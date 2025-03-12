TimeCome

5

TimeCome EA uses a reliable and effective level breakout trading system adapted for gold trading, this is a professional trading system created for traders!

TimeCome EA this is a reliable adviser working on three proven trading strategies, one strategy without indicators based on price action, the other two are supplemented by filtering transactions using indicators, Its built-in risk management system includes dynamic lot sizing, stop loss, take profit, all aimed at maximizing the potential of each trade while protecting your capital.

Live signal Aggressive set: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2294354

TimeCome EA — is a system with a clear structure and transparent logic, designed for rational traders who are aware of the risks and dynamics of the market

We will not tell you about the currently fashionable artificial intelligence, self-learning trading systems and the like. On the contrary, our EA was created and by testing manual trading according to the classic canons that were written about in books, and as we know, classic levels and trading models work and will always work, but I am skeptical about filtering trades using AI or retraining methods and have repeatedly observed how they create unrealistic backtesting results. Therefore, we use only the classic working trading method!
EA is developed entirely according to a logical strategy based on market movement and has never been adjusted to historical data, we also do not hide the fact that the adviser is sometimes in a period of stagnation, this means that it can stagnate for some period of time and not bring profit, but the most important thing is that it does not destroy the deposit, such periods are actually a normal process for truly reliable advisers

The system at the core of the advisor was developed and tested manually, after which it was decided to automate it.

WITHOUT GRID, WITHOUT MARTINGALE, HARD STOP LOSS FOR EVERY TRANSACTION.


Key Features:

  • EA does not use dangerous trading methods martingale, grid, hedging.
  • Works with pending orders, each transaction is protected by SL and has TP.
  • The dynamic position closing system helps protect profits in cases where the price approaches TP but then reverses.
  • Take profit is dynamic and individual for each transaction, it is calculated using a special formula and depends on the situation and volatility in the market, but basically it is 2-5 times more than SL, which also ensures the correct ratio according to all the canons of profitable trading.
  • The advisor adheres to calm intraday trading, on average, there can be 15 transactions or more per week.
  • It is absolutely not demanding on the spread and does not need any special brokerage conditions.


    Setup and Recommendations:

    • Trading pairs: XAUUSD
    • Timeframes: H1
    • Minimum deposit: $200/0.01 lot
    • Recommended deposit: $500/0.01 lot
    • Settings: See the comments section
    • Recommended account type: With low spread
    • Leverage: From 1:100 to 1:1000


    Parameters:

    • Strategy preset - this parameter is responsible for choosing a strategy, in the name of the strategy there are markings, 2 or 3 digits, this indicates how many symbols you have in the quote after the comma, you need to choose what corresponds to your broker
    • Lot mode - this is the choice of lot calculation mode, you can choose a fixed lot, percentage of deposit loss per transaction, and automatic lot increase in steps of the number of deposit units
    • Lot size - lot parameter when selecting the "Fixed lot" mode
    • Risk in % - how much percent of the deposit are you willing to lose, parameter when selecting the "% of balance" mode
    • Step increase deposit - after how many currency units the lot will be increased, the parameter works when the "Auto increase" mode is selected
    • Step increase lot - how many lots the deal will increase, the parameter works when selecting the "Auto increase" mode
    • Time shift - broker time offset
    • % Profit Per Day - the percentage of profit per day upon receipt of which EA stops trading for that day
    • Comment - comment to the order
    • Magic number - a unique number to control the positions opened by the trading robot. Each position is marked with the specified number. Thanks to this method, the trading robot can distinguish its positions from the positions opened by another trading robot or a manual trader.
    • Trailing stop - on and off trailing stop
    • Activation distance - after what distance in pips does the trailing stop activate
    • Trailing distance - distance in pips from the order opening price from which the trailing stop will start moving after its activation
    • Trailing step - trailing stop step in pips
    • Silent close - turn on and off the dynamic deal closing function. The Dynamic Close system will gradually make the close level less favorable by the pip value you specify for each new candle, while keeping the original TP level fixed as a reference point. This creates a “trailing” close that becomes more aggressive in taking profits over time, but helps protect profits in cases where price approaches the TP but then reverses.
    • Pips for stepthe number of pips by which the profit decreases with each new candle
    • Max step - the number of candles at which the profit will decrease
    • Min distance - the number of points of profit from the order opening price, below this value the profit will not decrease and the dynamic closing stops when this value is reached


