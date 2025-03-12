TimeCome

TimeCome EA uses a reliable and effective level breakout trading system adapted for gold trading, this is a professional trading system created for traders!

TimeCome EA this is a reliable advisor that operates on a price-driven strategy without indicators. Its built-in risk management system includes dynamic lot sizing, stop-loss, and take-profit, all aimed at maximizing the potential of each trade while protecting your capital.

NEW Live signals: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2347576

Live signal Aggressive set: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2294354

TimeCome EA — is a system with a clear structure and transparent logic, designed for rational traders who are aware of the risks and dynamics of the market

We will not tell you about the currently fashionable artificial intelligence, self-learning trading systems and the like. On the contrary, our EA was created and by testing manual trading according to the classic canons that were written about in books, and as we know, classic levels and trading models work and will always work, but I am skeptical about filtering trades using AI or retraining methods and have repeatedly observed how they create unrealistic backtesting results. Therefore, we use only the classic working trading method!
EA is developed entirely according to a logical strategy based on market movement and has never been adjusted to historical data, we also do not hide the fact that the adviser is sometimes in a period of stagnation, this means that it can stagnate for some period of time and not bring profit, but the most important thing is that it does not destroy the deposit, such periods are actually a normal process for truly reliable advisers

The system at the core of the advisor was developed and tested manually, after which it was decided to automate it.

WITHOUT GRID, WITHOUT MARTINGALE, HARD STOP LOSS FOR EVERY TRANSACTION.


Key Features:

  • EA does not use dangerous trading methods martingale, grid, hedging.
  • Works with pending orders, each transaction is protected by SL and has TP.
  • The dynamic position closing system helps protect profits in cases where the price approaches TP but then reverses.
  • Take profit is dynamic and individual for each transaction, it is calculated using a special formula and depends on the situation and volatility in the market, but basically it is 3 times more than SL, which also ensures the correct ratio according to all the canons of profitable trading.
  • Trades can also be protected by a trailing stop or a breakeven level in percentage equivalent calculated in relation to the trade.
  • The advisor adheres to calm intraday trading, on average, there can be 15 transactions or more per week.
  • It is absolutely not demanding on the spread and does not need any special brokerage conditions.


    Setup and Recommendations:

    • Trading pairs: XAUUSD
    • Timeframes: H1
    • Minimum deposit: $200/0.01 lot
    • Recommended deposit: $500/0.01 lot
    • Settings: See the comments section
    • Recommended account type: With low spread
    • Leverage: From 1:100 to 1:1000


    Parameters:

    • Broker quote - this parameter is responsible for choosing the quote inherent to your broker, 2 or 3 digits, this indicates how many characters you have in the quote after the decimal point, you need to choose what corresponds to your broker
    • Lot mode - this is the choice of lot calculation mode, you can choose a fixed lot, percentage of deposit loss per transaction, and automatic lot increase in steps of the number of deposit units
    • % Profit Per Day - the percentage of profit per day upon receipt of which EA stops trading for that day
    • Lot size - lot parameter when selecting the "Fixed lot" mode
    • Risk in % - how much percent of the deposit are you willing to lose, parameter when selecting the "% of balance" mode
    • Step increase deposit - after how many currency units the lot will be increased, the parameter works when the "Auto increase" mode is selected
    • Step increase lot - how many lots the deal will increase, the parameter works when selecting the "Auto increase" mode
    • Time shift - broker time offset
    • Comment - comment to the order
    • Magic number - a unique number to control the positions opened by the trading robot. Each position is marked with the specified number. Thanks to this method, the trading robot can distinguish its positions from the positions opened by another trading robot or a manual trader.
    • Partial close - enable or disable the partial position closing function. When this parameter is enabled, when a position travels a distance equal to SL, it closes a portion of the trade lot in the percentage you specify in the next parameter.
    • % Position to close - the percentage by which the position will be closed when the partial position closing function is enabled. For example, if the value is 50 and you have a trade open for 0.2 lots, then when the trigger is reached, the trade will be closed for 0.1 lots, and the remaining 0.1 lots will continue to operate.
    • Trailing stop - on and off trailing stop
    • Activation distance - after what distance in pips does the trailing stop activate
    • Trailing distance - distance in pips from the order opening price from which the trailing stop will start moving after its activation
    • Trailing step - trailing stop step in pips
    • Silent close - turn on and off the dynamic deal closing function. The Dynamic Close system will gradually make the close level less favorable by the pip value you specify for each new candle, while keeping the original TP level fixed as a reference point. This creates a “trailing” close that becomes more aggressive in taking profits over time, but helps protect profits in cases where price approaches the TP but then reverses.
    • Pips for stepthe number of pips by which the profit decreases with each new candle
    • Max step - the number of candles at which the profit will decrease
    • Min distance - the number of points of profit from the order opening price, below this value the profit will not decrease and the dynamic closing stops when this value is reached
    • % Breakeven - turning on and off the break-even level as a percentage, calculated in relation to the transaction
    • % profit - the parameter responsible for the percentage of TP passed by the price to activate the breakeven level
    • % stop move - when breakeven is activated, this is the percentage of the take profit at which the SL is set in profit.
    • SL move step - SL movement step in points
    • Max SL move - the maximum stop loss movement in points that is allowed for movement, after reaching this value the breakeven SL stops moving


