have a trading strategy and you want to select the TakeProfit and StopLoss levels. Run the script and set the parameter: Number of Bars - the average position holding time in bars. Once the script operation is complete, the AIS-PPL.csv file will be created in the Files folder in the terminal data cata
FREE
AIS Optimal Stop Levels
Aleksej Poljakov
Utilities
Choosing the levels of StopLoss and TakeProfit can have a very strong impact on the overall performance of trading. In addition to the obvious parameters of a trade transaction - the size of a possible win or probable loss - the levels of StopLoss and TakeProfit also affect the expected duration of the transaction, and the profitability of trading in general. If you have already determined the optimal transaction duration using the “ AIS-ODT ” script, then you can begin to determine the paramete
FREE
AIS Money Management
Aleksej Poljakov
Utilities
The script is based on the simulation of trade transactions using a random number generator. This allows you to get completely different results, even with the same input parameters. When you run the script, a dialog box opens in which you can set the desired values ​​for external variables. In the Trading options block, the basic parameters that are necessary for trading modeling are defined. Start Balance - sets the initial size of the trade balance. Number Trade - sets the number of trade tr
FREE
Helper for parameter selection MTF MT5
Aleksej Poljakov
Utilities
The script allows selecting the required 'Filter level' value of the AIS-MTF MT5 indicator. Run the script on the required chart and selected timeframe. Once its operation is complete, the HPS.csv file will be created in the Files folder. Open the file. You will see three columns. The 'Filter lvl' column represents the value of the 'Filter level' for the AIS-MTF indicator. Am. dev. - degree and direction of the indicator's deviation from the price level (sorted in ascending order). Negative valu
FREE
AIS Optimal Stop Levels MT4
Aleksej Poljakov
Utilities
Choosing the levels of StopLoss and TakeProfit can have a very strong impact on the overall performance of trading. In addition to the obvious parameters of a trade transaction - the size of a possible win or probable loss - the levels of StopLoss and TakeProfit also affect the expected duration of the transaction, and the profitability of trading in general. If you have already determined the optimal transaction duration using the “ AIS-ODT ” script, then you can begin to determine the paramete
FREE
AIS Optimal Duration Transaction MT4
Aleksej Poljakov
Utilities
This script is designed so that the trader can determine the average duration of trade transactions, at which the ratio of possible profits and losses will be optimal. First, let's look at the general approach to determining the optimal duration of trade transactions. We introduce the following variables: R   - the result of the transaction; T   - the time during which the transaction was open; W - the time between the closing of the previous transaction and the opening of the next one. Every tr
FREE
AIS Probabilistic Price Levels
Aleksej Poljakov
Utilities
This script allows selecting the TakeProfit and StopLoss levels. It analyzes the history data, and then calculates the probability of reaching a given price level. How the script works Suppose you have a trading strategy and you want to select the TakeProfit and StopLoss levels. Run the script and set the parameter: Number of Bars - the average position holding time in bars. Once the script operation is complete, the AIS-PPL.csv file will be created in the Files folder in the terminal data cata
FREE
MinDeposit
Aleksej Poljakov
5 (1)
Utilities
The script analyzes the history of quotes and gives recommendations on the minimum deposit. The calculations take into account the variability of prices and the standard deviation. Margin requirements for the instrument are also taken into account. The result of the script is the minimum recommended deposit for trading the given currency pair.
FREE
Helper for parameter selection MTF
Aleksej Poljakov
Utilities
The script allows selecting the required 'Filter level' value of the AIS-MTF indicator. Run the script on the required chart and selected timeframe. Once its operation is complete, the HPS.csv file will be created in the Files folder. Open the file. You will see three columns. The 'Filter lvl' column represents the value of the 'Filter level' for the AIS-MTF indicator. Am. dev. - degree and direction of the indicator's deviation from the price level (sorted in ascending order). Negative values i
FREE
AIS Weighted Moving Average
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicators
The AIS Weighted Moving Average indicator calculates weighted moving average, allowing to determine the beginning of market trend. Weights are calculated taking into account the specific characteristics of each bar. This allows filtering random market movements. The main signal, confirming the beginning of a trend, is change in the direction of indicator line movement and the intersection of the indicator lines with the indicator price. WH (blue line) - the weighted average High price. WL (red l
AIS Advanced Grade Feasibility
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicators
The AIS Advanced Grade Feasibility indicator is designed for forecasting levels that a price can reach in future. Its operation is based on the analysis of the last three bars and creating the forecast. The indicator can be used on any timeframe and any currency pair. Using settings, you can achieve the desired quality of the forecast. Depth of forecast - sets the desired depth of forecast in bars. The recommended values for these parameters are 18-31. You can try beyond this range. But in this
AIS Volatility Meter
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicators
The indicator is designed to measure the price volatility. This allows determining the moments for opening or closing trade positions more accurately. High intensity of the market indicates the instability of its movement, but allows for better results. And, conversely, low intensity of the market indicates the stability of its movement. Parameters Bars to process - the number of bars to measure the price movements. A low value of this parameter allows determining the moments of rapid price mov
AIS Fibonacci P Numbers
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicators
This indicator uses the Fibonacci p-numbers to smooth a price series. This allows combining the advantages of the simple and exponential moving averages. The smoothing coefficients depend on the level of the p-number, which is set in the indicator parameters. The higher the level, the greater the influence of the simple moving average and the less significant the exponential moving average. Parameters Fibonacci Numbers Order - order of the Fibonacci p-number, specified by trader. Valid values a
AIS Sliding Median and Moving Average
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicators
The indicator is based on the analysis of interaction of two filters. The first filter is the popular Moving Average. It helps to identify linear price movements and to smooth minor price fluctuations. The second filter is the Sliding Median. It is a non-linear filter. It allows to filter out noise and single spikes in the price movement. A predictive filter implemented in this indicator is based on the difference between these filters. The indicator is trained during operation and is therefore
AIS Multi Trend Forecast
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicators
This indicator studies the price action as a combination of micro-trends. All micro-trends are analyzed and averaged. Price movement is filtered based on this averaging. IP_High and IP_Low (blue and red dashed lines) show the instantaneous price movement. They display the forecast only for the current price values, taking into account only the number of bars defined by the 'Filter level' parameter. SP_High and SP_Low (blue and red solid lines) smooth the price movements with respect to history.