    VERY IMPORTANT: The work of the adviser directly depends on the broker's time, by default the adviser is set to shift GMT +3 this setting is inherent in most popular brokers such as ICMarkets, RoboForex and others, but if you use a broker with a distinctive time shift you need to set the shift,the number of digits of the broker's quote also makes sense, if you do not know how to do this write to me and I will help you


    How to get started:

    • After purchasing the EA, please send us a private message with a screenshot of the purchase confirmation. Go to the "Purchases" tab and take a screenshot. We will help you with the installation and check that your broker's time zone is set correctly.
    • Enable AutoTrading in your platform, add the EA to the H1 chart on XAUUSD, in the EA settings select the strategy you want it to trade and set the lot size, basically that's all, but you can also experiment with other parameters, everything is simple and clear.
    • If you don't want to delve into the settings, you can use our recommended set files, just install one of them and you're done, you can download the set files here Comment #12

    If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me before making a purchase


    Recensioni 3
    Lasse Boden
    23
    Lasse Boden 2025.05.06 08:53 
     

    5 Stars – One of the Best EAs on the Market! I've been using TimeCome for a while now, and it's been very profitable so far. The performance has exceeded my expectations, and the results speak for themselves. What really stands out is the excellent support – fast, helpful, and always professional. This is truly one of the best products available in the market right now. Highly recommended!

