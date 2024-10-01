Hi LUNA


Welcome to the LUNA Trading Program!

This is an EA specifically designed for XAUUSD trading. Please download and test it yourself.

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Live Signal（mt4）：Click here
mt4：Click here
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Features:

  • Automatic Position Adjustment: LUNA adjusts the lot size based on your account balance and maximum allowed drawdown. A custom lot size option is also available.

  • Rescue System: When losses reach a certain level, LUNA's built-in rescue system activates. This feature can be manually disabled via the control panel.

  • Easy Installation: The installation process is simple, requiring only minimal adjustments.

Experience LUNA and enjoy professional, efficient trading!

Recommended Settings:

  • Currency Pair: XAUUSD (Gold vs. USD)
  • Trading Period: H1 (1-hour timeframe)
  • Minimum Lot Size: 0.06
  • Minimum Margin: $600


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Description. This product was created as part of a project " PULSE OF MARKET ". EA "Undefeated Triangle" is an advanced system that exploits unique fluctuation between AUD, CAD, and NZD currencies. Historically results show that these pairs used in composition always return back first moved pair after fast movement in one direction. This observation can allow us to include a grid-martingale system where can get maximum points of these unique situations. EA "Undefeated Triangle" uses only 3 pai
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LUNA iGold
Mao Jun Hu
Experts
Welcome to the LUNA Trading Program! This is an EA specifically designed for XAUUSD trading. Please download and test it yourself. ————————————————   —————— Live Signal（mt4）： Click here mt5： Click here ————————————————   —————— Features: Automatic Position Adjustment:   LUNA adjusts the lot size based on your account balance and maximum allowed drawdown. A custom lot size option is also available. Rescue System:   When losses reach a certain level, LUNA's built-in rescue system activates. This
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