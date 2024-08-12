The Smc Ict Indicator

5

The SMC ICT Indicator integrates the key concepts of Smart Money Concepts and Inner Circle Trader into a practical and precise tool.
It displays essential levels and patterns on the chart for clear analysis according to the ICT approach.
Optimized for agile processing, it allows smooth backtesting with no repainting, freezes, or delays—ensuring precision and efficiency in your trading.


Included Concepts

It includes Fair Value Gap (FVG), Order Blocks, Imbalance, Gap, Equal High and Equal Low, as well as previous session, daily, weekly, and monthly highs and lows.
It also shows Buy Side Liquidity (BSL), Sell Side Liquidity (SSL), Optimal Trade Entry (OTE) for buys and sells, demand and supply zones, equilibrium zones, and structures such as HH, HL, LH, LL (both external and internal).
It detects Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH), Swing Highs and Lows, RDRB, CISD, iFVG, BPR, and Breaker Blocks.


Main Features

It comes with an interactive panel that allows you to activate real-time alerts when an Order Block, FVG, RDRB, iFVG, Breaker Block, Gap, or Imbalance is touched.
You can show or hide graphical objects to keep your workspace organized.
It allows you to configure OTE to display only buy, only sell, or both signals.
Constantly displays the server time and the current trading session.
The "Panel Bias" helps you analyze trends across different timeframes.


Advantages

Quickly and accurately identifies relevant zones.
Facilitates customization of graphical objects and buffers.
Suitable for both experienced SMC/ICT users and those just starting to study it.


Planned Updates

Work is underway for further speed optimization, minor bug fixes, and the addition of new related concepts.


Technical Support

If you notice any unexpected behavior in the chart, alerts, or panel, you can send a screenshot along with a brief description of the issue. I will personally respond as soon as possible.


User Manual

Click the following link to access the indicator’s user manual: click here.


Contribute to Improvement

  • Your feedback is welcome to keep improving the indicator.

  • You can suggest new concepts or adjustments to the alert logic and panel design.

  • Suggestions can be sent via private message or in the comments.



Reviews 1
juneve
264
juneve 2025.04.07 05:17 
 

This indicator is very good. It provides a comprehensive overview of the market structure and makes it easier to decide on entry and exit points. If perhaps the possibility of a multi-time frame analysis were added later - selecting a higher time frame than the main chart - this indicator would be perfect for me.

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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Talal N Z Aljarusha
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SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
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4.53 (15)
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Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
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This library allows you to automatically filter events by symbol. Additionally, it requires the use of "flags" to classify events based on their importance (high, low, etc.). Properties: Our library is simple and only requires the export of four functions to work properly. Requirements: The library uses OnTimer , so it is not compatible with programs that also use this event. If your bot utilizes OnTimer , this may interfere with the library’s functionality and prevent event filtering. We recomm
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Silver Bullet Strategy Indicator
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Our Silver Bullet indicator is designed to help you conduct clearer and more effective analysis based on ICT's popular Silver Bullet Strategy. With advanced tools and customizable features, this indicator enhances your ability to identify trading opportunities. Key Features: Information Panel: Provides key data for your market analysis: DOL (Daily Objective Level): The target price for the session, where you should focus your trading strategy. DOL Price: The target value of the DOL for the sess
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juneve
264
juneve 2025.04.07 05:17 
 

This indicator is very good. It provides a comprehensive overview of the market structure and makes it easier to decide on entry and exit points. If perhaps the possibility of a multi-time frame analysis were added later - selecting a higher time frame than the main chart - this indicator would be perfect for me.

Niquel Mendoza
6170
Reply from developer Niquel Mendoza 2025.04.08 02:18
Hi Juneve, thank you very much for your review, I will take your suggestion into account.
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