    Prodotti consigliati
    Aetheris Quantum
    Dmytro Tishchenko
    Experts
    Aetheris Quantum — AI-Powered Trading Solution Aetheris Quantum is a powerful trading bot designed to analyze market patterns using artificial intelligence technology. By continuously learning and adapting to changing market conditions, the bot ensures high-accuracy forecasts and effective trading even in challenging market environments. Unlike basic trading solutions, Aetheris Quantum offers customizable settings, allowing traders to tailor it to their unique trading strategies! Special Price:
    Rangex EA
    Morris Mukono Waithaka
    Experts
    Rangex EA – Intelligent Range Breakout Trading with Trend Filters Rangex EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built for traders who prefer structured, rule-based strategies. It specializes in detecting price consolidation zones (ranges) and executing trades based on breakout or reversal logic, configurable by the user. The EA adapts to various market conditions with the aid of sophisticated filters and logical risk management. IMPORTANT! After the purchase, please send me a private message to
    Yarukami Mnukakashi EA MT5
    Aleksandr Kazmirchuk
    Experts
    Yarukami Mnukakashi   is an automated trading advisor designed for traders in the Forex market. Please note that the stop loss is set at $100 . I installed it for technical reasons. I trade without STOP!!! Use a set of files with a group in a telegram. MT4 version via link. Key Features: Strategy type: 24-hour trading, but I recommend avoiding the American session and setting a daily take of $30-40 per 0.01 lot. Can work in one direction or both at once independently of each other. Trading inst
    Controller VPU
    Andriy Sydoruk
    Experts
    The Controller VPU bot is a trending bot that works by levels. The work is carried out using the levels that are formed by the price itself and which are fixed by the VPU Levels indicator. Based on these levels, the algorithm generates an entry signal. Thus, a fairly reliable forecasting system is obtained. The example in the screenshots shows optimization in one year and optimistic forecasting for the next few years. If resources allow, then it is better to carry out optimization at checkpoi
    Auric GOLD Gap EA
    Giribambe Aphrodite Karasira
    Experts
    Auric "GOLD" Gap EA Thia gap trading system designed for NY market hours with controlled risk management and fixed risk-reward ratios. Detailed Description Overview The Auric "Gold" Gap Trader is a sophisticated automated trading system that identifies and trades specific price patterns that form during market opening hours. This professional-grade EA is designed for traders who want to capitalize on early morning market inefficiencies with precise risk management. Key Features Market Opening Sp
    NeuroForex
    Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
    Experts
    Consulente esperto per il trading con reti neurali profonde che si addestrano tramite apprendimento automatico, fino a 1.512 metriche ponderate per ogni simbolo, man mano che il mercato progredisce. Funziona su vari simboli Forex e intervalli di tempo e, deselezionando i simboli e gli intervalli di tempo, può anche essere impostato sul grafico corrente sul suo simbolo e intervallo di tempo. Può essere configurato per coppie diverse e su ogni grafico può essere gestita una rete neurale diversa. È
    Predator System EA
    Profxtwins (Pty) LTD
    Experts
    The Predator system is a fully automated trading robot.  The robot can open trades automatically,the user can turn this option off or on in the inputs. The robot generates signals, the signals have an entry price indicated by the blue line, Take profit represented by a lemon horizontal line, Stop loss is represented by the red horizontal line. The Robot has a trend filter. The robot has a trading session filter. The robot shows the reversal candlestick patterns. The user can choose to open a bul
    StarTrader AI
    Younes Bordbar
    Experts
    Just Download & Test It – You’ll Love It! To get started, run StarTrader EA on Gold (XAU/USD) with a 15-minute timeframe and watch the magic happen! StarTrader EA – The Ultimate Low-Risk, High-Reward Trading Bot! If you're looking for a professional trading bot that: Enters trades with precision , Keeps losing streaks to a minimum , Offers an excellent risk-to-reward ratio , Works seamlessly on all indices and assets , Can run on multiple symbols simultaneously , Then StarT
    TSO Price Channel MT5
    Dionisis Nikolopoulos
    Experts
    TSO Price Channel is complete trading strategy focused on creating profit from market volatility. The system takes advantage of the intrinsic tendency of the market to reach its periodic maximum and minimum levels. By allowing the use of multiple instruments, the exposure of the system to any single instrument is reduced. Complete strategy including fully integrated positive and negative management. Works on any instrument. No pending orders placed. Any account size - $1,000+ is recommended. Ba