    Our approach is realism, not fantasy. We don't use ChatGPT or other pseudo-intelligent technologies to create illusions.

    Let's be clear: there are no strategies that are always profitable. Any promise of a 100% win is a scam.

    I trade my own funds with this same EA, so risks and losses are part of the process for me. I don't hide this from my clients. A minimum of 3-6 months is required to adequately evaluate the EA's performance.


    VERY IMPORTANT: The work of the adviser directly depends on the broker's time, by default the adviser is set to shift GMT +3 this setting is inherent in most popular brokers such as ICMarkets, RoboForex and others, but if you use a broker with a distinctive time shift you need to set the shift,the number of digits of the broker's quote also makes sense, if you do not know how to do this write to me and I will help you


    How to get started:

    • After purchasing the EA, please send us a private message with a screenshot of the purchase confirmation. Go to the "Purchases" tab and take a screenshot. We will help you with the installation and check that your broker's time zone is set correctly.
    • Enable AutoTrading in your platform, add the EA to the H1 chart on XAUUSD, in the EA settings select the meaning of the quote numbers specific to your broker and set the lot size, basically that's all, but you can also experiment with other parameters, everything is simple and clear.
    • If you don't want to delve into the settings, you can use our recommended set files, just install one of them and you're done, you can download the set files here Comments

    If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me before making a purchase

    리뷰 3
    Lasse Boden
    121
    Lasse Boden 2025.05.06 08:53 
     

    5 Stars – One of the Best EAs on the Market! I've been using TimeCome for a while now, and it's been very profitable so far. The performance has exceeded my expectations, and the results speak for themselves. What really stands out is the excellent support – fast, helpful, and always professional. This is truly one of the best products available in the market right now. Highly recommended!

    Alexandre
    21
    Alexandre 2025.05.18 22:03 
     

    사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

    Ivan Lazarenko
    301
    개발자의 답변 Ivan Lazarenko 2025.05.19 08:59
    Thank you for your kind words! I am very grateful.
    Lasse Boden
    121
    Lasse Boden 2025.05.06 08:53 
     

    5 Stars – One of the Best EAs on the Market! I've been using TimeCome for a while now, and it's been very profitable so far. The performance has exceeded my expectations, and the results speak for themselves. What really stands out is the excellent support – fast, helpful, and always professional. This is truly one of the best products available in the market right now. Highly recommended!

    Ivan Lazarenko
    301
    개발자의 답변 Ivan Lazarenko 2025.05.07 07:47
    Hello, thank you very much for such a detailed review, I will try not to let you down throughout the entire path of trading with the advisor and I hope that it will always bring you only positive emotions, the opinion of clients is important to us. Thank you.
    Gerald Vernagut
    29
    Gerald Vernagut 2025.04.04 11:34 
     

    사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

    Ivan Lazarenko
    301
    개발자의 답변 Ivan Lazarenko 2025.04.04 15:27
    Hi Gerald, thank you very much for your detailed review!
    리뷰 답변