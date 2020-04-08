Macro ICT Indicator MT4
- Indicators
- Eda Kaya
- Version: 1.11
Macro ICT Indicator MT4
The term "Macro" in trading refers to a set of programmed instructions that are automatically triggered by an algorithm at specific time intervals, influencing price fluctuations in financial markets. The Macro ICT Indicator MT4 enables traders to capitalize on price shifts across different levels and multiple timeframes. It is particularly effective for traders employing ICT methodology, Smart Money concepts, and liquidity-driven strategies.
«Indicator Installation & User Guide»
Indicator Specifications Table
|
Category
|
ICT - Liquidity - Smart Money
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 4
|
Skill Level
|
Advanced
|
Indicator Type
|
Leading - Continuation
|
Time Frame
|
1-minute - 5-minute charts
|
Trading Style
|
Scalping - High-Frequency
|
Market
|
Crypto - Forex
Overview of the Indicator
The Macro ICT Indicator MT4 is a sophisticated analytical tool developed for experienced traders. It accurately detects key phases in the market, including accumulation and expansion zones, by meticulously evaluating price action and liquidity movements. This indicator provides valuable insights into macro-level market structures, helping traders pinpoint optimal entry and exit points.
Macro ICT Indicator in an Uptrend
The 5-minute EUR/USD chart demonstrates the indicator’s effectiveness. As illustrated in the image, the designated macro area is categorized as an expansion zone. Following a breakout above the previous high, a Change of Character (CHoCH) emerges, signaling a potential trend reversal and offering a buy entry opportunity.
Macro ICT Indicator in a Downtrend
For the 1-minute AUD/USD chart, the identified macro zones are classified as accumulation areas. When the price breaches the previous low within a downward move, a Change of Character (CHoCH) occurs, indicating a possible short-selling opportunity.
Indicator Settings
- Chart and Object Color Theme: Customizable chart theme
- Enable London Macro 1: Activates the first London session macro
- London Macro 1 Timeframe: 02:33 - 03:00
- Enable London Macro 2: Activates the second London session macro
- London Macro 2 Timeframe: 04:03 - 04:30
- Enable New York Macro 1: Activates the first New York session macro
- New York Macro 1 Timeframe: 08:50 - 09:10
- Enable New York Macro 2: Activates the second New York session macro
- New York Macro 2 Timeframe: 09:50 - 10:10
- Enable New York Macro 3: Activates the third New York session macro
- New York Macro 3 Timeframe: 10:50 - 11:10
- Enable New York Macro 4: Activates the fourth New York session macro
- New York Macro 4 Timeframe: 11:50 - 12:10
- Enable New York Macro 5: Activates the fifth New York session macro
- New York Macro 5 Timeframe: 13:10 - 13:40
- Days to Analyze: Number of past trading days included (default: 3 days)
- Display Macro Type Labels: Enables text descriptions for macro zones
- Backtest Time Adjustment: Time difference setting for historical testing (default: 7200)
Conclusion
The Macro ICT Indicator MT4 is a highly efficient tool for market structure analysis, enabling traders to detect critical accumulation and expansion phases. This indicator enhances market trend recognition, making it an essential component for traders following ICT, Smart Money, or liquidity-focused strategies. With its adaptable settings, it provides valuable insights for professional market participants.