    Mango MT5
    Mikita Borys
    Experts
    Questo Expert Advisor è stato sviluppato sulla base di un indicatore personalizzato. L'oscillatore Chaikin è stato preso come base. Che cos'è questo indicatore? Il Chaikin Oscillator, CHO (Oscillatore Chaikin) è un indicatore di analisi tecnica inventato da Mark Chaikin, CEO di Chaikin Analytics, LLC. Mark lavora sui mercati finanziari dal 1965. Durante questo periodo impressionante si è affermato come trader-analista altamente professionale.  L'oscillatore calcola la differenza tra la media m
    CyNeron MT5
    Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
    2.8 (20)
    Experts
    CyNeron: Trading di Precisione incontra l'Innovazione dell'IA Manuale e file di configurazione : Contattami dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione Prezzo : Il prezzo aumenta in base al numero di copie vendute Copie disponibili : 5 Analisi istantanea guidata dall'IA: Una prima sul mercato CyNeron è il primo EA sul mercato a integrare un'IA avanzata in un approccio rivoluzionario al trading, catturando ed elaborando istantanee dettagliate delle condizioni di mercato. U
    Oneiroi
    Oleksandr Powchan
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Oneiroi trades hard oversold and overbought conditions. On M15 you can achieve a very high hitrate. The system does not trade a lot because meeting the three conditions is quite hard. It will work on any pair and any broker but some are better than others. The EA will work also on small accounts but i would highly recomend to use a 100kcent account. Our Goal is to help you be way more profitable and way more stress free, so you can enjoy the things that are important to you and your family.
    Rapid X
    Tatiana Savkevych
    Experts
    Rapid strategy for working in the Forex market with a scalping base. The algorithm involves carrying out a trading operation in the shortest possible time. As a rule, this period of time is seconds and is only sometimes limited to several minutes. There is an opinion that scalping is for beginners. But in fact, it is wrong. In order to carry out a trading operation correctly and profitably, a trader needs to learn scalping, otherwise the result may be negative. This is why using a bot is more
    AuDCaD DG Expert
    Philipp Warmuth
    Experts
    AUDCAD MT5 EA with Fully Automated Martingale Strategy The AUDCAD Double Grid Expert is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically optimized for the AUD/CAD Forex currency pair on the M15 timeframe. Regardless of the current trend, the EA continuously opens buy and sell positions (0.01 lot), which are managed using an innovative grid system. The EA is designed for hedging accounts with a 1:500 leverage. How Does the EA Work? The EA continuously opens new buy and sell positions, provided that a gri
    Semi automatic expert
    VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
    Experts
    The advisor is intended for trading on a hedging account, because trades in both directions simultaneously. In this case, you can use both trading with one order (preferably) and a grid of orders in martingale mode. In this case, built-in indicators of our own design are used. There is a limit on the number of simultaneously trading symbols. Trading can be carried out on any symbol with any time frames. The advisor has built-in functionality for manual trading. This is a panel with the ability
    Advance BreakOut Scalper
    Dua Yong Rew
    Experts
    The Advanced BreakOut Scalper is an effective trading system with predetermined Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing Stop settings. As the name implies, its strategy is trading breakouts. It is professionally coded and runs quickly in backtesting or optimization mode. It does not employ grid, martingale, averaging, or any other risky money management strategies. It is recommended to use a tight spread broker, preferably an ECN broker with good liquidity. For a list of brokers that work well wi
    Treasure Gold AI
    Olga Liliana Clemente
    Experts
    Segnale Live Vi presentiamo Treasure Gold AI, l'Expert Advisor completamente automatizzato per eccellenza, meticolosamente progettato per la coppia XAUUSD/ORO, progettato per far decollare il vostro successo nel trading. Questo EA all'avanguardia è la versione più avanzata di sempre, superando le prestazioni dei suoi predecessori con una precisione senza pari, segnali di ingresso più intelligenti e una gestione ottimizzata delle operazioni per la massima redditività. Treasure Gold AI sfrutta
    Derivonit EA
    Lungile Mpofu
    Experts