AIS Simple Linear Smoothing
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicators
This indicator implements the process of simple linear smoothing. One of the disadvantages of exponential smoothing is the rapid attenuation of the signal. This does not allow for a full-fledged monitoring of long-term tendency of a price series. Linear smoothing allows fine-tuning the signal filtering. The indicator is configured by selecting the parameters: LP - period of smoothing. The higher the value, the more long-term tendencies are displayed by the indicator. Valid values are from 0 to 2
AIS Dynamic Geometric Filter MT4
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicators
Этот индикатор представляет гибридный фильтр основанный на совместном использовании медианы и скользящей средней. Использование медианы позволяет отфильтровывать аномальные выбросы и случайные импульсы в значениях ценового ряда. При этом на трендовую составляющую медианный фильтр не действует, оставляя ее без изменений. Так как медианный фильтр является нелинейным, то для сглаживания его значений используется скользящая средняя. Такой подход позволяет более точно выделять не только тренд, но и п
AIS Dual Lanczos Filter
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicators
This indicator is a combination of two modified Lanczos filters. The first filter serves to extrapolate the price. Based on past values, he predicts a possible price movement within the current bar. That is, it shows what the price would be if the past trends remained unchanged. The second filter for smoothing and averaging prices within the window, determined by the level of the filter. Thanks to the selection of weights, this filter is most actively responding to the periodic component that is
AIS Linear Dynamic System MT4
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicators
Let's look at the nature of price changes in the Forex market, not paying attention to the reasons why these changes occur. This approach will allow us to identify the main factors affecting the price movement. For example, let's take the opening prices of bars on the EUR-USD currency pair and the H1 timeframe. For these prices, we construct the Lameray diagram (Figure 1). In this diagram, it can be seen that the price movement basically occurs according to a linear equation. To determine the pa
AIS Color Noise Filter MT4
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicators
This indicator is more informative. His work is based on the assumption that the price movement in the market can be represented as noise of a particular color, which depends on the parameters of the distribution of price values. Thanks to this, it is possible to analyze the price change from different angles, and considering the price movement as noise of a particular color, one can get information about the current state of affairs in the market and make a forecast about the price behavior. W
AIS Predictor Color Noise
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicators
Despite some drawbacks of the “ AIS Color Noise Filter ” indicator, the idea to use it to smooth the price series and forecast prices looks quite attractive. This is due to several reasons: first, taking into account several noise components allows building a forecast on factors independent of each other, which can improve the quality of forecasting; secondly, the noise characteristics of the price series behave quite stably throughout the entire history, which makes it possible to obtain stabl
AIS Adaptive Nonlinear Smoothing
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicators
Very often, in the study of financial series apply their smoothing. Using smoothing, you can remove high-frequency components - it is believed that they are caused by random factors and therefore irrelevant. Smoothing always includes some way of averaging the data, in which random changes in the time series mutually absorb each other. Most often, for this purpose, simple or weighted moving average methods are used, as well as exponential smoothing. Each of these methods has its advantages and d
AIS Adaptive Trend Smoothing
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicators
In order to isolate long-term and non-random components, it is necessary to know not only how much the price has changed, but also how these changes occurred. In other words - we are interested not only in the values ​​of price levels, but also in the order in which these levels replace each other. Through this approach, one can find long-term and stable factors that influence (or may influence) the price change at a given point in time. And knowledge of these factors allows you to make a more
AIS Levi Smoothing Process
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicators
One of the powerful methods of analysis is the modeling of financial series using Levy processes. The main advantage of these processes is that they can be used to model a huge number of phenomena - from the simplest to the most complex. Suffice it to say that the idea of ​​the fractal price movement in the market is only a special case of Levy processes. On the other hand, with proper selection of parameters, any Levy process can be represented as a simple moving average. Figure 1 shows an exa
AIS Channel Price
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicators
Very often, the trader is faced with the task of determining the extent to which the price may change in the near future. For this purpose, you can use the Johnson distribution type SB. The main advantage of this distribution is that it can be used even with a small amount of accumulated data. The empirical approach used in determining the parameters of this distribution, allows you to accurately determine the maximum and minimum levels of the price channel. These values ​​can be used in differ
AIS Probable High Low
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicators
This indicator allows you to determine the likelihood that the price will reach one or another level. Its algorithm is quite simple and is based on the use of statistical data on the price levels of a particular currency pair. Thanks to the collected historical data, it is possible to determine the extent to which the price will change during the current bar. Despite its simplicity, this indicator can provide invaluable assistance in trading. So, with its help it is possible to determine TakePr
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review