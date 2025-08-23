Multi Strategy Ranges Indicator MT5

The Multi Strategy Ranges Indicator MT5 is a powerful tool designed to detect and visualize price consolidation zones in the market. This indicator identifies ranges and draws them on the chart, providing clear signals for efficient trading.

Key Features

Our indicator incorporates three essential strategies for trading within consolidation ranges:

🔹 Range Breakout Strategy:

  • A classic range breakout strategy.
  • When the price breaks the upper or lower boundary of the range, a buy or sell signal is generated accordingly.

🔹 Range Breakout & Retest:

  • Detects range breakouts followed by a retest, confirming the validity of the breakout before issuing a signal.

🔹 Range Breakout Re-Entry:

  • Identifies false breakouts followed by a re-entry into the range, helping traders avoid market traps and trade with higher accuracy.

  1. A breakout of the range is detected, either to the upside or downside.
  2. Instead of assuming the breakout is valid, the indicator waits for the price to re-enter the range, signaling that the breakout was a manipulation and the market is still consolidating.
  3. Entry Signal:
  • If the price breaks below and then re-enters → Buy signal.
  • If the price breaks above and then re-enters → Sell signal.

Customization Options

The indicator offers high customization, allowing you to:

  • Define the range size.
  • Adjust colors, fills, and line widths.
  • Modify the rectangle line styles.
  • Enable alerts for trading signals.

Mandatory Parameter: "Max diff in points"

  • What does this parameter do?
It defines a tolerance range within which the nearest swing high or swing low must be located.

  • Why is it mandatory?

Since it is unlikely for two swings to have the exact same price, this parameter sets the maximum difference in points to consider them within the same range.


With this indicator, you can identify trading opportunities with greater accuracy and confidence.

Optimize your range trading strategy with the Multi Strategy Ranges Indicator MT5!