    Derivonit EA  is fully automated Expert Advisor for trading Boom 1000 Index  offered by Deriv formerly known as Binary Dotcom. The EA uses more than seven strategies to open trades and close. It is based on CCI, STOCHASTICH, BANDS, ALLIGATOR and ENVELOPES for opening trades and then uses ATR, ADX, Accelerator Oscillator and RSI for closing trades. The EA will automatically open trades and close on Take Profit. Lot size and number of trades can be also changed depending on account balance you hav
    Hi LUNA
    Mao Jun Hu
    Experts
    Welcome to the LUNA Trading Program! This is an EA specifically designed for XAUUSD trading. Please download and test it yourself. ————————————————   —————— Live Signal（mt4）： Click here mt4： Click here ————————————————   —————— Features: Automatic Position Adjustment:   LUNA adjusts the lot size based on your account balance and maximum allowed drawdown. A custom lot size option is also available. Rescue System:   When losses reach a certain level, LUNA's built-in rescue system activates. This
    AutoSLTP for Scalpers
    Aaron Nii Amartey Donkor
    Experts
    SL$TPauto Expert Advisor SL$TPauto automatically manages Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for all trades on a specific symbol. This Expert Advisor scans whatever chart it's placed on and works based on that chart's symbol, functioning independently across multiple charts simultaneously. Key Features: Automatically places Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) for all open trades on the current chart symbol Applies the same Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) settings to any new trades as
    MarketTrader EA MT5
    Bohdan Suvorov
    Experts
    EA non utilizza griglia, martingala, ecc. L'Expert Advisor opera su doppio stocastico H1/H4 e trailing stop. L'Expert Advisor opera simultaneamente su 30 simboli standard. Tipo di conto: ECN, Raw o Razor con spread molto bassi. Broker: IC Markets, Pepperstone con account Raw e Razor per gli spread più bassi IMPORTANTE:    è molto importante utilizzare conti con SPREAD BASSI per ottenere i migliori risultati! Leva finanziaria: almeno 1:100, consigliato 1:500               - almeno 1:30 per live
    Hedging Star
    Pran Gobinda Basak
    Experts
    Ecco una descrizione completa per Hedging Star - un solido Expert Advisor progettato per proteggere i tuoi investimenti con uno stop loss integrato. Prima di utilizzarlo nel trading reale, è vivamente consigliato effettuare test approfonditi in modalità demo. Inizia con una dimensione del lotto conservativa di 0,01 per valutarne le performance. Questo EA è ottimizzato per il trading sulle coppie di valute GBPUSD e USDJPY. Una delle caratteristiche principali di Hedging Star è la sua funzionali
    Star Bot Universal5
    Maryna Shulzhenko
    Experts
    Professional robot Star Boticum, which implements a trading strategy with different indicators and at different time intervals. It goes through the whole history and many currency pairs with a single setting. Unique trading system! You can work on any hourly period, any currency pair and on the server of any broker. It is recommended to work on liquid forex pairs, with a low spread. The smaller the commission and spread, the greater the profit. You can start using it with 10000$ and 0.01 lot. T
    Fully Automatic Bot SELL
    Vladimir Levchenko
    Experts
    A fully automated trading system   based on trend analysis and consisting of two interdependent bots: one works when the market rises (Buy-bot), the second - when the market falls (Sell-bot). Link to the second bot (Buy-bot):  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/78152?source=Site+Market+Product+Page The system works on a "set it and forget it" principle.   The client does not need to do anything except ensure the round-the-clock operation of the trading terminal. The developer assumes obligat
    Market Trader StBol MT5
    Bohdan Suvorov
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor works on double stochastic, bollinger bands and trawl. The Expert Advisor trades simultaneously on 21 standard symbols. The Expert Advisor is for five-digit accounts. Leverage   1:500 Timeframe for trading   H1 Period : 2022.05-2024 Symbol for placing the Expert Advisor any of the standard symbols. Lot for every   0.01   lot needs   $500   deposit. The first three knees are skipped. Total knees for each symbol no more than five. Limit on the total number of simultaneously op
    Scipio Ea Mt5
    Stefano Frisetti
    Experts
    SCIPIO AI è il mio BOT di trading Automatico creato dopo oltre 20 anni di esperienza sui mercati finanziari, automatizza al 100% l'attività di TRADING, entrata, gestione, stop loss, giorno dopo giorno il TRADER non deve fare nulla. Questo EA apre 1 solo TRADE alla volta ed imposta subito lo STOP LOSS molto vicino, non usa grid o martingala, un trade alla volta così evita grandi DRAW DONW. Utilizza l'intelligenza artificiale per identificare il migliore momento di apertura del TRADE (LONG+SHOR
