Spread Reducer for Imported Data

Optimize Your Imported Data – Reduce Spread Effectively!

When importing data, especially from sources like Ducas Copy, you may notice that the spread is significantly higher than usual.

This free MQL5 script is designed to help you adjust and reduce the spread for more accurate backtesting and analysis.

How It Works:

  • Import the script into MetaTrader 5.
  • Open the chart where you want to apply the adjustment.
  • Drag and drop the script onto the chart.
  • A window will appear, asking how much (%) you want to reduce the spread.
  • Enter your desired percentage and click OK.
  • Wait for the process to complete.

If you download the script, please leave a review or comment.


Important Notes:

  • If the process is interrupted or MetaTrader closes unexpectedly, you must re-import the data to avoid inconsistencies.
  • This script ensures a cleaner and more reliable dataset for better backtesting performance.

Completely Free – Download Now and Improve Your Data Accuracy!