    Institutional Levels
    SASA MIJIN
    Experts
    Institutional Levels is an intelligent, fully automated Expert Advisor. This algo is arranged in such a way that the EA uses levels of importance combined with price action, without reliance on indicators. The strategy behind it is based on the teachings of a professional traders, and ex traders. It will find untested levels at which institutions are known to be interested in, in the number of candles you’ve set and will make trades based on these levels, re-test and trend. It will automaticall
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.97 (281)
    Experts
    Ciao, trader! Sono Quantum Queen, la nuova e potentissima aggiunta alla famiglia di Expert Advisor Quantum. La mia specialità? L'ORO. Sì, opero sulla coppia XAUUSD con precisione e sicurezza, offrendovi opportunità di trading senza pari sullo scintillante mercato dell'oro. Sono qui per dimostrare di essere l'Expert Advisor per il trading sull'oro più avanzato mai creato. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions
    PythonLSTM
    Yevhen Chystiukhin
    Experts
    This multi-currency Expert Advisor uses 28 currency pairs. For forecasts, the EA uses recurrent neural networks of the LSTM type, models trained in the python language environment, and imported into the EA using a new function in mql5 to load ONNX models Finally it happened, mql5 developers have recently introduced the ability to load ONNX models in the mql5 language. And this format supports most modern libraries for training neural networks, and this now opens up an unlimited number of possibi
    Extreme Prediction 2 MT5
    Anton Uralskii
    Experts
    Hello! Extreme prediction 2 is an expert advisor for Metatrader 5. There are big changes compared to the first version. It works best with EURUSD 4H price period. Firstly, there is huge optimization and fewer input parameters that make tuning easy and fast.  Secondly, this expert advisor now includes well known indicators such as: trend recognition using moving average, resistance and support levels and also Fibonacci levels to palace stop-loss and take-profits.  Thirdly, we have updated the neu
    Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
    Argos Fury
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    5 (8)
    Experts
    Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma | Un EA che comprende il mercato Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza tutta la potenza di Deep Seek. Combinato con la strategia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, nasce un sistema che non solo rileva i movimenti di mercato — ma li comprende davvero. Segnale live __________ Configurazione Timeframe: H1 Leva: min. 1:30 Deposito: min. $200 Simbolo: XAUUSD Broker: tutti Questa combinazione tra Deep Seek e la strategia di inversi
    Axonshift EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    5 (17)
    Experts
    AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
    Quantum Baron
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (32)
    Experts
    Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
    ARIA Connector EA
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    4.93 (14)
    Experts
    Aria Connector EA – V4 (Macchina di Apprendimento + Modello di Apprendimento XGBoost +112 IA a Pagamento e Gratuite + Sistema di Votazione + Prompt Esterni ed Editabili) Mentre la maggior parte degli EA sul mercato afferma di utilizzare "IA" o "reti neurali" ma in realtà esegue solo script di base, Aria Connector EA V4 ridefinisce cosa significa il trading veramente alimentato dall'IA. Questa non è teoria, non è esagerazione di marketing, è una connessione diretta e verificabile tra la tua pia
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (477)
    Experts
    Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segnale
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    5 (18)
    Experts
    Simbolo XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Tipo Intelligenza artificiale Supporto per ordini singoli SÌ Deposito minimo 50 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con QUALSIASI broker SÌ (supporta broker a 2 o 3 cifre. Qualsiasi valuta del conto. Qualsiasi nome del simbolo. Qualsiasi fuso orario GMT.) Esecuzione senza configurazione SÌ Se ti interessa l’intelligenza artificiale applicata al trading, iscriviti al mio canale. Studio i progressi più recenti nel machine learning, condiv
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.75 (118)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.43 (83)
    Experts
    PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
    Quantum Bitcoin EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.95 (118)
    Experts
    Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
    VolumeHedger
    Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
    5 (18)
    Experts
    VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ] Conti consigliati: Standard con leva elevata, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO ecc.) Lo sviluppatore di questo EA ha dimostrato la propria professionalità con la qualità dei suoi altri robot. Con Volume Hedger EA  Grazie alla funzione di definizione della strategia di ingresso tramite Indicatore Personalizzato, non avrai più bisogno di acquistare altri EA! Questo EA è un algoritmo di trading avanzato che combi
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek e l'ampio ecosistema di modelli di OpenRouter. Ora con capacità di input Vision, gestione automatica delle chiavi API e proto
    VectorPrime EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    5 (9)
    Experts
    VectorPrime — Sistema algoritmico con logica vettoriale multilivello VectorPrime è un sistema di trading autonomo progettato per un’esecuzione strutturata in condizioni di mercato multi–timeframe. Il suo nucleo si basa sul concetto di analisi vettoriale , in cui la dinamica dei prezzi viene scomposta in impulsi direzionali e strutture matriciali. Il sistema interpreta il flusso del mercato non come segnali isolati, ma come vettori interconnessi che formano una mappa coerente. Moduli principali d
    Burning Grid
    Magma Software Solutions UG
    4.54 (26)
    Experts
    Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (23)
    Experts
    IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
    AlphaCore X
    Arseny Potyekhin
    3.69 (26)
    Experts
    AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA è un sistema di trading all’avanguardia che supera la complessità dei mercati finanziari grazie a un mix unico di analisi guidate dall’IA e algoritmi basati sui dati. Integrando ChatGPT-o1 , l’ultimissimo GPT-4.5 , modelli avanzati di machine learning e un solido approccio Big Data, AlphaCore X raggiunge un nuovo livello di precisione, adattabilità ed efficienza. Questo Expert Advisor impressiona per la sua strategia innovativa, l’interazione fluida con l’IA e la sott
    Stock Indexes EA MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.78 (18)
    Experts
    Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
    Bomber Corporation EA
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.42 (12)
    Experts
    Sono lieto di presentarvi l'Expert Advisor che ho sviluppato in seguito a numerose richieste da parte degli utenti della mia strategia di trading e del mio indicatore proprietari, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Ho quindi creato l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basato sul mio algoritmo originale per identificare e negoziare le divergenze MACD. Si tratta di un sistema di trading automatizzato che: È conforme a
    Swing Master EA
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.78 (67)
    Experts
    Ti presento un EA davvero tosto, costruito sulla base del mio sistema di trading manuale — Algo Pumping . Ho potenziato questa strategia al massimo, aggiungendo upgrade importanti, filtri e tecnologie avanzate, e adesso sono pronto a lanciare questo bot che: Opera con l'algoritmo avanzato Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Imposta sempre gli ordini di Stop Loss per proteggere il capitale, È perfetto sia per "Prop Firm Trading" che per "Personal Trading", Lavora senza martingala e senza griglie di recup
    Bitcoin Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.5 (131)
    Experts
    The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
    Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.93 (43)
    Experts
    Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.2 (86)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
    Vortex Gold EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (23)
    Experts
    Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
    Aura Neuron MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.79 (48)
    Experts
    Aura Neuron è un Expert Advisor distintivo che continua la serie di sistemi di trading Aura. Sfruttando reti neurali avanzate e strategie di trading classiche all'avanguardia, Aura Neuron offre un approccio innovativo con eccellenti prestazioni potenziali. Completamente automatizzato, questo Expert Advisor è progettato per negoziare coppie di valute come XAUUSD (GOLD). Ha dimostrato una stabilità costante su queste coppie dal 1999 al 2023. Il sistema evita pericolose tecniche di gestione del den
    AiQ
    William Brandon Autry
    4.84 (32)
    Experts
    Presentazione di AIQ Versione 3.0+ — L'Intelligenza di Trading Autonoma Più Avanzata Mai Costruita Sono lieto di presentare AIQ (Intelligenza Autonoma) Versione 3.0+, un salto monumentale nella tecnologia di trading alimentata dall'IA. Questa versione offre accesso a oltre 300 modelli di IA, inclusi oltre 55 modelli di IA integrati GRATIS, più modelli premium come il potente nuovo Grok 4, capacità di ricerca web massicciamente potenziate, nuovi ruoli di Analista/Gestore del Rischio, controlli i
    FastWay EA
    PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
    5 (5)
    Experts
    FastWay EA è un sistema di trading automatico intelligente ed efficiente, basato su una potente strategia di ritorno alla media. Opera su coppie di valute correlate come AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD ed EURGBP , sfruttando il ritorno del prezzo alla media dopo movimenti direzionali marcati. Dopo l’acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere le istruzioni complete di configurazione. Segnale live:  CLICCA QUI Prezzo attuale — solo $1337 per i prossimi 10 acquirenti. Prezzo finale: $2937 — il pr
    Http EA
    Yury Orlov
    5 (5)
    Experts
    HTTP EA (How To Trade Pro) — robot di trading MT5 senza martingala e griglia, con chiusura giornaliera delle posizioni. Sviluppato da trader professionista con oltre 25 anni di esperienza. Ultima copia al prezzo attuale! Poi il prezzo salirà di 100 $. L'expert utilizza ordini pendenti, gestisce una sola posizione per strumento, applica sempre stop-loss e take-profit e chiude le posizioni ogni giorno. Funziona con i seguenti strumenti finanziari: Coppie di valute Criptovalute Metalli Indici Azion
    Early Reversion Forex Ea with Rsi Adx Ma Strategy
    Karen Peta Kenyon
    4.81 (21)
    Experts
    Neural Vertex – Un Expert Advisor disciplinato di tipo “mean-reversion” per le coppie Forex maggiori e minori. Testato su 6 coppie e 5 anni di dati (~1350 operazioni) . Combina RSI, ADX e doppia conferma EMA per fornire segnali di ingresso e uscita precisi, basati su evidenze . Nessun martingala, nessun grid – solo logica trasparente, controllo rigoroso del rischio e trailing stop opzionale . Progettato per i trader che cercano coerenza senza artifici . Concetto principale Tipo di mercato : mean
    MultiWay EA
    PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
    5 (14)
    Experts
    MultiWay EA è un sistema di trading automatico intelligente ed efficiente, basato su una potente strategia di ritorno alla media. Grazie a un’ampia diversificazione su nove coppie di valute correlate (e persino alcune tipicamente “trend-following”) — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP e GBPCAD — cattura i movimenti di prezzo verso la media dopo forti impulsi direzionali. Dopo l’acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere le istruzioni complete di installazion
    Aura Black Edition MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.38 (45)
    Experts
    Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
    Quantum StarMan
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.91 (103)
    Experts
    Ciao a tutti, mi presento: Sono   Quantum StarMan,   il membro più elettrizzante e fresco della famiglia   Quantum EAs   . Sono un EA multivaluta completamente automatizzato, in grado di gestire fino a 5 coppie dinamiche:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD e USDCAD   . Con la massima precisione e un'incrollabile responsabilità, porterò il tuo trading a un livello superiore. Ecco il punto: non mi affido alle strategie Martingala. Utilizzo invece un sofisticato sistema a griglia progettato per gar
    Filtro:
    Alexandre
    21
    Alexandre 2025.05.18 22:03 
     

    L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

    Ivan Lazarenko
    300
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Ivan Lazarenko 2025.05.19 08:59
    Thank you for your kind words! I am very grateful.
    Lasse Boden
    23
    Lasse Boden 2025.05.06 08:53 
     

    5 Stars – One of the Best EAs on the Market! I've been using TimeCome for a while now, and it's been very profitable so far. The performance has exceeded my expectations, and the results speak for themselves. What really stands out is the excellent support – fast, helpful, and always professional. This is truly one of the best products available in the market right now. Highly recommended!

    Ivan Lazarenko
    300
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Ivan Lazarenko 2025.05.07 07:47
    Hello, thank you very much for such a detailed review, I will try not to let you down throughout the entire path of trading with the advisor and I hope that it will always bring you only positive emotions, the opinion of clients is important to us. Thank you.
    Gerald Vernagut
    29
    Gerald Vernagut 2025.04.04 11:34 
     

    L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

    Ivan Lazarenko
    300
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Ivan Lazarenko 2025.04.04 15:27
    Hi Gerald, thank you very much for your detailed review!
    Rispondi alla recensione